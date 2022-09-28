Read full article on original website
Engadget
Fixing inefficient oil field flaring could drastically reduce methane emissions
Oil and gas companies regularly use flaring (that is, burning unwanted methane) to limit the amount of natural gas escaping into the atmosphere, but the practice might not be as kind to the planet as previously thought. Scientists at the University of Michigan, Stanford and elsewhere have discovered that flaring is much less effective than the industry assumes, and puts out five times more methane (a strong greenhouse gas) than predicted.
Trees bulking up and growing faster on excess carbon dioxide in atmosphere, study suggests
Increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere have contributed to a rise in wood volume or biomass of forests in the US, according to a new study.The research, published recently in the Journal Nature Communications, found that elevated carbon levels have led to a consistent increase in wood volume in 10 different temperate forest groups across the US.By bulking up this way, trees are helping shield Earth’s ecosystem from the impacts of global warming, say scientists, including those from the Ohio State University.“Forests are taking carbon out of the atmosphere at a rate of about 13 per cent...
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
bicmagazine.com
U.S. corn-based ethanol worse for the climate than gasoline, study finds
(Reuters) - Corn-based ethanol, which for years has been mixed in huge quantities into gasoline sold at U.S. pumps, is likely a much bigger contributor to global warming than straight gasoline, according to a published story. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, contradicts previous...
Gizmodo
Nord Pipeline Explosion May Have Caused Single Biggest Methane Leak in History
The war between Europe and Russia may be responsible for a new horror: a shockingly large release of damaging greenhouse gas. Earlier this week, three leaks in two natural gas pipelines, the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, in the Baltic Sea between Sweden and Poland were discovered by officials, with monitoring stations logging big spikes in methane from the leaks. On Thursday, Swedish officials said that they have found a fourth leak in the pipelines, which run between Russia and Germany. Seismologists say that explosions and drops of pressure were logged in the area, leading several European officials to suggest the breaches may be an act of sabotage against European energy stability, possibly from Russia. Russia on Thursday denied responsibility.
Nord Stream rupture may mark biggest single methane release ever recorded -UN
Sept 30 (Reuters) - The ruptures on the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline system under the Baltic Sea have led to what is likely the biggest single release of climate-damaging methane ever recorded, the United Nations Environment Programme said on Friday.
Record methane leak flows from damaged Baltic Sea pipelines
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Methane leaking from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines is likely to be the biggest burst of the potent greenhouse gas on record, by far. The Nord Stream pipeline leaks that were pumping huge volumes of methane into the Baltic Sea and atmosphere could discharge as much as five times as much of the potent greenhouse as was released by the Aliso Canyon disaster, the largest known terrestrial release of methane in U.S. history. It is also the equivalent of one third of Denmark’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions, a Danish official warned Wednesday. “Whoever ordered this...
How a Successful EPA Effort to Reduce Climate-Warming ‘Immortal’ Chemicals Stalled
When Sally Rand, a former EPA official, used to meet with industry executives to discuss an obscure, but incredibly potent and long-lived group of greenhouse gases, she knew how to get their attention. “I call[ed] them ‘the immortals,’” Rand said. “It sort of resonated. It’s like, look, every time it...
Methane blast in Baltic Sea highlights global problem
NEW YORK — (AP) — As serious as the methane escaping from ruptured pipelines on the floor of the Baltic Sea may be, there are alarming incidents of massive methane releases around the world frequently. Climate scientists have found that methane emissions from the oil and gas industry...
scitechdaily.com
New Method Converts Greenhouse Gas Into Fuel
The new method converts methane gas into liquid methanol. A team of researchers has successfully converted methane into methanol using light and scattered transition metals such as copper in a process known as photo-oxidation. The reaction was the best achieved to date for converting methane gas into liquid fuel at ambient temperature and pressure (25 °C and 1 bar, respectively), according to a study published in the journal Chemical Communications.
'Forever Chemicals' Spread Among Us by Moving Underground, Study Finds
Scientists reviewing over a decade's worth of studies on the fate of notorious pollutants – dubbed 'forever chemicals' for the way they persist in waterways, soils, and sea ice – have unearthed where environmental hotspots of contamination lie. The review, led by hydrologist Xueyan Lyu of Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology, focused specifically on the Earth's crust: the soil it's made of and the waters that percolate through it. Much work has been done to detect 'forever chemicals' in contaminated water sources and elucidate the impacts on human health, which arise even at very low levels of exposure, prompting health...
Phys.org
Exquisitely thin membranes can slash energy spent refining crude oil into fuel and plastic
Queen Mary scientists have created a new type of nanomembrane that presents a less energy-intensive way to fractionate hydrocarbons from crude oil. The global production of crude oil is currently around 80 million barrels per day. Hydrocarbons extracted from crude oil are the main ingredients for manufacturing fossil fuels, plastics, and polymers. The process by which they are extracted is extremely energy intensive.
Phys.org
Delayed slow ocean response to carbon dioxide removal causes asymmetric tropical rainfall change
Using fossil fuels causes large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) to be emitted, which is one of the major greenhouse gases responsible for global warming. The climate changes under increasing CO2 radiative forcing (called "CO2 ramp-up") have been widely projected using numerical experiments. For a carbon-neutral world, more studies have begun to focus on the regional climate responses under decreasing CO2 forcing from a high CO2 concentration to the pre-industrial level (called "CO2 ramp-down").
Mining is necessary for a clean energy future. It also destroys forests.
Industrial mining is linked to the loss of more than 1200 square miles of tropical forest across the globe between 2000 and 2019, according to a new study published this week in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The minerals needed for a transition to clean energy are extracted...
Phys.org
Climate change is turning trees into gluttons
Trees have long been known to buffer humans from the worst effects of climate change by pulling carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Now new research shows just how much forests have been bulking up on that excess carbon. The study, recently published in the Journal Nature Communications, finds that elevated...
studyfinds.org
Climate change confusion: Extreme heat waves aren’t taking place more frequently than expected
LOS ANGELES — The Pacific Northwest heat wave of 2021 brought boiling temperatures of more than 120 degrees Fahrenheit. While many may see this as a sign of the times, are these extreme events really occurring more often due to climate change? A new study concludes that while we continue to see the very real and threatening effects of a warming planet, fortunately heat waves of this level are occurring no faster than climate change models already predicted.
natureworldnews.com
Hydrogen for Heating Claims Promise to Cutting Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Studies Say Otherwise
30 studies contradicted the government's claim in favor of hydrogen for heating homes and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. This has cast doubts upon hopes that hydrogen will decarbonize the economy. The report was published on Tuesday in the peer-review scientific journal Joule, making it the third major blow to proponents...
Making Power With Biogas and A Natural Gas Generator
Earlier, I talked about how a renewable fuel called biogas can be made using tobacco, water, and an air-tight environment. However, I haven't mentioned how you can use this gas to potentially power a kind of generator that someone can easily buy from a hardware store right now. There is a type of electric generator called a natural gas generator that runs on natural gas instead of running on gasoline or diesel. Now, the thing about natural gas is that it is mostly made out of methane:
UCLA study examines extreme heat waves, climate change
A combination of climate change and extraordinary bad luck contributed to the deadly heat wave in the Pacific Northwest in 2021, according to a UCLA study published Wednesday. The extreme heat wave in the Pacific Northwest was described as a once in a 10,000 years event, linked to climate change and natural variability, but is not necessarily a sign that extreme heat waves are happening more than predicted.
