Doc's Sports Service
New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: New York (-115) Atlanta (-105) Truist Park is the location where the Atlanta Braves (97-59) will try to defeat the New York Mets (98-58) on Friday. The odds on this game have New York at -115 while Atlanta is priced at -105. The total comes in at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Jacob deGrom and Max Fried.
Week 4 staff predictions: Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars got the attention of the NFL when they shut out the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago, but many still questioned if it was a fluke, or if this team is for real. The Jaguars made many naysayers believers last week in thrashing the Los Angeles Chargers 38-10. This week could go...
Kyler Murray’s lack of running a design of Arizona Cardinals’ game plan
TEMPE — Through three games, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray hasn’t been that same threat in the run game that he has been in previous years. His scrambling tutorial in the team’s Week 2 win over the Las Vegas Raiders reiterated just how dangerous the quarterback is when he tucks and runs. But outside of making things happen on the fly, Murray’s running attack isn’t quite where it was early on in 2022.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Chiefs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs is one of the marquee matchups on this week’s NFL slate. This Sunday Night Football game features the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady vs. the next great one, Patrick Mahomes. Ahead of Buccaneers-Chiefs, let’s make some Buccaneers Week 6 predictions.
New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 4 matchup between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Darius Leonard flies South Carolina State band to perform
Darius Leonard represents South Carolina State every week on the football field — but that wasn’t good enough for him. Leonard decided that he wanted an HBCU marching band to perform at the Indianapolis Colts’ home opener against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. So he went out and got one — his alma […] The post Darius Leonard flies South Carolina State band to perform appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022
I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
NFL・
Doc's Sports Service
Video: NFL Picks - Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers Prediction, 10/2/2022 Week 4 NFL Free Picks
NFL Picks - Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers Prediction, 10/2/2022 Week 4 NFL Free Picks. Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals 10/2/2022. The Arizona Cardinals travel to Charlotte, NC to face the Carolina Panthers at 4:05PM EST at Bank of America Stadium. ABOUT THE SERIES. Doc's Sports has a veteran team...
Doc's Sports Service
Doosan Bears vs Lotte Giants Prediction, 10/2/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan, South Korea. Dae-ho Lee and the Lotte Giants (61-74, 7th in KBO) host the Doosan Bears (57-77, 9th in KBO) at Sajik Baseball Stadium on Sunday, October 2, 2022. As a unit, the Doosan Bears are notching 4.5 runs per outing, which ranks them...
Doc's Sports Service
Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs Prediction, 10/2/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Cincinnati (+155) Chicago (-180) The Cincinnati Reds (60-97) are headed to Wrigley Field on Sunday where they will attempt to beat the Chicago Cubs (71-86). The moneyline on this game has Cincinnati at +155 while Chicago is sitting at -180. The total comes in at 8.5. The starting pitchers are Chase Anderson and Marcus Stroman.
Doc's Sports Service
Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners Prediction, 10/2/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Oakland (+225) Seattle (-265) The Oakland Athletics (56-101) are headed to T-Mobile Park on Sunday where they will play the Seattle Mariners (86-70). The odds on this game have the Athletics at +225 and the Mariners are at -265. The over/under has been set at 7. The expected starting pitchers are James Kaprielian and Robbie Ray.
Doc's Sports Service
Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
The Cleveland Guardians (87-68) welcome the Kansas City Royals (63-92) at Progressive Field on Friday. The starting pitchers are Brady Singer and Zach Plesac. As a team, the Kansas City Royals are putting up 4.0 runs per game, which has them sitting at 24th in the league. They have a total of 612 runs while holding a team OBP of .308. The Royals have accrued 240 two-baggers as a unit and have knocked 131 balls out of the park. They have 588 RBI's as well as 1,272 base knocks this year, while their batting average is .245. Kansas City has a slugging percentage of .381 and have been called out on strikes 1,231 times, while being walked on 445 occasions.
Doc's Sports Service
Miami Marlins vs Milwaukee Brewers Prediction, 9/29/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
American Family Field is where the Milwaukee Brewers (82-72) will take on the Miami Marlins (64-90) on Thursday. The expected starting pitchers are Braxton Garrett and Eric Lauer. Miami is slugging .365 and have struck out 1,341 times, while being walked on 413 occasions. They have recorded 522 RBI's and...
Doc's Sports Service
Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Game: Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals. Location: Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The Philadelphia Phillies (83-71) are hitting the road to Nationals Park on Friday where they will compete against the Washington Nationals (54-101). The starting pitchers are Bailey Falter and Erick Fedde. As a unit, the Philadelphia Phillies are...
Doc's Sports Service
Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants Prediction, 10/2/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Game: Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants. The San Francisco Giants (79-78) will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (72-85) at Oracle Park on Sunday. The starting pitchers will be Zach Davies and Logan Webb. As a unit, the Arizona Diamondbacks are putting up 4.3 runs per contest, which has them...
Doc's Sports Service
Free Football Pick Utah State Aggies vs BYU Cougars Prediction, 9/29/2022 College Football
BYU Cougars vs Utah State Aggies College Football Pick and Prediction 9/29/2022. The Utah State Aggies travel to Provo, UT to face the BYU Cougars at 8:00PM EST at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Doc's Sports provides College Football picks, predictions, tips and college football odds on this matchup of Utah State...
Doc's Sports Service
Minnesota Twins vs Detroit Tigers Prediction, 10/2/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Comerica Park is the location where the Detroit Tigers (63-93) will compete against the Minnesota Twins (77-80) on Sunday. The expected starting pitchers are Bailey Ober and Joey Wentz. As a squad, the Minnesota Twins are notching 4.3 runs per game, which is 16th in the league. They have accounted...
Doc's Sports Service
Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros Prediction, 10/2/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Tampa Bay (+135) Houston (-155) The Tampa Bay Rays (86-71) are traveling to Minute Maid Park on Sunday where they will attempt to defeat the Houston Astros (102-55). The moneyline on this contest has the Rays at +135 while the Astros are priced at -155. The betting total comes in at 7.5. The starting pitchers are Corey Kluber and Luis Garcia.
CBS Sports
College basketball offseason winners and losers: Duke, Indiana make right moves; Louisville, Arizona stumble
College basketball teams around the country returned to the gym this week for their first official practices of the 2022-23 season, which unofficially brought the offseason to an end. While fans must wait several more weeks to see their programs in action, coaching staffs now have the chance to begin molding their squads into teams capable of reaching their full potential.
NBA・
Doc's Sports Service
Free Football Pick San Diego State Aztecs vs Boise State Broncos , 9/30/2022 College Football
Boise State Broncos vs San Diego State Aztecs College Football Pick and Prediction 9/30/2022. The San Diego State Aztecs travel to Boise, ID to face the Boise State Broncos at 8:00PM EST at Albertsons Stadium. Doc's Sports provides College Football picks, predictions, tips and college football odds on this matchup...
