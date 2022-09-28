Read full article on original website
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Thursday, October 6: Changing Boston Harbor
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Today Boston Harbor is a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
A century-old shoe store in Boston, and four decades of matchmaking lunch dates
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain,George’s Shoes is known for its low prices. A century after first opening its doors, the store has expanded to offer women’s clothing and designer handbags. The year 2022 marks a milestone anniversary for Lunch Dates – a Boston-based matchmaking service. For...
Last day for outdoor dining in Boston's North End
BOSTON — Friday is the last day for outdoor dining in Boston's North End. Outdoor dining in the North End started May 1 and was originally scheduled to run through Labor Day, Sept. 5, but city officials extended the program in the Boston neighborhood to Friday. “Everybody followed all...
Do you know the name of the historic Boston street that is home to the Paul Revere Mall?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Join us for one of our “History Quiz Fridays.” For this quiz, we focus on charming and historic streets and neighborhoods. Which street with brick sidewalks and gas lamps hosts one of Boston’s most historic meeting houses? Can you name the street wherethree U.S. presidents once lived? We provide the hints, you provide the guesses.
Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsboro had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
Test your Boston history knowledge! In the early 1900s, what neighborhood did many African Americans settle in?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Happy “History Quiz Friday!” For this quiz, we focus on charming and historic streets and neighborhoods. Which street with brick sidewalks and gas lamps hosts one of Boston’s most historic meeting houses? Can you name the street wherethree U.S. presidents once lived? We provide the hints, you provide the guesses!
WCVB's Chronicle: A historic experiment in local TV
NEEDHAM, Mass. — At 40, Chronicle is the longest-running local news magazine in television history and one of the longest-running programs. It transports New England viewers to the places they love and helps them connect to new features of their community.
Gardner, Mass., couple reflects on history-making lottery prize
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fifty years ago, the Cosentino family received a once-in-a-lifetime surprise. Donald Cosentino won theMassachusetts State Lottery’s first jackpot prize. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Mass State Lottery has returned $30 billion to Massachusetts cities and towns in the form of local aid since it was first formed in 1972.
Restauranteur with Massachusetts ties lost two restaurants to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The owner of four Florida restaurants and bars, an entrepreneur with Massachusetts ties, said he lost two of his businesses to the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Ian. Franco Russo owns Junkanoo Beach and Fresh Catch Bistro on Fort Myers Beach. Both were devastated by...
New England fall foliage forecast: Drive north to find best color this week
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fall colors are beginning to pop this week in the northernmost regions of New England. While conditions are are not at peak, vibrant colors are visible in the northern regions of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Good color also extends south through Vermont, almost to the Massachusetts border.
Beer garden returning to Boston City Hall Plaza for fall season
BOSTON — Bostonians will once again be able to sip a cold one on Boston's City Hall Plaza. The seasonal beer garden is returning. City officials selected Franklin-based 67 Degrees Brewing — a Black, woman and veteran-owned brewery — to operate the temporary venue. It will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on opening day on Wednesday.
Harvard researchers find Mass. hospitals at risk if hurricane were to strike
BOSTON — AsHurricane Ian wreaks havoc in Florida, new findings from Harvard climate researchers show Massachusetts hospitals can be at risk from flooding if hurricane storm surges come near. Three Harvard-affiliated researchers published a new study on GeoHealth this Thursday showcasing how hurricane storm surges can cause health care...
Do you know what famous American was born on Adams Street?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Adams Street runs nearly seven miles through Quincy, Milton and Dorchester. The street is packed with history — from the 18th-century estate of President John Adams on one end to Meeting House Hill and the First Parish Church of Dorchester, founded in 1631, on the other. In between are the grand estates of Milton and the vibrant neighborhood enclaves of Dorchester.
Marking 40-year anniversaries with the Boston Gay Men's Chorus and the Discovery Museum
NEEDHAM, Mass. — 2022 is a big year for theBoston Gay Men’s Chorus as the organization celebrates 40 years of making music. The chorus has more than 300 members and tours all over the world. Songsters who make it through the audition process rehearse on Wednesday evenings in preparation for about 10 major performances throughout the year.
Indulge at Zuzu's Petal's wine and desserts bar in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Cambridge, Massachusetts, draws visitors from around the world. However, the owners of Zuzu's Petals' have no plans in turning their hole in the wall into a tourist trap.
Massachusetts task force headed to Florida to help hurricane relief efforts
BOSTON — As rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian's passage earlier this week, members of the Massachusetts Task Force One urban search and rescue team is heading south to help. Forty-five team members loaded up their trucks early Saturday morning at...
Here's why MBTA says old Orange Line cars can't be sold, turned into diner
MEDFORD, Mass. — Were you hoping that enjoying a cup of coffee and perhaps a slice of pie inside a former Orange Line train might exorcise all those memories of inexplicable delays, unidentifiable odors and fellow riders who don't take off their backpacks?. Sorry. You're probably out of luck.
Mass. paramedic on assisting in Ian-ravaged Florida
The hurricane wreckage on Florida's west coast is now drawing in thousands of emergency workers from around the country to help. One of them is Jim Sheard, a paramedic at South Shore Health who is now assisting the federal disaster response team.
MassWildlife: Middleton resident shoots, kills bear attacking livestock
MIDDLETON, Mass. — No charges have been filed after a black bear was shot and killed by a resident in Middleton, Massachusetts, according to MassWildlife officials. On Friday morning, a resident on Main Street in Middleton reported shooting and killing a black bear after it attacked and killed eight chickens, MassWildlife said. The night before, the same 80-pound male bear killed two goats at the same address.
Meet WCVB's director of public affairs, community services with station since 1981
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Helping the community has been at the heart of WCVB's mission since day one. It is driven by the passion and compassion of everyone who works at the station. Before WCVB even hit the airwaves in 1972, an expectation was set and a promise made by...
