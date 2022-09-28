School board sets preliminary levy; Last call for Northfield Shares grant applications; Library hosting photo exhibition for Hispanic Heritage Month

Read full article on original website
kymnradio.net
Art Zany: Sogn Valley Art Fair, 9-30-22
Today in the ArtZany Radio studio Paula Granquist welcomes Dave Machacek and artists Adam Reinwald, Hans Koch, Jan Davies, and James Lenfestey from the Sogn Valley Art Fair. Visit sognvalleyartfair.com. Art Zany 09-30-22 - Sogn Valley Art Fair. Art Zany 09-30-22 - Sogn Valley Art Fair. Sogn Valley Art Fair.
kymnradio.net
Pownell says tax increase responding to the ‘needs of the city;’ Rice County preliminary levy is 8.95%; Nominations sought for ‘Living Treasure’ award
The Northfield City Council has set the preliminary tax levy for 2023 at 18.5%. While that is the preliminary tax levy,. meaning it cannot increase by more than 18.5%, it is a good bet that the Northfield community will see a double digit increase to property taxes for the third year in a row.
kymnradio.net
Fatal accident on Highway 3; ‘Aging in Place’ education will be offered; All Saints Church offering workshop to help become more involved
A Northfeld man died yesterday morning after suffering injuries when his car collided with a utility truck at the Intersection of. Highway 3 and Honeylocust Drive. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 9:50 yesterday morning, 83-year-old Gerald Maas was driving his car West on Honeylocust Drive, when he collided with the truck, which was moving North on Highway 3. Maas was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died of his injuries.
cohaitungchi.com
Top 12 Things to do in Faribault Minnesota
If you’re looking for small town charm with tons of history and activities, Faribault Minnesota has to be on your list! Faribault makes a wonderful day trip. However, it would be even better to spend a couple days. From hiking to history (it’s the oldest non-metro historic district in the state!) to arts and delicious food and drinks, Faribault has a wide variety of activities to include in your trip. Below I share the top things to do in Faribault!
kymnradio.net
Alyssa Herzog Melby discusses League of Women Voters Candidate Forums
Alyssa Herzog Melby provides information about a candidate forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters scheduled for October 1, 9:00 a.m., in the Northfield City Council Chambers, and a website vote411.org on which you can see who is on your ballot and learn about candidates.
kymnradio.net
Jim Loe discusses Rotary Turkey Trot
Jim Loe of Northfield Rotary talks about the annual Rotary Turkey Trot to be held on Thanksgiving Day, November 24. The run begins at 9:00 a.m. from First UCC Church, 300 Union Street. To register, visit northfieldrotary.org.
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Mercado Central board asks Jensen to remove its image from campaign ad
Mercado Central at 1515 East Lake Street in Minneapolis, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Leaders of Mercado Central in Minneapolis have accused the campaign of Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen of exploiting the cultural mall's image in a recent advertisement. In a letter to campaign...
Beloved Minnesota Music Festival Cancelled Forever
The festival was launched in 1998.
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Highland Bridge taking shape on former Ford site
Minneapolis southsiders who shop at the Highland Park Lunds & Byerlys will find a familiar layout in a brighter, more open space when the grocery chain’s Highland Bridge store opens on Sept. 29. The new store at Cretin and Ford Parkway will be 20% larger than the existing Lund’s,...
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
KIMT
Mayo Clinic getting new chief administrative officer in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Natalie Caine has been named the new chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Caine will partner with Amy W. Williams, M.D., physician practice leader in Rochester and executive dean of the practice, to provide overall management of the Rochester stie and oversee operating performance, financial strength and contributions to Mayo Clinic to cure, connect and transform health care.
medcitybeat.com
Norton vs. Noser: Rochester mayoral candidates at odds over direction of city, DMC
When Kim Norton ran for citywide office in 2018, she pledged to be a different kind of mayor — not a figurehead, but rather a leader who would be actively involved in shaping city policy. Voters responded by giving her a clear mandate, selecting her by a more than two-to-one margin.
John Mellencamp Doing Three Nights of Shows in Minnesota April 6-8th
Get ready to sing a little ditty about Jack and Diane. John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for a five-month Live and In Person tour. The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. What's really great is that he is doing multiple nights in a row at some locations, and Minnesota is one of them. April 6th, 7th, and 8th of 2023, John Mellencamp will be performing at the State Theater in Minneapolis.
'You cannot stay in the shadows about this anymore' | Augsburg University students protest against 'unsanitary living conditions' in dorms
MINNEAPOLIS — Dozens of Augsburg University students, staff and alumni spent Tuesday afternoon protesting against what they call unsanitary living conditions in campus residence halls, particularly the Mortensen and Urness towers. Students claim they have dealt with issues that include mold, pest infestations, lack of air conditioning and unclean...
msureporter.com
When the mayor said there’s no discrimination here
When the Mankato Area Gay Consciousness Group first proposed a simple ordinance banning discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation in 1976, it would set off a chain of events that would be felt across the state of Minnesota decades later. It started with six men of the group being...
Expect to save at the pump: 44 Minnesota gas stations to expand ethanol options after receiving grant
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- More Minnesotans can expect to save money soon thanks to a new grant that will expand ethanol options at gas stations across the state, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced Friday.The grant awards over $6.4 million to 44 service stations to offset the cost of investing in upgraded petroleum dispensers, fuel storage tanks, and other equipment compatible with higher ethanol blends."These grants help the local economy by giving drivers more economical options at the gas pump and increasing access to homegrown fuel that comes from Minnesota farmers," said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen.The stations receiving the grants will soon have Unleaded 88/E15 fuel and other higher ethanol blends, offering customers more and cheaper options at the pump.Grants for the gas stations range from $83,000 to $199,000 to perform projects.All stations that received a grant are retail gas stations with 10 or fewer locations.Some stores awarded grants include Bobby & Steve's Auto World locations across the Twin Cities, Nelson Auto World in Minneapolis, and Super Gas USA in Burnsville.Click here for a complete list of grant recipients to see if any upgrades are coming to your area.
Popular Rochester Restaurant Posts Exciting News for MN on Social Media
One of Rochester, Minnesota's favorite restaurants just announced some exciting news! They've expanded and have a brand new restaurant that just opened. Popular Rochester Restaurant Announces Some Good News for Minnesota. One of my favorite spots to have a date night in Rochester is Chester's Kitchen and Bar. It's downtown...
mspmag.com
Now Open: Nova in Hudson, WI
Brett Splinter has a bar. In Wisconsin. For some in the hospitality industry, that's good enough. I don't have to say another thing other than: where. Splinter has revived the old Nova Wine Bar across the river in Hudson, relaunched simply as Nova. If Splinter's name only sounds vaguely familiar...
Minnesota’s Favorite Breakfast Restaurant Has Several Locations in the Twin Cities Area
They, whoever they are, say it's the most important meal of the day, but the Average American only eats breakfast three times a week. The One Poll survey also revealed our favorite breakfast foods. Eggs is #1 followed by coffee and cereal. Do you have a favorite breakfast restaurant? I...
