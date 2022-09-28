Read full article on original website
Top 10 Places To Get Coffee In The Quad Cities
September 29th marks National Coffee Day. Coffee shops are like pizza joints in the Quad Cities, they are everywhere which is a great thing! If you're looking to celebrate National Coffee Day or to find a local place that gives you that morning pick-me-up, we have the 10 best coffee places you need to go to.
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
Council Votes To Make Davenport’s 3rd & 4th Streets Two-Way Roads
A conversation that’s been ongoing since the 1980’s finally hit a resolve. Tonight, the Davenport City Council voted in favor of a proposal that makes 3rd & 4th Streets in downtown Davenport two-way roads. The council voted to make 3rd & 4th two-way roads between River Drive and...
Barbecue, Pizza, & Beer-Illinois’ Route 84 has Some Hidden Gems This time of year
This time of year is great. Yeah, I love summer (I don't hate the heat like most people) but the older I get the more I enjoy fall. Fall is a great time to do some road tripping. One of the best, most scenic rides is going north on Route...
The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois
One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
8 Must-Do Fall Activities in Illinois That Will Put You In A Festive Mindset
Now that Autumn is here, everyone is looking for those fun fall festivities to participate in. Pumpkin patches, apple picking, corn mazes, tractor rides, etc. If you are looking for things to do, you are in the right place! We have put together a nice variety of activities for you! Maybe you can plan a road trip and visit them all.
Monday in East Moline You Can Party In A Rock Music Video
Monday (October 3rd) don't just start the week with work and a boring football game. Start it with live music and your chance to be in a rock and roll music video. The Rust Belt in East moline is going to be rocking with Hinder and special guests Skarlett Roxx and High Five Sinners. Tickets are on sale now at RustBeltQC.com, Coop Records, at the Daq Faq or by contacting The High Five Sinners or Skarlett Roxx direct on Facebook. Plus, you can still win them by listening on Thursday and Friday (9/28 and 9/29) in the nooner. Plus, you can win them right here.
Halloween Events Kick Off This Weekend In The Quad Cities
This weekend kicks off many people's favorite time of the year... Halloween! You can never go wrong with a good scare and some great fun. This weekend a lot of that fun begins. Here are some awesome things you can do with your friends and family. Let's start with some...
Hy-Vee Deploys Disaster Relief Fleet To Florida With 1 Million Meals
Hurricane Ian officially made landfall and caused a lot of damage in Fort Myers, FL, and along its path. With so many residents trying to get back on their feet and begin the rebuilding process, many people and businesses around America are heading to the areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian to help with relief efforts.
This Is The Pumpkin Capital Of Iowa
It's that time of the year again when many of us get ready for Halloween by picking up some pumpkins. Even those who aren't a fan of the holiday can still enjoy the season and get a pumpkin or two. If you live in Iowa and want to truly find...
We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
How You Can Watch A Pixar Favorite Outside In Davenport
During the summer, residents in Davenport and throughout the Quad Cities had a chance to enjoy movies outside in LeClaire Park with Movies on the Mississippi. This Friday, the City of Davenport and the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department will host its first fall Movies on the Mississippi and the series' second-to-last event.
Jim Cantore Smacked By Stray Tree Branch, And Other Viral Hurricane Clips
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida yesterday, and there's a few clips from the news and other sources that have gone viral. First off, Jim Cantore, perhaps the greatest of hurricane reporters, did the usual thing he does and went out to try to stand out in the storm as 110mph winds hit Punta Gorda.
Illinois Red Cross Volunteer Going To Florida To Help With Hurricane Relief Efforts
There are some people on this planet who will do anything to help others in their time of need. One of those persons is in Illinois and he is preparing to head to Florida to help residents recover after Hurricane Ian rips through most of the state. His name is Dean Otta and he is ready to help.
Illinois’ Starved Rock State Park Has A Terrifying Origin Story
A beautiful state park in Illinois actually got its name from a pretty gruesome situation. Starved Rock State Park is a lovely place to explore. There's a waterfall, 18 canyons, sandstone bluffs, 13 miles of trails, and plenty of wildlife, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Starved Rock itself is a towering 125-feet sandstone cliff. Within the park, you can hike, go camping, go fishing, and generally live your best outdoorsy life.
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Wisconsin
When looking at different towns and cities in America there are plenty of different ways to judge whether it is a "great" location or a "bad" one. Most of the time bad areas are picked out based on crime rates, income levels, and housing costs. Those are some of the...
Top 10 Highest-Rated Restaurants In Davenport According To Yelp
Spooky season is here Quad Cities! Haunted houses are open and we know you want to get your scare on. We have the full list of Quad City haunted houses you need to visit before Halloween.
Every 4 Minutes And 18 Seconds, Someone In Illinois Moves Out
The U.S. Census Bureau released some population estimates a while back that show Illinois is continuing to lose population at a record-setting rate. How record-setting? According to the Census, between July of 2020 and July of 2021, Illinois lost more residents to other states than at any time in recorded history.
Wisconsin Achievement Unlocked: Getting Engaged At A Culver’s
What says "I love you" more than a butter burger and a concrete?. I spotted this picture on social media today. It looks like it is from about a year ago, so maybe there's more to this story 10 months later. First of all, congrats to April and RJ. I'm...
