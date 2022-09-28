ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Pedestrian, 63, Killed In Manassas Crash: Police

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A 63-year-old man was killed in Manassas while trying to cross a local street, police said.

The man was walking near Balls Ford Road at around 8 p.m. on Sept. 27, when he was hit by a GMC Terrain, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

When he was hit by the car, the victim was allegedly walking with traffic and wearing dark-colored clothing, authorities said.

Officials said was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who hit him, a 39-year-old from Cherry Valley, NY, stayed with the victim until police arrived, law enforcement said.

Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash, officials said.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victim or the driver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Burst of Gunfire Hits Homes, Cars in Alexandria Neighborhood

Some residents who live near the Braddock Road Metro station in Alexandria, Virginia, were shaken up when a burst of gunfire sent bullets into homes and cars in the area Thursday night. It happened around around 8:30 p.m. in a townhome community on Wythe Street. Cassandra Suess said she was...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Video shows men break into gas station through glass door to steal ATM

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects they believe are responsible for a string of ATM robberies in and around Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police released a video Friday of two suspects as they forced their way through a glass door of an Exxon gas station on Ox Road. According to investigators, the two suspects broke into the gas station just after 4 a.m. on July 19. The pair then used a dolly to load an ATM onto a van before driving away in an unknown direction.
FAIRFAX, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherry Valley, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manassas, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Cherry Valley, NY
Manassas, VA
Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

Man shoots himself in foot at Virginia gun show, police say

CHANTILLY, Va. - A man was injured after shooting himself in the foot at a Virginia gun show, according to police. Virginia State Police say the incident happened at The Nation's Gun Show, which was being held at the Dulles Expo Center, located at 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center in Chantilly.
CHANTILLY, VA
WHSV

Grant County residents killed in head-on crash

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -- A man and woman from Grant County, West Virginia were killed in a head-on crash on Thursday night in Frederick County, Virginia. According to investigators, a car driven by Jerry Burke, 85, of Petersburg was traveling east in the west bound lanes on Northwestern Pike (Rt. 50) near Stony Hill Road when it collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pick-up truck around 8:20 p.m.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Daily Voice

Middle School Shoe Thief Had To Be Detained By Resource Officer In Indian Head, Sheriff Says

An unruly student who stole another kid's shoes at school is facing charges after becoming combative with administrators in a Maryland middle school. In Charles County, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that on Thursday, Sept. 29, a student at General Smallwood Middle School in Indian Head stole a pair of shoes during an incident in the building.
INDIAN HEAD, MD
ffxnow.com

Police: Motorcyclist died after crash on I-495 near Inova Fairfax

(Updated at 11:55 a.m.) Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on I-495 South in the Annandale area last Friday (Sept. 23), the agency announced today (Thursday). According to police, 25-year-old Carlos Javier Velez Mantalvo from Orlando, Florida, was riding a 2006 Honda CBR600 motorcycle, going...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gmc Terrain
fox5dc.com

Man walking in roadway struck, killed by vehicle in Manassas: police

MANASSAS, Va. - Police say a 63-year-old man was walking in the roadway when he was struck and killed Tuesday night in Prince William County. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. near Balls Ford Road and Coppermine Drive in Manassas. Investigators say the driver of the striking vehicle was...
MANASSAS, VA
Daily Voice

Baby, Woman From Maryland ID'd As Victims Of US Route 222 Crash: Report

An 8-month-old baby and 76-year-old woman from Maryland have been identified as the victims killed in the US Route 222 crash earlier this week, according to Lancaster Online. The cause of death for both baby Kimberly Babila and Bridgette Arrah, 76, of Prince George's, was accidental, the outlet said citing Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni. Records show Arrah also has ties to Manassas, VA.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Woman arrested for robbing beauty store in Prince William County

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is in custody accused of robbing a beauty supply store in Prince William County, as police continue the search for two other suspects in the case. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened at the Beauty 4 U store located at 2542 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge on June 15.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
371K+
Followers
55K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy