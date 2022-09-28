Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police called to wreck at North Washington and 61 North
Vicksburg police have been called to a wreck involving a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler at the intersection of North Washington Street and U.S. 61 North that occurred about 3 p.m. According to preliminary but unconfirmed reports, the driver of the pickup was ejected. About John Surratt. John Surratt is...
Vicksburg Post
Contractor marking Washington Street from Welcome Center to Bowmar in Vicksburg
Employees for Lane Line Contractors will be striping Washington Street from the Mississippi Welcome Center to Bowmar Avenue Friday. Assistant Public Works Director Dane Lovell said the $38,000 contract includes painting a double yellow line on the street and laying down thermoplastic markers at intersection turning lanes. About John Surratt.
‘If you don’t stand up for it and say something, nobody else will.’ Flood compels Mississippi farmer to act, becomes the face of a movement.
Victoria Darden Garland never intended to become the face of a social and political movement, but that’s exactly where she found herself in 2019 during the Yazoo Backwater Flood. A fifth-generation Onward resident who has devoted herself to farming alongside her father, Garland said she began that year as...
Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi’s capital was 5 years old when his parents moved their family from New York to Jackson in 1988 so that his father, who had been involved in a Black nationalist movement in the 1970s, could return to the unfinished business of challenging inequity and fighting racial injustice. “Instead of shielding their most precious resource, their children, from the movement or movement work, they felt that they would give us to it,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, now 39. Lumumba describes himself as a “radical” who is “uncomfortable with oppressive conditions.” A Democrat in his second term as mayor, he faces a high-pressure leadership test as Jackson struggles to consistently produce a basic necessity of life — safe, clean drinking water. The city has had water problems for decades. Most of Jackson was recently without running water for several days after heavy rains exacerbated problems at a water treatment plant. For a month before that happened, the city was under a boil-water notice because state health officials found cloudy water that could cause illness. Thousands of people lost running water during a cold snap in 2021.
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi Sept. 30-Oct. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 30 through October 2) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Tucka, Willie Clayton & Ms. Jody – Friday – Jackson There’s still time to purchase tickets for this […]
Vicksburg Post
Fire consumes building, trailer on Jeff Davis Road
A Thursday evening fire destroyed an abandoned store and travel trailer in the 1700 block of Jeff Davis Road. Warren County Fire Service spokesman Jeff Riggs said the blaze was reported by a 911 call at approximately 6:53 p.m., and units from the Letourneau, Fisher Ferry and Culkin fire departments responded with the first unit arriving reporting heavy fire showing.
Natchez Democrat
Louisiana offers incentives in fighting CWD, Mississippi collecting samples from early season
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana discovered its first case of Chronic Wasting Disease on Jan. 28 in an adult buck harvested in Tensas Parish. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Deer Program Director Johnathan Bordelon said they await the results of a DNA test from the buck from a lab at Texas A&M University.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Mayor announces Stamps as Fire Chief, Martin as Associate Chief
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced Friday afternoon the new Vicksburg Fire Department Chief and Associate Fire Chief, as well as his plans to recommend a new organizational structure for the department. Derrick Stamps has been named Fire Chief and Associate Fire Chief is Harry “Trey” Martin III.
Why admission is free to the Two Mississippi Museums on Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Change the Pattern will support free admission to the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum on Saturday, October 1. Admission to the Two Mississippi Museums is free every Sunday. “We are grateful to Change the Pattern for their generous support which allows free admission to all visitors for all […]
cenlanow.com
Livestock theft in LaSalle Parish leads to arrest of Mississippi Man
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture arrested a Mississippi man in Copiah County. An investigation by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission led to the arrest based on a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, LA.
Mississippi fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited back to the state
A Mississippi man wanted on a drug charge and a Mississippi Department of Corrections violation has been arrested in Texas and transported back to the state. The Vicksburg Police Department has transported Marcus DeShawn Wilson, 34 of Vicksburg, from Tarrant County, Texas to the Warren County Jail. Wilson was arrested...
Vicksburg Post
Old Post Files Sept. 10, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. James A. Steele Jr.,...
mississippifreepress.org
NAACP Files Race Discrimination Complaint Against State Over Jackson Water Crisis
JACKSON, Miss.—Jackson resident Deidre Long has lived with her blind adult daughter in Jackson, Miss., since 2018, and the water crisis in the capital city has only made caregiving more difficult. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People shared Long’s story in a complaint filed on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Department holds outreach session with Glenwood Circle residents, discusses bringing security cameras to the area
The Vicksburg Police Department visited the Glenwood Circle neighborhood Wednesday evening to talk to residents about a new high-tech video camera system that is being installed in the city of Vicksburg. The cameras, operated by the non-profit group Project New Orleans, will be installed at locations across the city under...
Vicksburg Post
Strand Theatre screening annual Manhattan Short Film Festival on Saturday
The 25th Annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival is underway and on Saturday, locals will have the opportunity to weigh in on this year’s awards by helping select the Best Film and Best Actor. Beginning at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1, the final 10 MANHATTAN SHORT finalists will be screened...
WDAM-TV
Mockingbird facility up and running to provide medical marijuana
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - What a difference a few months have made. The Mockingbird facility, which we first toured in January, is up and running and developing medical marijuana. 3 On Your Side has an update on Mockingbird and the work to make sure those who need the product will have access to it.
Vicksburg Post
PAINT THE TOWN: Vicksburg Art Association hosting 41st Artist Exhibition on Saturday
The Vicksburg Art Association will kick off its 41st Annual Artist Exhibition on Oct. 1 at the Old Constitution Firehouse Gallery, 1204 Main St. The opening reception will begin at 6 p.m. for Patron, Silver, Gold, and Platinum benefactors and will continue from 7 to 9 p.m. for the general membership and public.
WLOX
MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
Mississippi Farmers Market hosts peanut boil
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market, in partnership with the Mississippi Peanut Growers Association, will host the second annual Great Mississippi Peanut Boil. The event will be on Saturday, October 1, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. “To kick off the fall season, we want to invite the public to the second annual […]
