Great Falls, MT

Ribbon-cutting ceremony for 10th Street Bridge

By MTN News
 3 days ago
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Great Falls on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, to officially open the historic 10th Street Bridge to pedestrian traffic.

Arlyne Reichert, known to many as the “Bridge Lady,” officially cut the ribbon to open the bridge. Her work to save the bridge began in 1996 when the city built the Eagle Falls Bridge across the Missouri River and closed the Tenth Street Bridge, slating it for demolition.

Reichert created the non-profit group Preservation Cascade to raise money and guide efforts to save and restore the bridge.

A proposal to rename the bridge to a more fitting name - the Arlyne Reichert Community Heritage Bridge (ARCH for short) - was approved during a City Commission meeting last year.

Bernadette Bankhead of Preservation Cascade Inc. said, "The plans are eventually to have a plaza at both the north and south ends. A dream would also be to have a water source so that in the future we can have real flowers instead of artificial flowers in the planters."

Click here to visit the bridge website .

