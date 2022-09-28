Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
New Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline, clinical trial finds
Lecanemab, a drug made by Eisai and Biogen, was observed in a large-scale trial to have slowed the disease's progression by 27% over 18 months.
healio.com
Phase 3 study of lecanemab shows reduction in clinical decline in patients with early AD
Pharmaceutical companies Biogen and Eisai announced results from a phase 3 trial that demonstrated treatment with lecanemab reduced cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months compared with placebo. According to an Eisai press release, the investigational anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody met its primary endpoint and reduced clinical decline on the...
Promising new Alzheimer's drug could be available in next six months
A study over the last few years on Alzheimer's reported positive results this week. A new drug called lecanemab has been shown to slow down the progression of symptoms of people with mild Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Joy Snider, a Washington University neurologist, headed up the local clinical trials of the...
What to know about the newly FDA-approved drug to treat ALS
The newly approved drug was shown to slow the progression of symptoms of ALS in a Phase 2 trial.
Healthline
Alzheimer's Drug Lecanemab Shows Promise in Clinical Trial: What Experts Think
A potential new Alzheimer’s drug, lecanemab, showed promise in slowing cognitive decline in a recent phase 3 clinical trial. Officials at an Alzheimer’s organization called the trial results “modest” but said they are nonetheless encouraging. Some experts have said lecanemab may simply reduce symptoms and not...
Biohaven's ALS drug fails to meet study goals
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd (BHVN.N) said on Thursday its experimental drug to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) failed a clinical study, the second therapy by the drugmaker to fail trials in recent months.
How Alzheimer's drug breakthrough opens the door for two MORE experimental treatments that could yield results in MONTHS — after decades of failed trials
A breakthrough treatment that slows Alzheimer's disease has boosted scientists' hopes for two more experimental drugs. Lecanemab, which is given as an injection every two weeks, was found to slow the progress of Alzheimer's disease in patients by 27 per cent. It makes it the first ever drug shown to...
BBC
Alzheimer's-slowing drug labelled historic
Trial results of a drug appearing to slow Alzheimer's disease represent a "historic moment", experts say. Pharmaceutical companies Eisai and Biogen have said their drug works when given in the early stages of the disease. The full details have yet to published, but it appears to slow the pace of...
Regeneron-Sanofi's Flagship Dupixent Becomes First FDA-Approved Treatment For Prurigo Nodularis
The FDA approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN and Sanofi SA's SNY Dupixent (dupilumab) for the treatment of adult patients with prurigo nodularis. With this approval, Dupixent became the first and only medicine specifically indicated to treat prurigo nodularis in the U.S. Prurigo nodularis is a chronic, debilitating skin disease with...
MedicalXpress
Neurology: Early treatment is half the battle
Neurological diseases often begin with an inflammatory process and the degradation of the myelin layer, which surrounds the nerve fibers (axons) like a protective insulating layer. This is usually followed by damage to the nerve fibers (axonal neurodegeneration). The clock is now ticking: while the inflammatory process is still easily treatable in the early stages of neurological conditions, the relevant therapies are often no longer effective enough in the later stages.
Experts encouraged by Alzheimer drug preliminary data
Experts on Wednesday said they were encouraged after preliminary data for a new Alzheimer's drug showed it slowed cognitive decline, the first medicine to accomplish this goal. "This is the first drug that's been shown to not only remove the build-up of a protein called amyloid in the brain, but to have a small but statistically significant impact on cognitive decline in people with early-stage disease," said Susan Kohlhaas of Alzheimer's UK. But experts cautioned their comments were tempered by the preliminary nature of the results, which were announced by press release ahead of publication in a peer-reviewed journal, as the companies look to bring the treatment to market as early as January 2023 in the United States.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Survival With Parkinson’s Tied to Age at Onset, Cognition in Study
Older age at onset, a faster rate of disease progression, and severe cognitive impairment are key factors in poorer survival rates for people with Parkinson’s disease, a study that followed patients in northern China for 10 years found. Fatigue may also be an indicator of poorer survival, while physical...
MedPage Today
Distressing Dreams and Dementia; Global COVID-Brain Study; Biogen Resolves Claims
Distressing dreams predicted cognitive decline and all-cause dementia in middle-aged and older adults without cognitive impairment or Parkinson's disease, especially men. (eClinicalMedicine) A life expectancy model predicted mortality in people with dementia. (JAMA Internal Medicine) What's known about the long-term effects of COVID on the brain? Researchers for a global...
mmm-online.com
In a surprise result, Biogen-Eisai drug shows promise treating Alzheimer’s
Months after gutting its commercial infrastructure for Aduhelm and announcing it would jettison its CEO, Biogen produced promising results for its Alzheimer’s drug Lecanemab Tuesday. In a Phase 3 confirmatory Clarity AD clinical trial, the drug, which was developed with Eisai, met its primary endpoint in showing a “statistically...
Biohaven's ALS Drug Fails To Meet Study Endpoint, Second Therapy To Fail Trials In Recent Months
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd BHVN announced results from a focused analysis of verdiperstat in the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Verdiperstat did not statistically differentiate from placebo on the prespecified primary efficacy outcome, disease progression measured by the ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised, survival, or key...
Japanese firm reports promising trial for new Alzheimer's drug
Japanese drugmaker Eisai on Wednesday said its experimental drug lecanemab helped slow thinking declines among people in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. The findings from a phase 3 clinical trial have yet to be peer reviewed in any medical journal. But according to a company news release, "lecanemab treatment met the primary endpoint and reduced clinical decline on the global cognitive and functional scale, CDR-SB, compared with placebo at 18 months, by 27%."
Alzheimer's drug study yields positive results, say makers Eisai and Biogen
Sept 27 (Reuters) - An experimental Alzheimer's drug made by Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) and Biogen (BIIB.O) slowed cognitive and functional decline in a large trial of patients in the early stages of the disease, they said on Tuesday, potentially a rare win in a field littered with failed drugs.
healthcaredive.com
In surprise result, Alzheimer’s drug shows benefit in large trial
An experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug developed by Eisai and Biogen succeeded in a large Phase 3 trial, raising its chances for regulatory approval and boosting a long-running hypothesis about how to treat the most common cause of dementia. Trial results showed treatment with the drug, called lecanemab, slowed clinical...
