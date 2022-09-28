ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buddy Brewer
2d ago

why can't you just say all lower class people, instead of people of color or LGBTQ people. it's like this, all lives matter not just blue or black!!!!!

Deanna Dal Gesso-Jones
2d ago

So first Covid to facilitate socialism. Now inflation . Never waste a good government made crisis to delve out money . Same sorry people getting handouts like slaves to government ! They love it though! How pathetic !

dan conboy
2d ago

If they want people to stop believing in conspiracy theories.... Then they should stop doing s*** that looks exactly like a conspiracy.

The Independent

Biden's strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits

The Biden administration is laying out its plan to meet an ambitious goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030, including expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food. The administration, in a plan released Tuesday, is also seeking to increase healthy eating and physical activity so that fewer people are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related diseases. It said it would work to expand Medicaid and Medicare access to obesity counseling and nutrition. “The consequences of food insecurity and diet-related diseases are significant, far reaching, and disproportionately impact historically underserved communities,” Biden wrote in...
POLITICS
WebMD

White House Announces $8 Billion to Combat Hunger in the U.S.

Sept. 29, 2022 -- The Biden administration has announced $8 billion in public and private commitments toward fighting hunger and improving nutrition in the United States. “This goal is within our reach,” President Biden said Wednesday during the first White House summit on hunger in 50 years. “In America, no child should go to bed hungry. No parent should die of disease that can be prevented.”
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

America declares war on waistlines: How your favorite foods will get a revamp as Biden unveils plan for mandatory nutrition labels and COUNSELING for overweight people as part of biggest obesity drive in 50 years

The Biden Administration wants to make traffic light nutrition labels mandatory on the front of food packaging and offer counseling to overweight people as part of a massive crackdown on the nation's bulging waistline. The former proposal would see all food and drink sold in stores or supermarkets carry a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mr Ethan

SNAP payments in 2022: What's changed so far, and what can you expect for the rest of the year?

Count your blessings if your fridge is complete, and you don't have to worry about where your next meal will come from. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP (formerly food stamps), is a federal program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that helps more than 41 million Americans get enough to eat. Families and individuals who qualify can use the program to buy food like fruits and vegetables, bread and cereals, raw meat, and dairy.
Motley Fool

Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees

Biden campaigned for president with a plan to increase Social Security benefits for older retirees. His proposal is to phase in a benefits increase for retirees who have received Social Security for 20 or more years. So far, Biden hasn't pushed for this Social Security change because he's focused on...
ELECTIONS
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
Mr Ethan

A Quick Guide to SNAP Eligibility and Food Stamps Benefits

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is the government's most extensive food assistance program. As of 2021, 41.5 million Americans took part in the SNAP program. This helps eligible low-income individuals and families by letting them use an Electronic Benefits Transfer card to buy suitable food at authorized retail food stores.
