JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Voters who cannot make it to the polls are wish to cast their ballots early can now do so as absentee voting is underway in North Dakota. The last day to drop off absentee ballots at Stutsman County Courthouse is Nov. 7. If you are mailing your ballot back, it must be postmarked by that day.

STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO