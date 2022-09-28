There is only one loss between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1) and Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) who will face off on Saturday in Columbus, but one of the two teams has recruited at an elite level for decades behind the allure of one of college football’s biggest brands, while the other is climbing but still settling into the Big Ten. Greg Schiano and Ryan Day, the two head coaches, worked on the same staff at Ohio State from 2017 to 2018. Schiano arrived one year before Day in 2016 and left two years later as Day became head coach. The two will clash as head coaches on Saturday with Day and the Buckeyes, the No. 3 ranked team in the country, having a talent advantage on the field.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO