– Patricia A. Barbato, 84, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at UMass Hospital. Patricia is survived by her sister, Wendy M. Lyon and her husband Stephen, with whom she lived until six years ago; her brother, Robert F. Barbato of Worcester; six nieces and nephews, Michael Lyon, Keith Lyon and his wife Kayla, Ashley Kelly and her husband Joseph, Amber Lyon, Michelle Lovell and her husband David, and Robert Barbato and his wife Linda; seven great nieces and great nephews; along with friends at Saint Francis Adult Day Care. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Priscilla in November 2018. Patricia was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Etolo “Eli” M. and Evelyn R. (Franon) Barbato.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO