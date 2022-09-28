Read full article on original website
Eagles Dragging Mountain Goats Off Of Cliffs Might Be The Smartest Form Of Hunting In Nature
I spend a lot of time on the internet… it’s kind of my job. I see A LOT of crazy stuff, probably too much for my own mental well-being, but these giant eagles might be the craziest things on the internet. A while back, we shared a video...
Grizzly Bear Attacks Two Bowhunters Who Capture The Entire Terrifying Encounter On Video
Bears might be one of the coolest, most badass animals on the entire planet. And for many of the same reasons, it also makes them some of the most terrifying animals on the planet. Big, fast, strong… if you happen to find yourself in the unfortunate position of getting changed...
Alaskan Hunting Guide Stops Charging Brown Bear With Warning Shot, Just Seconds Before It Attacks The Raft
Alaska is just an incredible place. Equal parts stunningly beautiful and dangerously harsh, it will leave you in awe, and completely humble you at the very same time. A sportsmen’s paradise, some of the best hunting and fishing in the world happens in Alaska, but make no mistake, it’s not easy.
WATCH: Group of Hikers Try Their Hardest to Scare Bear Away, Bear Is Completely Unbothered
When you’re in the great outdoors, sometimes you run into bears. This group of hikers thought they could scare it off… they were mistaken. Big ole bears aren’t scared of much. While these animals do have a natural fear of people in most cases, some just don’t care at all. That can lead to some bad results if the animal gets aggressive.
South African Nyala Bull Fends Off Attacking Wild Dogs & A Hippo… Gets Eaten Alive By Crocodile
Life is hard for animals… battling predators, weather, food scarcity, environmental changes, disease, hunters, traffic… I mean, just imagine all the ways a deer in North American can die?. And in Africa, it seems to be even harder…. Video footage has gone viral of a Nyala (an African...
Yellowstone Bison Launches Runaway Pit Bull Into The Air: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD”
That pit bull, named Mac, is one very lucky dog. A video from 2014 has gone viral once again almost 8 years to the day, serving as a reminder that nature doesn’t play games, and dad has issues multi-tasking. Taken in Yellowstone National Park, onlookers stopped their cars to...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Man Slap Bear To Protect His Girlfriend and Dogs
In this insane viral footage, a man protects his girlfriend and his dogs from a bear that barges onto their property. In the crazy video, the man slaps at the huge creature, which appears to be a North American brown bear. The man and woman are first shocked when they...
Mountain Lion Has Time Of Its Life Playing With Tree Swing In Colorado
For those of us that either know about, or had run-ins with mountain lions in the past, there’s one thing for certain about the creatures…. They are not to play around with. Ferocious predators, these big cats use stealth, strength and speed, to take down prey in a flash,...
Minnesota Wolf Acting Strangely Towards People: 'Not Normal Behavior'
The wolf is displaying "little-to-no-fear" of people and was chasing and eating grasshoppers, the Voyageurs Wolf Project said.
Grizzly Bear Easily Flips Over 1,500-Lb. Bison While Vultures Look On In Jealousy
If you ever wondered just how strong a grizzly bear is, look no further. To put things into perspective, the average weight of a male American bison ranges from 1,000 to 2,200 pounds, with females averaging around 790 to 1,200 pounds. Although they’re massive in size, they typically feed strictly...
Watch A Mule Deer Stare Down & Fight Off A Mountain Lion In Wild Vintage Footage
Score one for the mule deer. California is home to an almost countless number of creatures, but perhaps none cooler than the mountain lion. While their territory runs almost the entirety of the Americas (From southern Alaska to the southernmost part of Chile), California is home to one of the biggest populations in the United States, with an estimate of 4,000 to 6,000 in the wild, according to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.
Hunters Sound Off on Killing of Extremely Rare Michigan ‘Spirit Bear’
Earlier this month, trail cam footage captured an extremely rare sight as a spirit bear—a black bear boasting an all-white coat—was seen feeding at a bait pile in Michigan. The MI spirit bear sighting marks the first ever recorded in the Midwestern state. But, sadly, days later, the unique creature reportedly died, resulting in an online uproar. Now, a week later, hunters and outdoorsmen have begun sounding off about the killing of the bear. However, they’ve more specifically begun arguing the ethics of its death.
Leopard Carries Decapitated Fox’s Head in Its Mouth in Grotesque Photo
Leopards are as lethal as they are beautiful and a new viral photo has proven that very fact. The photo below sees an exquisite example of the species parading around the decapitated head of an African fox, its body nowhere to be seen. Know that the following image might be discomforting for some folks.
Three Wolves Mount Attack On Tiny Dog Who Miraculously Escapes In The Nick Of Time
Wolves man… watching them hunt is an incredible experience. Unfortunately for this pup, he was on the wrong side of it. Filmed in Italy, by Pablo Forconi, we can see the moment this pack of wolves snap into action. Calculated, precise… the leader gives the signal and they go charging forward, a three-headed nightmare for this poor doggo.
‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana
Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
Trail Cam Captures Wild Footage Of Grizzly Bear Chasing After Pack Of Wild Horses
Grizzly bears are just out of this world. They always seem to be up to something and I’m always going to be here for it. It doesn’t matter if it’s an encounter, a cellphone video or something caught on a trail camera, I will always be willing to watch and admire them.
Mountain Lion’s Mind Gets Completely Blown Discovering Tree Swing: VIDEO
One fierce mountain lion took a break from serious lioning recently, showing off its “goofy” side while playing like a kitty cat on a trail camera. The hilarious kitty-cat moment came as the Colorado mountain lion realized that the log under which it was resting was actually the seat to a tree swing.
WATCH: Curious Bear Nibbles on Hunter’s Shoe in Tree Stand
When perched in a tree stand during hunting season hunters need to be very quiet and incredibly still. All as the wildlife go about its business. This is the best way for a hunter to ensure they will be landing a prized trophy. However, one hunter has shared a video showing that he was a little too good at this skill as a curious black bear decides to nibble on the hunter’s boot.
Watch unaware hikers and a bear on an intercept course in Montana
Onlookers shout warnings to hikers about the bear they can’t see in Glacier National Park, Montana
WATCH: Nyala Buck Devoured by Lurking Crocodile After Escaping Pack of Wild Dogs and Hippo
Poor nyala buck. Even after evading not one, but two predator species, this persistent prey met its demise in the jaws of a crocodile. The intense face-off between the buck, crocodile, hippo and pack of wild dogs occurred at none other than Kruger National Park in South Africa, otherwise known as one of the most brutal parks in the world. But with so many skilled predators competing for the same meals, they’re bound to but heads every once in a while.
