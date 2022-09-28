ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has declared October as Move Over Awareness Month in recognition of an expanded law taking effect on Saturday to protect all road users. “Moving over and slowing down when passing a vehicle stopped on the highway isn’t just a matter of following the law—it is about saving lives,” said Governor Hogan. “This is especially critical to protect the crews and first responders who are working on the roads within inches of fast-moving traffic. We can all do our part to make sure that everyone gets where they’re going safely.”

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO