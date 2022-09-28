ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees’ Zack Britton suffers new arm setback | What it means

NEW YORK — It’s entirely possible Zack Britton has pitched his last game for the Yankees. Left arm fatigue forced the left-handed reliever to abruptly depart from the sixth inning from Friday night’s 2-1 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium. “Hopefully nothing too serious,” manager Aaron...
NJ.com

Cranford football blanks Rahway behind Godwin’s monster game

Senior quarterback Liam Godwin had a hand in all of his team’s points as Cranford rolled to a 35-0 victory over Rahway in Rahway. The Cougars (3-2) led 28-0 by halftime. In the first half, Godwin had scoring runs of 11 and 72 yards, and added TD passes of 38 yards to Ryan Lynskey and 61 yards to Ryan Carracino.
Ohio State might be the country’s most well-oiled football recruiting machine: How does Rutgers stack up?

There is only one loss between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1) and Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) who will face off on Saturday in Columbus, but one of the two teams has recruited at an elite level for decades behind the allure of one of college football’s biggest brands, while the other is climbing but still settling into the Big Ten. Greg Schiano and Ryan Day, the two head coaches, worked on the same staff at Ohio State from 2017 to 2018. Schiano arrived one year before Day in 2016 and left two years later as Day became head coach. The two will clash as head coaches on Saturday with Day and the Buckeyes, the No. 3 ranked team in the country, having a talent advantage on the field.
Football: Carteret beats J.P. Stevens for fifth win of season

Carteret used a balance effort offensively to down J.P. Stevens, 42-6, in Edison. Tyrece Parrott completed all five of his passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Gomm also went 3-for-3 for 11 yards and the Ramblers (5-1) were a perfect 8-for-8 in the air. Parrott opened the scoring...
