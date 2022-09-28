Read full article on original website
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Tufts wins Learfield Directors’ Cup for the first time in program historyThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
communityadvocate.com
Westborough Community Land Trust to celebrate 25th anniversary
WESTBOROUGH – For the past 25 years, the all-volunteer Westborough Community Land Trust (WCLT) has helped the town preserve and maintain open space. Now, the land trust is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary. It was founded in 1997 by environmentalists on the town’s Open Space Committee, led...
communityadvocate.com
Mural comes to Northborough’s Town Common
NORTHBOROUGH – For the past several days, an artist has been transforming the wall of Top Energy Gas next to the Northborough Town Common into a mural depicting bright red apples and pink blossoms. It’s the latest work in the Northborough Cultural Council’s public art campaign “Love Northboro.”...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough American Legion seeks members
WESTBOROUGH – American Legion Post 163 is looking for a few more good men and women. The post wants to increase its membership and also to raise more funds for its charitable programs. According to post member Adrianna Baltimore, an Air Force veteran who served during the 1950s, there...
communityadvocate.com
Hazardous waste collection day is Oct. 1
MARLBOROUGH – The city of Marlborough and the town of Hudson will sponsor a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Easterly Water Treatment Facility, 860 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough. The following items may be brought – acids/bases; aerosols;...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Select Board rejects one-day liquor license changes
HUDSON – A Select Board member’s proposed changes to one-day liquor license regulations would have increased the cost to permit Medusa Brewing Company’s beer garden by 3650%. Select Board member Shawn Sadowski presented the proposed changes during the Sept. 12 meeting, which were ultimately not implemented. Sadowski...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough Raising Cane’s location to open in 2023
MARLBOROUGH – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant is getting close to opening at 141 Boston Post Road West. According to its national office, the restaurant is scheduled to open in early 2023. This comes after the representatives of a nearby McDonald’s appealed the City Council’s decision to grant...
communityadvocate.com
Richard M. Balser, 62, of Marlborough
– Richard M. Balser, 62, of Marlborough died Monday September 26, 2022. He was born in Hawthorne, California the son of the late Richard A. and Cecelia I. ( Iacovino) Balser. He was a graduate of Assabet Valley Regional Vocational High School Class of 1977. Richard entered the United States...
communityadvocate.com
Westboro Speedway reunion Oct. 2
WESTBOROUGH – Feel the need for speed?. Auto racing enthusiasts are welcome to a reunion near the site of the former Westboro Speedway. The reunion will take place at the Westborough Shopping Center near the intersection of Route 9 and Lyman Street on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
communityadvocate.com
Northborough resident fights to find a cure
NORTHBOROUGH – Meghan Soens is stepping into the boxing ring to fight for a cure against cancer. A few months ago, Soens decided to participate in the Haymakers for Hope’s Belles of the Brawl, which is a 501(c)(3) charity organization that hosts boxing events to raise funds for cancer research, awareness and survivorship.
communityadvocate.com
Joseph M. McKiernan, 61, of Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury – Joseph M. McKiernan, 61, of Shrewsbury, died peacefully on Monday, September 26, 2022. He was born in Lawrence, one of eight children of the late John F. and Marion (Hey) McKiernan. Joe is survived by his siblings, John E. McKiernan and his wife Maria, of Wasilla, AK,...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Sept. 30 edition
8:57 a.m. The Heights at Marlborough Apts/Briarwood Ln. Harassment. 10:43 a.m. Ames St. MVA property damage only. 10:46 a.m. Starbucks/Apex Dr. MVA property damage only. 10:57 a.m. Marlborough Hills Health Care/Northboro Road East. Medical. 12:24 p.m. Dunkin Donuts/Lakeside Ave. MVA property damage only. 12:48 p.m. Phelps St. Harassment. 12:52 p.m....
communityadvocate.com
Doris G. Kalil, 99, of Shrewsbury
– Doris G. (Brodeur) Kalil, 99, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on the morning of September 27, 2022 with family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, George N. “Bob” Kalil in 2008. She leaves her children, David G. Kalil of Westerly R.I.,...
communityadvocate.com
Patricia A. Barbato, 84, of Shrewsbury
– Patricia A. Barbato, 84, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at UMass Hospital. Patricia is survived by her sister, Wendy M. Lyon and her husband Stephen, with whom she lived until six years ago; her brother, Robert F. Barbato of Worcester; six nieces and nephews, Michael Lyon, Keith Lyon and his wife Kayla, Ashley Kelly and her husband Joseph, Amber Lyon, Michelle Lovell and her husband David, and Robert Barbato and his wife Linda; seven great nieces and great nephews; along with friends at Saint Francis Adult Day Care. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Priscilla in November 2018. Patricia was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Etolo “Eli” M. and Evelyn R. (Franon) Barbato.
communityadvocate.com
Grafton police log, Sept. 30 edition
2:16 a.m. Providence Rd. Disturbance – neighbor. 3:26 a.m. Messier St. Ambulance – medical. 10:11 a.m. Old Westboro Rd./North St. Motor vehicle stop. 10:20 a.m. Oak St. Animal complaint. 12:43 p.m. Worcester St. Suspicious person. 4:01 p.m. Milford Rd. Motor vehicle stop. Monday, Sept. 12. 2:13 a.m. Paxton...
