Worcester, MA

FOUND: Infant, Teenage Girls Missing From Worcester Home

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Worcester Police said Giselle, Kati and Aaron were found safe on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Worcester Police are seeking the public's help in finding two missing teenagers and an infant, the department said on Facebook .

Giselle Sales, age 16, and Kati Sales, age 13, left their home on Cambridge Street with Giselle's 1-year-old son Aaron on Tuesday, Sept. 27, police said.

Posted by Worcester Police Department (Official) on Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Worcester Police at 508-799-8606 or 911.

WORCESTER, Mass. — Two missing teenagers and a baby who were reported missing in Worcester have been found safe, police said. Giselle Sales, 16, and Kati Sales, 13, were last seen leaving their Cambridge Street home with Giselle’s 1-year-old son, Aaron, on Tuesday, according to the Worcester Police Department.
