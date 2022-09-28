Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
LeBron James Destroyed Trevor Ariza With 52 Points After Ariza's Uncle Called Him 'Overhyped': "My Nephew, Trevor Ariza, Is Better Than He Is.”
Friendly as he is with other players, LeBron James is extremely competitive on the court, always bringing his best game to the hardwood, trying to demolish whoever is in front of him. He's not always showing that side of him, but everybody knows the King is petty and he will take any disrespect as motivation to destroy his rivals.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says If Russell Westbrook Remains A Laker, He Won't Ever Be Bad As He Was Last Season
The whole summer has been full of rumors about Russell Westbrook's departure from the Los Angeles Lakers. After the former NBA MVP failed to impress fans and the organization last season, it seemed like almost a done deal that he would be traded from the team. However, even after the...
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Confirms His Relationship With Kevin Garnett Wasn’t Good, He Is Happy Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Fixed The Problems They Had In The Past
Before the 2022-23 NBA season starts, the Los Angeles Lakers have been trying their best to improve their roster after their abysmal last season. In order to do that, the Purple and Gold have seemingly recruited a lot of guards to the roster. So much so that there are still...
Los Angeles Lakers Acquire DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA’s offseason is a time for speculation. When the league’s teams aren’t playing games with measurable results, we can only guess what decisions they might make. For that reason, the league’s rumor mill churns overtime throughout the summer. Eventually, observers will reach some form of consensus over what’s more or less likely to occur.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Is Already Blown Away By LeBron James In First Days Of Training Camp
In Los Angeles, the Purple and Gold are doing their best to move on after a summer of chaos. With Russell Westbrook still on the team, there are plenty of people who doubt what the Lakers can do. But for Lakers coach Davin Ham, he has been impressed by his...
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan Reveals The Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers Was A Done Deal Until They Traded For Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers and their blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade over DeMar DeRozan continue to garner attention to this day. And on his part, the now Chicago Bulls forward still feels that his move to the Purple and Gold, to his knowledge, was a done and dusted deal. It wasn’t...
silverscreenandroll.com
Former Lakers assistant coach says Russell Westbrook is ‘very coachable’
Among the numerous problems the Lakers faced last season was Russell Westbrook and his feud with Frank Vogel. The two sides never gelled and pushed back against one another for much of the season, sometimes privately and sometimes publicly. It all seemed to reach its boiling point with Westbrook’s postgame...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers 'Expected' To Target Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, Myles Turner And Jerami Grant Next Summer
The 2022-23 NBA season could be a good one for the Los Angeles Lakers, as they entered this campaign with fresh hopes following an entertaining offseason. However, it seems like the moves they made this summer aren't enough to bother the competition in the Western Conference. With Anthony Davis claiming...
Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player On Thursday
On Thursday, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reports that the Brooklyn Nets have waived Marcus Zegarowski.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice
Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
NBA Star Admits He Thought He Was Going To The Lakers
DeMar DeRozan had a different destination in mind before joining the Chicago Bulls last year. Speaking on The Old Man & the Three podcast, the five-time All-Star said he was "hell-bent on playing for the Lakers." The California native assumed he would go home to join forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Darvin Ham dropping big hint about Lakers’ starting lineup this season?
New Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham may be tipping his hand early. Ham told reporters on Friday that there has been one particular starting lineup that he has used in training camp the most often thus far — Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Damian Jones. Ham did add however that he has not yet decided on a five-man group, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
Hornets bringing back former player to work in front office
Reuniting LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball is not the only way that the Charlotte Hornets are keeping it in the family this season. Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer reports this week that the Hornets are bringing back retired forward Marvin Williams. The 36-year-old is joining Charlotte’s basketball operations department to help with player programs and player development off the court, Boone adds.
Los Angeles Lakers legend was interested in buying Phoenix Suns until Jeff Bezos rumors started
Los Angeles Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal was actually interested in putting together a bid to buy the Phoenix Suns until
RUMOR: Lakers star Anthony Davis’ health status heading into 2022-23 will hype up LeBron James
Ever since he won his first championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, Anthony Davis just hasn’t been that same dude. He’s been a beast when he’s on the court, but the problem is, injuries have caused him to spend more time on the shelf than he has playing basketball.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lakers Media Day: Rob Pelinka Praises Russell Westbrook For Maintaining Positive Attitude Throughout Summer
The Los Angeles Lakers started training camp with Russell Westbrook on the roster after trying to trade the guard throughout the summer, leaving the front office with a number of awkward questions to answer on Media Day. Trade rumors mentioned the Lakers discussing a Westbrook deal with several different teams...
2016 NBA Champion Signs With New Team
2016 NBA Champion Jordan McRae has signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv, BC. The 31-year-old played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets over four seasons.
NBA・
Former Clippers Superstar Signs With Celtics
The Boston Celtics have signed former LA Clippers superstar Blake Griffin
silverscreenandroll.com
Anthony Davis says his injuries got in his head a lot last season
For the past two seasons, Anthony Davis spent more time on the sidelines recovering from injuries than playing on the court. He missed 76 out of 154 games in the last two years, which not only significantly dented his reputation but also his performance on the court. Davis’ shooting struggles were rampant, and so was his lack of aggressiveness — particularly on the offensive end.
Comments / 0