ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Incoming Italian PM’s 'extremism' and ‘fascist credentials’ make her ‘GOP favorite,’ claims MSNBC column

By Gabriel Hays
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

William Goode
3d ago

Believing in the family unit and wanting a country's borders to be respected is extremist. Lord, what have we become when these concerns are undermined by the Left. Family values and national pride are not pro-nazi beliefs, they are fundamental to our civilizations survival.

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Trump refused to appoint Nikki Haley secretary of state over her skin, book claims

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was rejected for the role of US secretary of state during the Trump administration because of a “complexion problem”, a new book claims. In the book from The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser and The New York Times’ Peter Baker, The Divider, the pair report that those close to the ex-president described Donald Trump discussing the possibility of selecting Ms Haley for several important roles in his administration, including potentially his vice president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
Person
Benito Mussolini
Person
Giorgia Meloni
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Conservative Party#Russia#Italian#Gop#Lgbt#The Republican Party#Republican#Reuters
Daily Mail

Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast

Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has branded the situation in Martha’s Vineyard “literally human trafficking” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly flew a group of migrants to the Massachusetts island.The former secretary of state appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning where she agreed with host Joe Scarborough that the migrants were being “taken advantage of” by Republican lawmakers.The former first lady, who has holidayed on the island for years, said that “no one” with knowledge of the immigration system “wants open borders” but “nobody wants inhumane terrible treatment of human beings either” – as she said that it is part...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Hungary
Country
Brazil
Salon

Roger Stone, Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 coup: Is a major bombshell coming?

If there is one prominent through-line connecting the two most corrupt presidents in U.S. history, Richard Nixon and Donald Trump, it would have to be the person of Roger Stone. The man has been at the heart of every election scandal for the past 50 years and he's still at it, even today. It's quite a legacy for the guy who has Richard Nixon's face tattooed on his back. It's lucky he left his chest clear for his last great cause, Donald Trump. Stone's work on Trump's behalf provides the perfect coda to a legendary career as a political dirty trickster and world-class black-ops conspiracy-monger.
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News

828K+
Followers
6K+
Post
662M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy