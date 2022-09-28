ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Didu RTW Spring 2023

By Rhonda Richford
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36GcKA_0iDhB8bX00
Didu RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Didu

Di Du let her id run wild this season. The latest collection of her brand let loose a raw and barely contained anger, playing with the female form and militaristic fabric as well as iconic Western imagery.

She was inspired by Italian artist Monica Bonvicini, who has been exploring the male-dominated fields gendered spaces since the ’90s. Du’s particular touchstone was Bonvicini’s 2019 work “I Cannot Hide My Anger,” and that was laid bare here, silkscreened on a bright blue miniskirt topped with a barely there strip of fabric. The traditional codes of femininity — long nails, luscious hair — were upended, hands were dipped in mud, eye makeup was askew and hair was messy and matted.

“In COVID-19, [testing] positive is bad and negative is good — and the inverse of our feelings shouldn’t be shameful. We share happiness and ‘good,’ we should also be able to share the ‘bad’ feelings of anger,” she said.

Du used cowboy accessories in boots, hats and big belt buckles, pulling in the tropes of the Wild West. She took the codes from chaps with unusual seams and strategic cutouts, as well as a horse head statement piece. She is bucking against the new norms of closed borders and shutdowns, as well as the global political state that feels more and more precarious by the day, reflected in full skirts made of military camouflage.

The Shanghai based designer relocated to Paris while working on this collection, and it’s clear that the Didu woman — and the designer herself — needs the freedom to roam.

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

John Richmond RTW Spring 2023

The now Web3-focused John Richmond was expected to host a “phygital” runway experience this September with NFT galore, fashion crafted in the metaverse and IRL counterparts paraded on the runway. But digital fashion can have its supply snafus, too, and so the brand mounted a party extravaganza inviting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Dsquared2 RTW Spring 2023

Dean and Dan Caten brought their surfboards along for the ride this season with this collection that was all about wave running and a never-ending summer. The designer brothers, who wake board and wake surf in Mykonos, layered lots of beachy pieces into this fresh, fun collection that came in a kaleidoscope of color.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

16Arlington RTW Spring 2023

It’s Marco Capaldo’s second season alone at 16Arlington, the brand he cofounded with his partner in life and work, Kikka Cavenati, who passed away last year following a short and sudden illness. Capaldo is determined to keep the brand going. The young couple had become a fixture on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

“Skin, underwear, spacious,” was designer Yasuko Furuta’s signature three-word dictum this season. Her mantras often raise more questions than they answer. You’d be forgiven for anticipating something unexpectedly racy from Furuta after reading it. But that wouldn’t be her style. Instead, the additional skin on show was a hint of a bicep seen through the slashed sleeves of a tailored jacket, or a halter-neck top cut from shirting fabric and twisted to reveal just a little bit more shoulder. The underwear details, meanwhile, came in the form of lace and cotton bustiers that peeked out from behind low-cut tops. Furuta’s interpretation of the ongoing skin-baring trend was about celebrating sensuality rather than anything overtly risqué.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Bonvicini
Rolling Stone

Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show

Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Canadian Chinese fashion designer Susan Fang made a splash with her London Fashion Week runway debut. Her spring 2023 showcase at the Marshall Street swimming pool in Central London exuded hopeful and joyous emotions, as models in dreamy and colorful hand-knotted organza dresses walked on pontoons, surrounded by giant inflated flower-bomb installations covered with water marble patterns.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo. The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.More from WWDTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Cowboy#Didu Rtw Spring#Italian#Du
PopSugar

Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season

Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book

Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury.   When it comes to her...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Anna October RTW Spring 2023

For her Paris debut, Anna October wanted to take everyone into the rewilded plot of land she calls her “pleasure garden” in her spring collection. The set, in Eiffel Tower designer Gustave Eiffel’s old atelier, looked primed for a picnic, with a tent made of vintage laces and linens, a swing hanging from a beam and plenty of fresh flowers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

They Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

For decades, street style has been used by designers as inspiration, and WWD has been spotlighting the now booming category since the 1920s.  As we know, social media has changed fashion and transformed street style from an industry tool to worldwide phenomenon. More from WWDSo.ty RTW Spring 2023R13 RTW Spring 2023Atelier Cillian Men's Spring 2023 Long gone are the days of the fashion editors wearing all black as a global fashion week standard. Today, influencers, models, editors, Instagram and TikTok stars, and other fashion adjacent notables are setting the tone for showstopping street-style looks. For a few years now, brands have collaborated with fashionistas...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Ones to Watch in Paris for Spring 2023

PARIS — For spring 2023, Paris Fashion Week will feature 105 brands over nine days, including the debuts of these six designers. Anna October Six months after fleeing to Paris in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, designer Anna October was back in Kyiv, putting the final touches to the spring 2023 collection she will show on Friday.More from WWDKoche RTW Spring 2023Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Spring 2023Anrealage RTW Spring 2023 To sum up her state of mind, October conjured the words of British poet Vita Sackville-West: “Small pleasures must correct great tragedies, therefore of gardens in the midst of war I bold...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Solange Knowles Celebrates New York City Ballet Gala in Oversize Suit

Solange Knowles celebrated a career milestone with a standout fashion look. The musician attended the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday night to celebrate the original score she created for the ballet company. This is Knowles’ first time working with a ballet company.More from WWD'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City PremierePhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleSolange Knowles-Scored Ballet to Feature Costumes Set with 800,000 Swarovski Crystals For the event, Knowles wore an oversize navy blue suit, which she paired with a Simone Rocha bag.  Other attendees at the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala were Julia Fox, Laverne Cox, Billy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Courrèges RTW Spring 2023

With signature styles like the trapeze dress, the vinyl jacket and bug-eye sunglasses, André Courrèges defined the look of the Space Age ’60s — but not all of his inventions were a hit. Exhibit A: a pair of white shorts from 1968 with a circular cutout at the crotch.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
France 24

Water-filled condoms bring 'mermaid vibes' to Paris Fashion Week

The eye-opening hand accessories featured in the label's "Aquatic Wear" collection, which also included the use of ice as an accessory. Design team (and couple) Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh have often used recycled plastics in their collections but say they are seeking to go further with natural materials such as kelp and algae.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

39K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy