ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Doc's Sports Service

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: New York (-115) Atlanta (-105) Truist Park is the location where the Atlanta Braves (97-59) will try to defeat the New York Mets (98-58) on Friday. The odds on this game have New York at -115 while Atlanta is priced at -105. The total comes in at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Jacob deGrom and Max Fried.
QUEENS, NY
Arizona Sports

Kyler Murray’s lack of running a design of Arizona Cardinals’ game plan

TEMPE — Through three games, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray hasn’t been that same threat in the run game that he has been in previous years. His scrambling tutorial in the team’s Week 2 win over the Las Vegas Raiders reiterated just how dangerous the quarterback is when he tucks and runs. But outside of making things happen on the fly, Murray’s running attack isn’t quite where it was early on in 2022.
TEMPE, AZ
ClutchPoints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs is one of the marquee matchups on this week’s NFL slate. This Sunday Night Football game features the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady vs. the next great one, Patrick Mahomes. Ahead of Buccaneers-Chiefs, let’s make some Buccaneers Week 6 predictions.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
HBCU Gameday

Darius Leonard flies South Carolina State band to perform

Darius Leonard represents South Carolina State every week on the football field — but that wasn’t good enough for him. Leonard decided that he wanted an HBCU marching band to perform at the Indianapolis Colts’ home opener against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. So he went out and got one — his alma […] The post Darius Leonard flies South Carolina State band to perform appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022

I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Rams#American Football#Nfl Picks#Best Bets Odds#Bank Of America Stadium#Fox#The Arizona Cardinals#Ave
Doc's Sports Service

Doosan Bears vs Lotte Giants Prediction, 10/2/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan, South Korea. Dae-ho Lee and the Lotte Giants (61-74, 7th in KBO) host the Doosan Bears (57-77, 9th in KBO) at Sajik Baseball Stadium on Sunday, October 2, 2022. As a unit, the Doosan Bears are notching 4.5 runs per outing, which ranks them...
BASEBALL
Doc's Sports Service

Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs Prediction, 10/2/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Cincinnati (+155) Chicago (-180) The Cincinnati Reds (60-97) are headed to Wrigley Field on Sunday where they will attempt to beat the Chicago Cubs (71-86). The moneyline on this game has Cincinnati at +155 while Chicago is sitting at -180. The total comes in at 8.5. The starting pitchers are Chase Anderson and Marcus Stroman.
CHICAGO, IL
Doc's Sports Service

Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners Prediction, 10/2/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Oakland (+225) Seattle (-265) The Oakland Athletics (56-101) are headed to T-Mobile Park on Sunday where they will play the Seattle Mariners (86-70). The odds on this game have the Athletics at +225 and the Mariners are at -265. The over/under has been set at 7. The expected starting pitchers are James Kaprielian and Robbie Ray.
SEATTLE, WA
Doc's Sports Service

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

The Cleveland Guardians (87-68) welcome the Kansas City Royals (63-92) at Progressive Field on Friday. The starting pitchers are Brady Singer and Zach Plesac. As a team, the Kansas City Royals are putting up 4.0 runs per game, which has them sitting at 24th in the league. They have a total of 612 runs while holding a team OBP of .308. The Royals have accrued 240 two-baggers as a unit and have knocked 131 balls out of the park. They have 588 RBI's as well as 1,272 base knocks this year, while their batting average is .245. Kansas City has a slugging percentage of .381 and have been called out on strikes 1,231 times, while being walked on 445 occasions.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Doc's Sports Service

Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Game: Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals. Location: Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The Philadelphia Phillies (83-71) are hitting the road to Nationals Park on Friday where they will compete against the Washington Nationals (54-101). The starting pitchers are Bailey Falter and Erick Fedde. As a unit, the Philadelphia Phillies are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Doc's Sports Service

Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros Prediction, 10/2/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Tampa Bay (+135) Houston (-155) The Tampa Bay Rays (86-71) are traveling to Minute Maid Park on Sunday where they will attempt to defeat the Houston Astros (102-55). The moneyline on this contest has the Rays at +135 while the Astros are priced at -155. The betting total comes in at 7.5. The starting pitchers are Corey Kluber and Luis Garcia.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

College basketball offseason winners and losers: Duke, Indiana make right moves; Louisville, Arizona stumble

College basketball teams around the country returned to the gym this week for their first official practices of the 2022-23 season, which unofficially brought the offseason to an end. While fans must wait several more weeks to see their programs in action, coaching staffs now have the chance to begin molding their squads into teams capable of reaching their full potential.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy