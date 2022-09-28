Read full article on original website
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Nightmare on Spring Mountain at The Sand Dollar Lounge
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The iconic Sand Dollar Lounge will once again transform itself into the 'Nightmare on Spring Mountain' this year. Joining us now to tell us all about it is Chase Gordon, lead purveyor of revelry at the Sand Dollar Lounge, and Melissa Asker, a bartender at the Sand Dollar Lounge.
Downtown Las Vegas bar to host 'Macho Man' Randy Savage-themed night
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Downtown Las Vegas bar is looking to honor a late WWE legend by hosting a themed night in his honor. Gold Spike will host the event on Friday, September 30th starting at 10 p.m. The ‘Be a Savage’ night encourages guests to dress up...
Timed reservations for Red Rock return
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When heading up to Red Rock Canyon this fall, be sure to book a reservation in advance. Timed reservations will be required until May, including fee-free days. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Lake Mead reopens several hiking trails during fall season. To grab your daily...
Check out Life Time in Summerlin
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Foam rollers are one of the most under-utilized and overlooked pieces of equipment for all who exercise. Joining us now to tell us all about the benefits of foam rollers is Kendra Cason, a personal trainer at Life Time Summerlin.
Franco Dragone, creator behind Mystère and 'O' dies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the creative minds behind Cirque du Soleil, Franco Dragone, has died at 69 years old. The entertainment icon produced shows from Mystère to "O" and introduced Celine Dion's first residency in Las Vegas. Cirque du Soleil released a statement on Friday. We...
Butterfly habitat reopens at Springs Preserve Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fall is finally here and butterflies are getting ready to take flight this season. Springs Preserve's seasonal Butterfly Habitat is coming back to Las Vegas. The collection of butterflies from around the country will be available from October 1 - November 21. Regular hours include...
Nearly 3.2 million people visit Las Vegas in August as tourism recovery continues
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nearly 3.2 million people visited Las Vegas last month as the city's tourism sector continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The new visitor volume, reported by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, is up 6.4% compared to August last year. MORE ON NEWS...
Teens learn driver's ed on Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Hundreds of new drivers are hitting the road at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Driver's Edge is marking its 20th anniversary with this weekend's free driving event. From September 30 - October 2, young drivers can hit the track and learn the in's and out's of safe driving. MORE ON...
'Flight of Healing' sculpture unveiled ahead of 1 Oct. anniversary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The sound of music drifted out onto Casino Center Boulevard. A song about 58 angels, taken one horrible night five years ago. Thursday morning, a crowd of people listened and remembered, including Mynda Smith. Her sister Neysa Tonks is one of the victims killed at...
Disney On Ice is coming to Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Disney On Ice is coming to Las Vegas to welcome the new year. The show "Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures" will be held on Jan. 5–8, 2023, at the Thomas and Mack Center. Disney On Ice preferred customers can purchase advance tickets...
1 OCTOBER: Local restaurant stands strong five years later
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Inside Big B’s Texas BBQ business is moving. “I’m really glad we didn’t give up the cause at the end of the day we made it through and again, I’m going to repeat myself, but it sorts of made me stronger. Like I feel like I can do anything,” said Natalia Badzjo, Big B’s Texas owner.
Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens unveils new fall display
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is in full swing at the Bellagio as the conservatory, and botanical gardens unveiled a new 'Artfully Autumn' display. The new display welcomes guests as they embark on a feast for the senses with dramatic sculptural pieces and an abundance of fall floral, foliage, and pumpkins, all while being captivated by a new custom fragrance.
Chinatown may get more resources to revitalize area
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chinatown has become a major attraction for people who come to Las Vegas and the area may soon get a boost!. The Clark County Department of Economic Development confirmed to News 3 that it’s looking into redevelopment opportunities in the area. Officials say Chinatown is a part of a “blight” study along with the University and Stadium Districts. Findings from the study will determine if Chinatown will be designated as a redevelopment zone.
Vegas Strong Resiliency Center hosts free tattoos for 1 October first responders
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the five-year anniversary of 1 October approaches, The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is teaming up with Healing Ink to recognize those who served that night. Tattoo artists from across the country who've suffered their own trauma were paired with a first responder for Thursday's...
Forever Home Friday: Meet Layla
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Today we introduce you to a dog named Layla. Here's Kelsey with The Animal Foundation.
Fire consumes South Mojave home, dog injured
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire consumed a house near Paradise this afternoon injuring a dog. Clark County fire reported near South Mojave Road and Hacienda around 11 a.m. When firefighters arrived the flames were so intense, they had to fight the fire defensively. The fire demolished most of...
Las Vegas gas prices surge as west coast refineries shut down for maintenance
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Gas prices are once again through the roof in Las Vegas. They jumped another 13 cents, with locals now paying on average $5.34 a gallon. According to Triple-A, prices are .42 cents higher than they were a week ago and .50 cents higher than last month.
Circa looks to hire for over 100 open positions during upcoming job fair
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Circa Hospitality Group in downtown Las Vegas is looking to fill dozens of openings during an upcoming hiring event. The event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino Valet, located at 1 E Fremont St.
Las Vegas police anticipate new grant to increase safety enforcement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pedestrian deaths in Las Vegas are up 32% over the past year. Metro police hope new funding will help them crack down on reckless drivers. This Saturday marks the beginning of a new grant year giving officers access to extra money to increase enforcement. MORE...
Raiders' Davante Adams to serve as pace car driver for Las Vegas NASCAR race
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Raiders star wideout Davante Adams will be putting on a different kind of helmet for one Sunday next month. The Pro Bowler will pace the field of stock cars as the honorary pace car driver at the South Point 400 on Oct. 16.
