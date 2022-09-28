ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Purdue-Minnesota B1G West battle

ESPN’s FPI is projecting the Week 5 slate of college football games, and the B1G West battle between Purdue and Minnesota is of particular interest. The two teams have taken different routes coming out of the gate for 2022 with PJ Fleck’s Minnesota squad off to a dominant 4-0 start to the season. After cruising in nonconference play, the Gophers steamrolled Michigan State on the road 34-7.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

3-time state wrestling champ Greyson Clark announces college commitment

KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna High School senior wrestler Greyson Clark announced today on the WIWrestling podcast that he has committed to Purdue University to continue his education and wrestling career after high school. Listen to his announcement HERE. Clark also took to Twitter to thank those who have helped him...
KAUKAUNA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
West Lafayette, IN
Football
State
Minnesota State
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
thebutlercollegian.com

Shein warehouse comes to Indiana

Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
WHITESTOWN, IN
WTHR

Carmel native gets 4-chair turn on 'The Voice'

INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to entice viewers, "The Voice" typically starts and ends each episode of the blind auditions with arguably the best performances. Carmel native Morgan Taylor, 20, concluded the third episode of the blind auditions on Monday, Sept. 26 in the 22nd season of the singing competition show.
CARMEL, IN
WLFI.com

Former Lafayette resident riding out Hurricane Ian

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WLFI) — A former Lafayette resident is sharing his experience as he prepares to hunker down during Hurricane Ian. Stanley Knight once worked for the city of Lafayette, and has lived in Cape Coral, FL for the last seven years. He lives a city block within...
LAFAYETTE, IN
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 62,240-square-foot self-storage space in Lafayette

Marcus & Millichap negotiated the sale of Brady Lane Self Storage, a 62,240-square-foot self-storage facility in Lafayette, Indiana. Jeffrey Herrmann, senior associate, and Sean Delaney, senior managing director, both investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a California-based limited liability company.
LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Atlantic#Espn2#Collegiate Football#American Football#College Football
WLFI.com

Anthony Perez extradited to Lafayette

TIPPECNOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The man charged with killing a woman in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot is now back in Lafayette. Anthony Perez is charged with murdering Casey Marie Lewis on September 4. As we've previously reported, Perez left the area after he removed his Tippecanoe County Corrections ankle bracelet.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Van carrying young athletes collides with backhoe on US 52; 3 hurt

THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A van carrying young athletes collided with a backhoe Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 52, injuring three people, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. The backhoe driver, Edward Shelley, 80, of Thorntown, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. From the van, a...
THORNTOWN, IN
Fox 59

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Stipends entice out-of-staters to move downtown

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Thousands of dollars could be available to certain people who relocate downtown. Lafayette is joining an initiative first piloted in West Lafayette's Discovery Park District. As we've reported, "Work from Purdue" offers up to $9,000 in moving stipends and other perks to entice out-of-state remote workers.
LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WNDU

City of South Bend seeks proposals for historic Lafayette Building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a fixer-upper of historic proportions. The Lafayette Building in downtown South Bend (115 S. Lafayette) is said to be the first-ever commercial office building in the city, in that it catered to multiple unrelated tenants. The building dates back to 1901. The last...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette man identified as SIA shooting suspect

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroners' office has released the identity of the suspect in a shooting that took place at SIA. According to Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello, 57-year-old John Jones's cause of death was a gunshot wound in the manner of suicide. Final autopsy results...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

REPLAY: Tippecanoe County Sheriff Candidate Debate

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — WLFI will be hosting a debate with candidates for the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's office tonight at 7 p.m. The debate will be held at McCutcheon High School and will be aired on WLFI News 18 as well as streamed live on WLFI.com. In this highly...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Developer plans $57M apartment project in Westfield

An Indianapolis real estate development company plans to build a $57 million apartment community in Westfield near Grand Park. TWG, which specializes in commercial, market rate, affordable and senior housing developments, plans to build a 240-unit apartment complex known as Grand Park Village. The multi-family project will encompass multiple buildings and will be built directly south of Grand Park.
WESTFIELD, IN
WLFI.com

Two retired LPD officers named in Oath Keepers data leak

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two retired Lafayette Police Department officers are named in a recent leak of Oath Keepers emails and membership logs. Distributed Denial of Secrets — a non-profit "devoted to enabling the free transmission of data in the public interest," according to the group's website — recently leaked about 5 gigabytes of data from the servers of the Oath Keepers.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Police release identity of SIA shooting victim

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person remains in critical condition after a shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette Monday. According to Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 4:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, 36-year-old Mindy L. Donovan, had been shot in the head. Mindy was transported to the hospital by ambulance and then later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis.
LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy