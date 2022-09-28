ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McLaren P1 Breaks Down During Drag Race Against LaFerrari

We've seen a number of drag races among supercars on this website, but a McLaren P1 versus Ferrari LaFerrari. It's ultimate versus ultimate, the pinnacle of what both supercar makers can do in terms of automotive engineering and application of hybrid systems in performance vehicles. And that's what The Triple...
BMW 1 Series Diesel Does 0 To 60 MPH in 1.87 Seconds

Ask anyone in the United States about diesel engines and they’ll tell you it’s only for trucks, lorries, and ferries. The compression ignition mill is largely popular in Europe, however, and there are tuning companies working on performance upgrade kits for diesels. Some take the matter to extreme levels and build drag monsters like the BMW 1 Series you see in the gallery below. It’s now officially the fastest diesel-powered BMW in history.
Best Renderings For The Week Of September 26

Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all. Here at...
Cupra Born And Leon Facelifts Spied For The First Time

Cupra is slowly but steadily upping its game with more and more products. The automaker proudly said it has already outsold Alfa Romeo and it seems that even more fresh models are on their way to help the firm keep the momentum. This time around, we are not talking about brand new vehicles but about facelifts of existing ones.
See Mazda MX-5 ND RF With LS7 V8 Swap Hit 187.4 MPH On Autobahn

The Mazda MX-5 has never been about outright speed, but cram in an LS7 V8, and then the little roadster will become seriously fast. The owner of a fourth-generation Miata in the hardtop Retractable Fastback specification has been documenting his build on YouTube, culminating with a video shot on the Autobahn with the RF at full tilt. While a standard car will do around 140 mph (225 km/h), this little beast managed to hit 187.4 mph (301.6 km/h).
BMW XM, Ram HD Rebel, Ford Super Duty, Chevy Silverado HD: RAC #91

We don't know exactly how it happened, but this final week of September became an unofficial truck week for Detroit automakers. BMW wasn't having it though, because amid all the heavy-duty truckin' news comes the first standalone M model since the M1. So yeah, it's been a busy week, and there's still more to cover in this week's ramble.
2023 Alpine A110 R Teased With 177 MPH Top Speed

Renault's performance arm Alpine will be going purely electric in 2025, but until that happens, there’s still some life left in the ol' combustion engine. Debuting October 4, the A110 R will represent the meanest derivative of the mid-engined coupe to date. We're being shown it'll also be the fastest of the bunch by topping out at 285 km/h (177 mph). That's a smidge more than the current A110 S with its maximum velocity of 275 km/h (171 mph).
Nissan Z GT4 Race Car Debuts, Hitting The Track In 2023

Following an unexpected teaser a few days ago, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports & Customizing Co., Ltd. (NMC) today reveal their newest race car, the Nissan Z GT4. Based on the production-spec Z, the GT4 race car builds upon the merits of the all-new coupe and tweaked to be ready for the track.
Gran Turismo 7 September Update Adds Nissan Silvia, Two Other Cars

One is imaginary and the other is a record-breaker. Gran Turismo 7's garage continues to grow at a regular pace as the latest patch adds three new cars for free. The 1.23 update is rolling out as we speak and includes the sixth-generation Nissan Silvia (S14), specifically a 1994 Type S with the rare rear-wheel steering option dubbed "Super HICAS." Being the K trim level, it gets the 16-inch wheels while the turbocharged SR20 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine sends 216 horsepower to the rear axle.
Maserati Project24 Returns In New Images, There Won't Be Two Cars Alike

The MC20 isn't a true successor to the MC12, but much like the Ferrari Enzo-based supercar from the mid-2000s, it too is getting a track-only derivative. Announced in mid-July, the Project24 is now back in fresh imagery, albeit only renderings yet again rather than actual photos of a car. Nevertheless, we get to see Maserati's flagship with a wild aerodynamic body featuring butterfly doors facing the sky.
Alpina B7 Discontinued And Will Not Get A Successor

It’s the end of the road for one of the finest performance sedans in the world. Alpina says goodbye to the BMW 7 Series-based B7 saloon as the Bavarian company makes the switch from the G11/12 series to the all-new G70 generation. It seems that Alpina, now fully owned by BMW, doesn’t plan a successor for the go-fast luxury cruiser.
Alpine A110 R Teased With Track-Focused Upgrades

Alpine will host multiple premieres at different locations around the world next month. The French performance brand will attend the 2022 Paris Motor Show where it will display a new concept that presents "a new stage in the brand's transformation." Before that happens, Alpine will also unveil a new performance version of the A110 sports car and the firm has just released the first teaser images.
2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel Debuts: Power Wagon Style With A Diesel

The Power Wagon is a unique truck amid Ram's heavy-duty line of pickups. Aside from its distinctive face, it's the only HD trim level not offered with a diesel engine option. Rather than add it to the Power Wagon's spec sheet, Ram decided to create a new trim level. And just like that, the Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel was born.
Competitors’ Bots Outshine Musk’s Own at Tesla A.I. Day

Elon Musk kicked off Tesla’s second annual AI Day by bringing out two humanoid robots, prototypes of its “Optimus” bot that the company will aim to mass manufacture in 3-5 years. First, a barebones experimental test robot took a few steps; then, a model that Musk said would be “fairly close” to what will go into production slowly waved as several employees futzed with its base and body. On stage, Musk predicted that the company will make millions of Optimus bots and sell them at under $20,000 a pop.“It wasn’t quite ready to walk, but it, I think, will walk...
BMW May Have Teased A Sleek Electric Sports Car Coming Soon

BMW, like pretty much every automaker these days, has plans for going all electric. The folks from Munich already have that plan in motion, but a recent presentation from BMW may contain a secret hiding in plain sight. Or at least, under a cover in plain sight. That secret looks...
One-Off Ferrari Enzo Rosso Rubino Spotted Roaring In London

It's the only Type F140 to come in this shade of red and it isn't a quiet one. There are plenty of special Ferraris in the Italian marque's decades worth of history. The Enzo, which was named after the company's founder, is arguably among the more special ones. It gained popularity in the early 2000s, primarily because of its naturally aspirated V12, carbon fiber body, and Formula 1 technology.
