The Hollywood Reporter

Blake Lively Confirms Pregnancy, Calls Out Paparazzi: “You Freak Me and My Kids Out”

Blake Lively confirmed that she and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby number four and called out paparazzi in the process. The actress took to Instagram to share photos of herself with friends and family, where her baby bump shows. In the caption, she explained that she hopes these photos will get the paparazzi to stop waiting outside of her home to get a photo of her. More from The Hollywood ReporterNominations Open for Hollywood Reporter's Top Entrepreneurs FeatureBlake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds'Welcome to Wrexham' Review: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Try to Save a Soccer...
Us Weekly

Olivia Wilde Says She Was ‘A Little Meaner’ to Daughter Daisy While Filming ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Olivia Wilde was joined by a familiar face in Don’t Worry Darling — her daughter, Daisy! “[That] is my real daughter, that’s Daisy and she was very good at playing my daughter,” Wilde, 38, gushed during a Wednesday, September 21, appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “She was wonderful.” The New York native, who also directed and […]
WHYY

Bonus Interview: Sally Field

SALLY FIELD has been a respected and popular Hollywood actor for decades. She’s had numerous iconic roles, such as the psychologically troubled Sybil, union hero Norma Rae, Forrest Gump’s mother, and Mary Todd Lincoln. Her Oscar acceptance speech has become one of the most memorable moments in award...
Decider.com

Jordan Peterson Cries Over Olivia Wilde Using Him as Inspiration for Chris Pine’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Character

Jordan Peterson was brought to tears while discussing his connection to Don’t Worry Darling, becoming emotional after Piers Morgan asked him how he felt hearing director Olivia Wilde‘s comments calling him an incel hero. Peterson had to pause to collect himself multiple times on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he passionately defended “disaffected young men.”
WHYY

WHYY

