Public Safety

BBC

Woman arrested over critically-ill baby at Oldham nursery

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and child cruelty after a baby became critically ill at a nursery, police have said. Greater Manchester Police said the seven-month-old girl was taken from an Oldham nursery to hospital at about 15:45 BST on 21 September. The force said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Back-from-dead teen beams as two attackers convicted

A teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty. James Bascoe-Smith was 16 when he suffered life-changing injuries in a random attack in Brixton last year. His heart stopped and he effectively died...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rochdale crash: Disqualified driver killed friend in 120mph crash

A man who killed his friend while driving at 120mph in a 30mph zone has been jailed. Prosper Mhepo, 27, died after Alan McDonagh, then 18, crashed into a building in Rochdale in March after being pursued by police. Officers noticed McDonagh, who had been bailed after a hit-and-run in...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Yorkshire Police#West Yorkshire#Bbc Yorkshire#Mitsubishi#Bst#Vw Passat
BBC

Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in Christchurch

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Dorset. It happened in Barrack Road, Christchurch, shortly before 08:50 BST. The rider, a man in his 40s, died at the scene. Barrack Road at the junction of Avenue Road, where the collision happened, was closed to allow emergency services to investigate.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Renee MacRae: Man found guilty of killing lover and son in 1976

An 80-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering his lover and their three-year-old son in the Highlands in 1976. A jury has also convicted William MacDowell of disposing of Renee and Andrew MacRae's bodies. The remains of the mother and son have never been found. MacDowell, of Penrith, Cumbria,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Shakira Spencer: Three murder arrests over Ealing death

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at a property in west London. Police were called over concerns for a woman's welfare in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, before they found Shakira Spencer dead on Sunday. A man, 25, and two women,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Moors Murders: Search for Keith Bennett's body restarts

The search for the body of one of the Moors murderers' victims has restarted after "potential human remains" were found on moorland, police have said. Keith Bennett, 12, was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s, but his body has never been recovered.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rolex robbery accused feared death when arrested

A black man feared he would be "killed" after being bundled to the floor and arrested by police, a court was told. Met officers Sgt Emily Joshi, 30, of Watford and PC Ozan Yelken, 33, of Waltham Abbey, Essex deny assault by beating of Emmanuel Ugborokefe. The victim was waiting...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai

Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Arrest after popular musician Bill Witham dies

A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted. Essex Police said officers were called over concerns about the welfare of man on Lower Lane, Hullbridge, at about 05:30 BST on 12 September. Bill Witham, 68, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lee Nevins: Murderer sought after absconding from open prison

A convicted murderer is being sought after he absconded from an open prison. Lee Nevins was found guilty of murder in November 2006 and sentenced to life imprisonment. The 39-year-old was on a period of leave on temporary licence from HMP Sudbury, in Derbyshire, but failed to return on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

The 46-year-old murder mystery that haunted the Highlands

On a November night 46 years ago, Renee MacRae's car was discovered burning in a Highlands lay-by. A spot of blood, assumed to be Renee's, was found in the boot - but since then no other trace of the mum-of-two or her son Andrew, who was a passenger in the car, has ever been found.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man killed his brother with a guitar while he slept

A man killed his brother with a guitar in a disagreement over their mother's care. Steven Barnes admitted the manslaughter of Paul Hawkesford-Barnes who died in March at his mother's house Coventry. Barnes denied murder and also a charge of attempted murder relating to his 84-year-old mother. He admitted attempting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford

A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy. William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September. Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Louth: Controversial seating removed after vandalism

Brightly coloured wooden seating on a busy town centre road has been removed after it was vandalised for a second time within weeks of being installed. The "parklets" were installed on Mercer Row in Louth by Lincolnshire County Council as part of a bid to get people to spend more time in the town.
PUBLIC SAFETY

