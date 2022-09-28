ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Thursday, October 6: Changing Boston Harbor

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Today Boston Harbor is a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
WCVB

Last day for outdoor dining in Boston's North End

BOSTON — Friday is the last day for outdoor dining in Boston's North End. Outdoor dining in the North End started May 1 and was originally scheduled to run through Labor Day, Sept. 5, but city officials extended the program in the Boston neighborhood to Friday. “Everybody followed all...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsboro had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
TOPSFIELD, MA
WCVB

WCVB's Chronicle: A historic experiment in local TV

NEEDHAM, Mass. — At 40, Chronicle is the longest-running local news magazine in television history and one of the longest-running programs. It transports New England viewers to the places they love and helps them connect to new features of their community.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Gardner, Mass., couple reflects on history-making lottery prize

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fifty years ago, the Cosentino family received a once-in-a-lifetime surprise. Donald Cosentino won theMassachusetts State Lottery’s first jackpot prize. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Mass State Lottery has returned $30 billion to Massachusetts cities and towns in the form of local aid since it was first formed in 1972.
GARDNER, MA
WCVB

Beer garden returning to Boston City Hall Plaza for fall season

BOSTON — Bostonians will once again be able to sip a cold one on Boston's City Hall Plaza. The seasonal beer garden is returning. City officials selected Franklin-based 67 Degrees Brewing — a Black, woman and veteran-owned brewery — to operate the temporary venue. It will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on opening day on Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Do you know what famous American was born on Adams Street?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Adams Street runs nearly seven miles through Quincy, Milton and Dorchester. The street is packed with history — from the 18th-century estate of President John Adams on one end to Meeting House Hill and the First Parish Church of Dorchester, founded in 1631, on the other. In between are the grand estates of Milton and the vibrant neighborhood enclaves of Dorchester.
MILTON, MA
WCVB

Mass. paramedic on assisting in Ian-ravaged Florida

The hurricane wreckage on Florida's west coast is now drawing in thousands of emergency workers from around the country to help. One of them is Jim Sheard, a paramedic at South Shore Health who is now assisting the federal disaster response team.
FLORIDA STATE
WCVB

MassWildlife: Middleton resident shoots, kills bear attacking livestock

MIDDLETON, Mass. — No charges have been filed after a black bear was shot and killed by a resident in Middleton, Massachusetts, according to MassWildlife officials. On Friday morning, a resident on Main Street in Middleton reported shooting and killing a black bear after it attacked and killed eight chickens, MassWildlife said. The night before, the same 80-pound male bear killed two goats at the same address.
MIDDLETON, MA

