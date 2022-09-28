Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Purdue-Minnesota B1G West battle
ESPN’s FPI is projecting the Week 5 slate of college football games, and the B1G West battle between Purdue and Minnesota is of particular interest. The two teams have taken different routes coming out of the gate for 2022 with PJ Fleck’s Minnesota squad off to a dominant 4-0 start to the season. After cruising in nonconference play, the Gophers steamrolled Michigan State on the road 34-7.
Former Purdue Basketball Recruit Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn Commits to Illinois
Four-star recruit Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn, who decommitted from the Purdue basketball program on Aug. 3, is now committed to Illinois.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
3-time state wrestling champ Greyson Clark announces college commitment
KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna High School senior wrestler Greyson Clark announced today on the WIWrestling podcast that he has committed to Purdue University to continue his education and wrestling career after high school. Listen to his announcement HERE. Clark also took to Twitter to thank those who have helped him...
wyrz.org
State Police Lieutenant and Hendricks County Resident Promoted to Captain
(Indianapolis, IN) – The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Lieutenant Brad P. Hoffeditz to the rank of Captain. Captain Hoffeditz will serve as the Deputy Chief Counsel within the Indiana State Police Legal Office. Hoffeditz, who is originally from St....
thebutlercollegian.com
Shein warehouse comes to Indiana
Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
Carmel native gets 4-chair turn on 'The Voice'
INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to entice viewers, "The Voice" typically starts and ends each episode of the blind auditions with arguably the best performances. Carmel native Morgan Taylor, 20, concluded the third episode of the blind auditions on Monday, Sept. 26 in the 22nd season of the singing competition show.
WLFI.com
Former Lafayette resident riding out Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WLFI) — A former Lafayette resident is sharing his experience as he prepares to hunker down during Hurricane Ian. Stanley Knight once worked for the city of Lafayette, and has lived in Cape Coral, FL for the last seven years. He lives a city block within...
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 62,240-square-foot self-storage space in Lafayette
Marcus & Millichap negotiated the sale of Brady Lane Self Storage, a 62,240-square-foot self-storage facility in Lafayette, Indiana. Jeffrey Herrmann, senior associate, and Sean Delaney, senior managing director, both investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a California-based limited liability company.
WLFI.com
Anthony Perez extradited to Lafayette
TIPPECNOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The man charged with killing a woman in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot is now back in Lafayette. Anthony Perez is charged with murdering Casey Marie Lewis on September 4. As we've previously reported, Perez left the area after he removed his Tippecanoe County Corrections ankle bracelet.
WISH-TV
Van carrying young athletes collides with backhoe on US 52; 3 hurt
THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A van carrying young athletes collided with a backhoe Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 52, injuring three people, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. The backhoe driver, Edward Shelley, 80, of Thorntown, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. From the van, a...
Fox 59
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
WLFI.com
Stipends entice out-of-staters to move downtown
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Thousands of dollars could be available to certain people who relocate downtown. Lafayette is joining an initiative first piloted in West Lafayette's Discovery Park District. As we've reported, "Work from Purdue" offers up to $9,000 in moving stipends and other perks to entice out-of-state remote workers.
WNDU
City of South Bend seeks proposals for historic Lafayette Building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a fixer-upper of historic proportions. The Lafayette Building in downtown South Bend (115 S. Lafayette) is said to be the first-ever commercial office building in the city, in that it catered to multiple unrelated tenants. The building dates back to 1901. The last...
WLFI.com
Lafayette man identified as SIA shooting suspect
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroners' office has released the identity of the suspect in a shooting that took place at SIA. According to Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello, 57-year-old John Jones's cause of death was a gunshot wound in the manner of suicide. Final autopsy results...
warricknews.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Kokomo metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Kokomo, IN metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WLFI.com
REPLAY: Tippecanoe County Sheriff Candidate Debate
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — WLFI will be hosting a debate with candidates for the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's office tonight at 7 p.m. The debate will be held at McCutcheon High School and will be aired on WLFI News 18 as well as streamed live on WLFI.com. In this highly...
Current Publishing
Developer plans $57M apartment project in Westfield
An Indianapolis real estate development company plans to build a $57 million apartment community in Westfield near Grand Park. TWG, which specializes in commercial, market rate, affordable and senior housing developments, plans to build a 240-unit apartment complex known as Grand Park Village. The multi-family project will encompass multiple buildings and will be built directly south of Grand Park.
Fox 59
Driver flown to hospital after crashing into back of school bus on SR 38
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver has been airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after the pickup truck he was driving collided with the rear end of a school bus. No students were on the school bus at the time of the accident. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department,...
WLFI.com
Two retired LPD officers named in Oath Keepers data leak
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two retired Lafayette Police Department officers are named in a recent leak of Oath Keepers emails and membership logs. Distributed Denial of Secrets — a non-profit "devoted to enabling the free transmission of data in the public interest," according to the group's website — recently leaked about 5 gigabytes of data from the servers of the Oath Keepers.
WLFI.com
Police release identity of SIA shooting victim
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person remains in critical condition after a shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette Monday. According to Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 4:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, 36-year-old Mindy L. Donovan, had been shot in the head. Mindy was transported to the hospital by ambulance and then later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis.
