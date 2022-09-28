Feds hunt New Hampshire fugitive in child sex assault 'pattern' sprung on $3k bail after hiding out in Mexico

Read full article on original website
Michigan man charged in connection to shooting of elderly pro-life volunteer
A Michigan homeowner was charged Friday after shooting and injuring an 84-year-old pro-life woman who was canvassing door-to-door against a ballot measure.
Kansas woman accused of murdering ex-husband, girlfriend has bond reduced from $1M to $350K
A Kansas judge reduced murder suspect Dana Chandler's bond to $350,000 from $1 million. She is accused of killing her ex-husband and his girlfriend 20 years ago.
Bodycam footage shows New York State Police rescue teen from burning car: 'Prevented a tragedy'
New York State Police released footage of the moment two troopers rescued an unresponsive 17-year-old driver from a vehicle engulfed in flames in the town of Wappinger.
Texas Illegal immigrant tries taking weapon away from Texas National Guardsman, authorities say
An illegal immigrant tried taking a rifle from a Texas National Guard soldier at the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday while a group of migrants were being detained, authorities said.
Eliza Fletcher case: Tennessee hiring forensic analysts after Memphis mom's murder exposes rape kit backlog
Tennessee is hiring more forensic analysts to mitigate a rape kit backlog highlighted by Eliza Fletcher's murder suspect, who was previously accused of rape in 2021.
Hurricane Ian: Fox News’ Steve Harrigan carries survivor to safety while reporting from Florida
Steve Harrigan helped save a stranded Hurricane Ian survivor Friday, carrying a man out of rising floodwaters in North Port, Florida, as he prepared to go live on “The Story.”
Department of Justice seeks expedited appeal of special master appointment from 11th Circuit
The DOJ is seeking an expedited appeal of the decision to appoint a special master to review documents taken by the FBI during its search of Mar-a-Lago.
Debbie Collier 911 calls mention mysterious ex-con truck driver
Several Georgia 911 calls placed after Debbie Collier's disappearance reveal new details about her final moments and what her daughter says she left behind.
Border town sheriff advocates for 'zero-tolerance' immigration policy to rein in migrant surge
Maverick County, Texas, Sheriff Tom Schmerber said he prefers a zero-tolerance migration policy that enforces deportations on immigrants who crossed illegally.
Florida Gov. DeSantis warns those taking advantage of hurricane victims: 'We are a law and order state'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that the state isn't going to tolerate people trying to take advantage of those who have suffered after Hurricane Ian.
Georgia's Debbie Collier case: Timeline of events in burned office manager's slaying
Debbie Collier, a Georgia real estate office manager, went missing on Sept. 10 and was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances the following day.
Georgia mom and substitute teacher files lawsuit after being fired over religious beliefs
Lindsey Barr spoke out about the books her children were being read in the school library, and said she was fired because of it. Now she is suing.
Arizona hiker found dead days after texting husband she had ‘gotten off route’
Search and rescuers recovered the body of 60-year-old hiker Kathleen Patterson three days after she went missing on the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, Arizona.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer dead at 74
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Max Baer died suddenly at his home near Pittsburgh Saturday. Debra Todd, the new chief justice, called it a "tremendous loss."
Texas Gov. Abbott praises Operation Lone Star, highlights how many migrants he's shipped across country
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott highlighted Operation Lone Star, his border security initiative meant to address the large number of migrants pouring into communities.
Hurricane Ian: Florida personnel go door to door warning of possible levee break in Sarasota County
Florida authorities are warning residents of a possible levee break in Sarasota County. A notification alerted that there was a potential of 15 feet of flood water.
GOP-led states sue Biden administration in response to student loan handout plan
Six GOP-led states are suing the Biden administration over its plan to cancel at least $10,000 in student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans.
Ankle-hungry mosquitoes are plaguing Southern California
The Aedes mosquito, a tropical insect with a hunger for human ankles, has migrated in mass to Southern California. It needs relatively small amounts of water.
Buttigieg pressed on Biden's price-gouging warning to oil industry on Hurricane Ian: 'Act responsibly'
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg affirms the Biden administration's warning to oil companies and asks for companies to 'be part of the solution' in the wake of Hurrican Ian.
Photos: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
Hurricane Ian made a landfall south of Georgetown, South Carolina as a Category 1 storm Friday afternoon. The town is about 60 miles northeast of Charleston.
