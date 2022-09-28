Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Florida turns away Indiana National Guard hurricane relief
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana National Guard soldiers are returning to Indiana after the Florida National Guard assets were deemed sufficient. More than a dozen Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade headed to Florida on Thursday morning to help with hurricane relief and recovery efforts. The soldiers were joined by three flight crews and mechanics, along with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to assist military and civilian agencies.
WISH-TV
Ian expected to strengthen into hurricane before making landfall in South Carolina
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After leaving a path of destruction across most of central Florida, Ian now has its eyes set on South Carolina. Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm for much of Thursday but is expected to strengthen back into a hurricane Thursday evening. Ian on Thursday slowed...
WISH-TV
Indiana native days away from giving birth deals with Hurricane Ian in Florida
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers migrate to Florida for the warmer climate all the time but they are forced to face hurricanes as a result. Jaclyn Bevis is an Indiana native living in Fort Myers, who told News 8 that Hurricane Ian was worse than Irma in 2017 from what she saw.
WISH-TV
Holcomb clears way for aid in 3 Indiana counties hit by Labor Day weekend flooding
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday paved the way for three southeastern Indiana counties to get added resources after flooding during the Labor Day weekend. Indiana Department of Homeland Security on Sept. 6 had declared local disasters after near-record rainfall after slow-moving storms in Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties, all west of Cincinnati. In the flooding, at least one person died.
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Couple’s Florida wedding moves to Indiana after Hurricane Ian
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Throughout the past few days, News 8 has brought viewers coverage of Hurricane Ian in Florida. On Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 highlighted the story of a couple who planned to host their wedding Saturday in Florida. Alexa Greenberg and Pat Boylan explained...
Downtown Indy Canal dyed purple to recognize National Recovery Day
National Recovery Month is recognized every September to bring awareness to those affected by substance use disorder and alcoholism.
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
Hoosiers in Florida await Hurricane Ian’s arrival
Indianapolis native Angie Barnes said Hurricane Ian is the fourth hurricane she’s stood up against since moving to Florida six years ago. ”Preparing for a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle,” she said. ”I started prepping on Friday: going to Costco, getting the waters, the food, the non-perishables, using up as much food as we have in the freezer just in case we do lose power we’re not losing all of that food.”
953wiki.com
Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Declaring a Disaster Emergency for Three Indiana Counties
INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb today issued an executive order declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a disaster...
cbs4indy.com
Hoosiers picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian
Brownsburg native Lori Shearer rode out the worst of Hurricane Ian in her garage in Port Charlotte, Florida. ”Once that second wall hit, it was almost immediate 150 mile-per-hour winds, lots and lots of rain, sideways, everything blowing the opposite direction,” she said. ”Trees were coming down, things were flying through the air, mainly branches and siding and soffits, things like that.”
N.J. weather: Hurricane Ian to unleash Category 4 fury on Florida. Latest forecast track.
UPDATE: Hurricane Ian’s remnants will be ‘nothing like Ida’ in N.J. region, forecaster says. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, which was just below Category 5 status Wednesday as it nears landfall in Florida, could begin bringing rain to New Jersey by late Friday night with as much as 5 inches falling on parts of the Garden State by early Tuesday.
wfit.org
Central Florida could see a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, as it crosses the state
As Hurricane Ian barreled toward Southwest Florida Tuesday, the official forecast track turned directly across Central Florida. On Thursday evening, the eye of Ian — by then a tropical storm — could be strandling the Lake and Orange county line, according to the National Hurricane Center. But the...
WTHI
News4Jax.com
Photos, videos show storm damage across Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia started to feel the effects of Ian, News4JAX viewers sent in photos of storm damage using SnapJAX. The photos show strong winds, downed trees and rising waters across the area. Share your photos on SnapJAX and check out some of...
Wave 3
Louisville native prepares to ride out Hurricane Ian in Florida home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Standing 12 feet off the ground, Barbara Kehoe’s Florida home is built to withstand hurricane winds and floods. She is planning on staying for now, but facing Hurricane Ian, a possible Category 3 storm, uncertainty rules the day. ”If it intensifies to 4, and we...
wrtv.com
