Read full article on original website
Growler Wolf
3d ago
Insurance isn’t designed with a customer in mind, they’re not in the business of covering accidents or theft, carjackings, murder, or healthcare … They’re in the business of paying dividends to investors and Hedgefunds. YOUR their last consideration.
Reply(3)
59
Dave Whitford
3d ago
They have no problem selling you the insurance for a vehicle they won't make good on for a valid claim. Wouldn't it be wise to just not sell the nearly worthless policy to Tesla owners? Avoids a lot of negative press when they balk at paying claims.
Reply(5)
26
( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
3d ago
they will take your money for insurance but they will not repair i would sue them for taking my money and not wanting to repair it
Reply(3)
21
Related
Ford was forced to halt deliveries of some F-Series pickups after running out of blue oval badges, report says
A shortage of blue Ford badges forced it to pause some shipments, with the pickup range particularly affected, The Wall Street Journal reported.
TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai
And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
Tesla Employees Were Reportedly Asked to Leave Company If They Couldn't Move Closer to an Office
A new report showed that employee morale at the electric car company is low upon Elon Musk's strict return to office policy.
$10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement
Used EVs and Hybrid might be cheaper but beware battery replacement. The post $10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger
While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon is closing 2 facilities with a total of 300 employees and reportedly scrapping plans for 42 new buildings
Amazon is starting to tighten its belt. The e-commerce giant announced Wednesday it was shutting down two delivery stations in Baltimore which employ a total of over 300 people, as first reported by local news outlet WMAR-2. An Amazon spokesperson told WMAR-2 the company will offer staff at the stations...
UPS Worker Shares Surprising Hourly Pay: 'Y'all Really Clueless'
"My husband is a UPS driver, I can vouch for this. He made me a housewife," one user commented.
Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers
By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Detroit News
Dingell asks Ford, GM, Stellantis and Toyota to stop use of cancer-causing supplier product
Washington — U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, asked the CEOs of Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Stellantis NV and Toyota Motor Corp. in a letter Thursday to stop using a cancer-causing chemical in their supply chains. In late July, Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom discharged liquid containing hexavalent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An Amazon manager told staff to collect donations if they wanted to keep buying cereal for their office
The incident is one of several signs of Amazon frugality going overboard, according to former Amazon employees who now work at Google.
FOXBusiness
Marco Rubio says California electric car plan 'self-defeating': People will be 'charging their cars with coal'
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., dismissed California's intent to ban sales of gas-powered cars by 2035, arguing that until there is new battery technology, electric cars will still be relying on fossil fuels for power. During a press conference held at Resurrection Muscle Cars in West Palm Beach, Fla., Rubio fielded...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
torquenews.com
My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving
My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
I sued Albertsons for the time I spent using self-checkout – they call it ‘absurd’ but I felt like an employee
A CUSTOMER has demanded years of wages from a grocery chain after arguing that using self-checkout practically makes you identical to the cashier. California woman Sophia Sadlowski filed a lawsuit against grocery retailer Albertsons seeking payment for the "uncompensated work performed by their customers" in April 2022. Albertsons, however, slammed...
Big Walmart Changes Announced
The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
Comments / 125