Tua Tagovailoa injury update: Dolphins QB leaves hospital, enters concussion protocol after hit vs. Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Bengals nursing two injuries. He is now dealing with another injury. Tagovailoa was knocked out of the contest in Cincinnati after being sacked by Josh Tupou with 5:43 remaining in the second quarter. The third-year quarterback's head hit the turf as he was slung to the ground.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 4: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
We're here to help you with some Fantasy Football busts and sleepers for Week 4. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 4: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Fantasy Football Week 4 Start/Sit Advice: Sleepers & Duds (2022)
Which under-the-radar players might be able to give your fantasy team a lift in Week 4? Which chalky players might not be as safe as they seem? Our featured analysts name some potential sleepers and underachievers for Week 4. Check out all of our Week 4 fantasy football content >>
Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant Week 4 Upset
Colin Cowherd is predicting a major upset in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. The Fox Sports analyst believes the New England Patriots will take down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field - if Mac Jones is able to play. If backup QB Brian Hoyer is forced to take the reins, Cowherd still believes the Pats will cover the +9.5-point spread.
Lions expect Jameson Williams to hit the ground running
The Lions second-ranked scoring offense has no shortage of weapons. Their most dangerous weapon might be waiting in the wings: Jameson Williams.
NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets
Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
Are the Dolphins 'This Year's Bengals'? Making sense of 3-0 Miami's much-improved Super Bowl 57 odds
The Dolphins are no longer Super Bowl 57 darkhorses after their surprise 3-0 start to the 2022 NFL season. Before the season, Miami was buzzing as a strong wild-card contender but back-to-back impressive wins over Baltimore and Buffalo gives it the early front-runner status in the AFC race. According to...
NFL September Players of the Month
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has delivered remarkably week in and week out through the first month of the NFL campaign. When the NFL September Players of the Month for September were released on Thursday morning, Jackson led the way. Jackson currently leads the NFL with 10 touchdown passes and...
This Packers-Giants Trade Sends WR Kenny Golladay To Green Bay
The New York Giants are the most surprising 2-1 team in the NFL. Their defense has come up big at the end of some games, doing what they can to make up for an underwhelming offensive performance. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers end up being on the horizon?
LeSean McCoy calls Cardinals QB Kyler Murray 'trash', rejects Patrick Mahomes player comparison: 'He plays like a high school player'
LeSean McCoy has never been afraid to speak his mind. And even in retirement, the former All-Pro running back is refusing to go into the sunset quietly. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete Tonight" podcast, Shady threw shade at Murray for his play style, saying the former Rookie of the Year is "trash" and "plays like a high school player."
Why NFL players are wearing flags on their helmets to promote 'International Diversity' during Week 4-5 games
The NFL is rolling out a new initiative to celebrate "international diversity" within the league over the next two weeks. On Weeks 4 and 5 in the NFL, players will wear decals of flags representing their nationality or cultural heritage. They will continue to wear the American flag on their helmets, but if they either spent two years living in another country or have a parent or grandparent who was born there they can represent that country as well.
Vikings injuries: Dalvin Cook returns, Za'Darius Smith doesn't
The Vikings have hopped on a jet and are traveling to London Thursday for Sunday's international series game against the Saints, and it appears that running back Dalvin Cook will be good to go. Nursing a shoulder injury suffered last Sunday against the Lions, Cook was listed a full participant...
‘There’s undeniable buzz’: Jameson Williams’ latest injury update will fire up Lions fans
The Detroit Lions made a massive move during the 2022 NFL Draft, trading up from 32 to 12 in order to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. And as his debut draws near, Lions coaches are acknowledging the undeniable buzz surrounding the rookie. Williams has not played this season. He...
Dolphins QB depth chart: Tua Tagovailoa injuries lead Miami to dress two backups for 'Thursday Night Football'
Tua Tagovailoa will start for the Dolphins in Week 4, but the team is making sure it has options in case the banged-up quarterback has to leave the game. Miami made the unconventional move of dressing three quarterbacks for its "Thursday Night Football" game against the Bengals. Both Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson are on the game-day roster and will be available should Tagovailoa need to exit.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022
I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
Browns to Give Green Dot to LB Jacob Phillips Following Anthony Walker Injury
Phillips is stepping in at the MIKE linebacker spot for Walker and finds himself with a great opportunity. The former LSU Tiger played well against the Steelers after replacing Walker. Phillips totaled seven tackles and a sack of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. In the past, it has been Walker or John...
What time is the NFL London game? TV schedule, channel for Vikings vs. Saints in Week 4
The Week 4 NFL schedule will have an international flare as the Saints (and Vikings) go marching into London for the first of five games played outside the U.S. this season. Kirk Cousins and Minnesota will look to extend their win streak to two weeks following a 28-24 victory over the Lions that needed a last-minute interception to hold off Detroit. The Saints, meanwhile, will look to stop the bleeding after a two-game skid against the Panthers and Buccaneers, against whom they combined to score just 24 points.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Amon-Ra St. Brown, Cordarrelle Patterson, Gabe Davis impacting Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls
PThe injuries never stop for fantasy football owners, and heading into Week 4, there have been a few "surprises" popping up on the practice injury updates. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Gabe Davis are among the key fantasy contributors who have missed time this week, and all will cause plenty of waiver wire activity and start 'em, sit 'em panic if they're ruled out ahead of Sunday's games.
Who is Mike McDaniel? Meet the most interesting coach in the NFL, who has Dolphins rolling
Stay thirsty, my friends. If Dos Equis ever decides to rehire a spokesman for their beer, they should look no further than Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. With his unique personality, explosive offense and quirky charisma, McDaniel's ascent up the NFL ladder makes him perhaps the most interesting man in the NFL.
How Dare We Look Away from the Tua Tagovailoa Replays
We should all watch the replays of Tua Tagovailoa's injury to remind ourselves of who is really to blame.
