Pedestrian, 63, Killed In Manassas Crash: Police

A 63-year-old man was killed in Manassas while trying to cross a local street, police said.

The man was walking near Balls Ford Road at around 8 p.m. on Sept. 27, when he was hit by a GMC Terrain, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

When he was hit by the car, the victim was allegedly walking with traffic and wearing dark-colored clothing, authorities said.

Officials said was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who hit him, a 39-year-old from Cherry Valley, NY, stayed with the victim until police arrived, law enforcement said.

Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash, officials said.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victim or the driver.