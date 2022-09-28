ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WISH-TV

Florida turns away Indiana National Guard hurricane relief

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana National Guard soldiers are returning to Indiana after the Florida National Guard assets were deemed sufficient. More than a dozen Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade headed to Florida on Thursday morning to help with hurricane relief and recovery efforts. The soldiers were joined by three flight crews and mechanics, along with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to assist military and civilian agencies.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Holcomb clears way for aid in 3 Indiana counties hit by Labor Day weekend flooding

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday paved the way for three southeastern Indiana counties to get added resources after flooding during the Labor Day weekend. Indiana Department of Homeland Security on Sept. 6 had declared local disasters after near-record rainfall after slow-moving storms in Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties, all west of Cincinnati. In the flooding, at least one person died.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana

Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Hoosiers in Florida await Hurricane Ian’s arrival

Indianapolis native Angie Barnes said Hurricane Ian is the fourth hurricane she’s stood up against since moving to Florida six years ago. ”Preparing for a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle,” she said. ”I started prepping on Friday: going to Costco, getting the waters, the food, the non-perishables, using up as much food as we have in the freezer just in case we do lose power we’re not losing all of that food.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Hoosiers picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian

Brownsburg native Lori Shearer rode out the worst of Hurricane Ian in her garage in Port Charlotte, Florida. ”Once that second wall hit, it was almost immediate 150 mile-per-hour winds, lots and lots of rain, sideways, everything blowing the opposite direction,” she said. ”Trees were coming down, things were flying through the air, mainly branches and siding and soffits, things like that.”
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WTHI

Duke Energy works to support three Indiana communities through program

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is supporting three Indiana communities to spark economic development. Those counties are Hamilton, Hendricks, and Putnam Counties. Duke Energy plans to prepare potential business sites for development and will market them to companies nationwide. It's all a part of its 2022 site readiness...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Indiana Auditor of State: All ATR checks printed, mailed

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Auditor of State announced Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. "Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now," State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA, said in a news release. “While most eligible recipients have received their refunds, we are aware that many need further assistance to claim it. Due to the checks being issued from the 2020 Indiana tax return some recipients have passed away or moved and we are working to get those checks reissued to the proper name and address.”
INDIANA STATE

