Governor Hogan proclaims October as Move Over Awareness Month, expanded law takes effect on Saturday
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has declared October as Move Over Awareness Month in recognition of an expanded law taking effect on Saturday to protect all road users. “Moving over and slowing down when passing a vehicle stopped on the highway isn’t just a matter of following the law—it is about saving lives,” said Governor Hogan. “This is especially critical to protect the crews and first responders who are working on the roads within inches of fast-moving traffic. We can all do our part to make sure that everyone gets where they’re going safely.”
Re-Fund The Police: Governor Hogan announces applications now open for additional community safety grants
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that applications are now being accepted for the state’s second round of grant funding for the Community Safety Works program. Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) as part of the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative, Community Safety Works offers up to $10 million in funding for the implementation of crime prevention strategies through physical design improvements, operational activities, community services, blight removal, and increased property maintenance.
Bowleys Quarters gas station sells winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, MD—A Baltimore man is laughing all the way to the bank after buying a winning Maryland Lottery scratch-off in Bowleys Quarters. Gordon Tegges is an avid player who enjoys playing both scratch-offs and draw games, having won $500 in the past. His decision to give the $5 Ravens X5 instant ticket a try resulted in a $100,000 score – his biggest win yet!
Crash reported on I-695 in Carney
CARNEY, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday morning crash on I-695 in Parkville/Carney. The crash was reported at around 10:30 a.m. along the outer loop at Perring Parkway. Injuries have been reported and several outer loop lanes are closed at Perring Parkway, according to the Providence Volunteer...
