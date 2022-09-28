Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
Oakland County communities addressing issue of deer overpopulation
Up through November 11, leaders in several Oakland County communities are asking for the public's input on deer.
Meet the candidates for the Washtenaw County Trial Court judge seat
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Two Washtenaw County attorneys are vying for a chance to be the next Washtenaw County Trial Court judge in the upcoming general election in November. The candidates running for the six-year judicial position are Marla Linderman Richelew and Arianne Elizabeth Slay. They are competing for an open spot on the bench created by Judge Archie Brown’s retirement.
Free closet for children in foster care opens expanded Ann Arbor-area location
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Children in the Michigan foster care system now have double the space to shop in a recently opened care closet. Michigan Foster Care Closet, a nonprofit based in Washtenaw County, provides free clothing, shoes, toiletries, school supplies and toys to children currently in the foster care system. Children are allowed to shop free of charge four times a year and take up to a week’s worth of clothing and three pairs of shoes. The care closet also offers items like beds, diapers and winter coats.
Single-lane I-94 closure coming to Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A single-lane closure is coming to I-94 in Jackson County as maintenance on the highway continues. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing a single lane of westbound I-94 from U.S. 127 to Elm Road for maintenance. The road will be closed for three separate...
Historic Depot Town building will again serve as Ypsilanti winter warming center
YPSILANTI, MI - The historic Ypsilanti Freighthouse, a 144-year-old railroad depot turned community center, kept an average of 30 people a day warm and fed during the coldest weeks last winter, acting as a warming station for vulnerable residents, according to city officials. This year, they’re looking to build on...
House of Esther asks judge to stop Flint from selling abandoned convent
FLINT, MI — The House of Esther is asking a Genesee County Circuit Court judge to block the city from selling property that the organization says it has the right of first refusal to purchase — the former St. Agnes Catholic Church. Paul Taylor, an attorney for the...
I-94 bridge repair is closing a Jackson County road
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County road under an I-94 bridge has closed while that bridge is being repaired. The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed Concord Road under I-94 as of Thursday, Sept. 29. The road will remain closed until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Traffic is being...
Lansing's historic Holmes Street School almost move-in ready
The Holmes Street School in Lansing was built 100 years ago. It's been vacant for almost two decades, but it will soon become a home to dozens.
Drawings give closer look at Ann Arbor’s SouthTown development proposal
ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans for an all-electric, solar-powered, mass-timber building rising eight stories in Ann Arbor are coming into focus, with new drawings offering a closer look at what’s envisioned for the so-called SouthTown development. Local developer Prentice 4M, working with Synecdoche Design, is proposing the mixed-use...
thesuntimesnews.com
Marijuana Business In Saline Passes Planning Commission
At least one applicant in the long line of businesses applying to set up recreational and medicinal marijuana operations in Saline made progress at the Saline Planning Commission, Wednesday evening. The Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend that the Saline City Council approve the application from Compassionate Advisors LLC to turn 813 West Michigan Avenue into a new marijuana business.
Join the book brigade, the human chain moving books to new Ypsilanti-area library
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - People power will fill the shelves of the Ypsilanti District Library’s newest branch. With just weeks to go before it officially opens, YDL officials are calling for volunteers to join the “book brigade” — a human chain that will move books and DVDs between the old, one-room library and the new Superior branch up the street at 1900 Harris Road in Superior Township.
Flint Latinx, city partner to provide expanded Spanish translation services
FLINT, MI — City of Flint officials say a new partnership with Flint Latinx Technology & Community Center will provide expanded Spanish translation services for residents. City and center officials announced the arrangement in a news conference on Thursday, Sept. 30. “This is a historic partnership and it’s just...
Dense apartment project on Ann Arbor’s edge advances as developers pitch connectivity
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Developers pitching a dense, 212-unit apartment project for the southwest corner of Liberty and Wagner roads recognize they’re on the edge of urban Ann Arbor. In response, they’re offering a bus stop, pathway connections and crosswalks at the intersection that can be daunting to pedestrians...
Ann Arbor’s new design for State Street scraps plan for protected bikeway
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s plan to give portions of State and Hill streets an overhaul in 2023 is continuing to take shape, with the latest designs dropping the idea of a two-way protected bikeway along State Street. City officials and a team of consultants working on...
Project bringing bikeway, utilities will partially close Main Street intersection
ANN ARBOR, MI - An intersection on a major downtown Ann Arbor thoroughfare will partially close as a large improvement project bringing a new bikeway and utilities for an affordable housing development in Kerrytown proceeds. Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Main Street and Miller Avenue/Catherine Street intersection...
Michigan Daily
Some Ann Arbor residents share concerns about TC1 rezoning proposal ahead of City Council vote
Around 60 Ann Arbor residents met Wednesday night to discuss the proposed rezoning of the North-South Maple Road and West Stadium Boulevard area into the Transit Corridor (TC) 1 district, which aims to support redevelopment and transit services. The meeting took place at the Westgate branch of the Ann Arbor Public Library, where citizens voiced their concerns over how the rezoning will affect local small businesses and residential areas.
Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
Find real gold, jewelry in a treasure hunt coming to Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- A real treasure hunt is coming to Washtenaw County. Johnny’s Treasure Quest is burying jewelry with a retail value of $5,100 in one random location in the county, with the first clue on where to find it coming at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Johnny...
22-year-old rushed to hospital after caught under machinery in Commerce Township
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
MLive
