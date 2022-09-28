ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Lane and ramp closures on Interstate 49 to begin Thursday

By Jenna Thompson
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced partial closures along Interstate 49, lasting from Thursday evening until Saturday morning.

The closures will allow crews to repave sections of the roadway.

On Thursday, the far right lane northbound on the interstate will close from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday.

The far right lane of Peculiar Way and the on and off ramps of Peculiar Way and I-49 will close Friday at 8 p.m. The lane and ramps will reopen Saturday at 6 a.m., or until the project is complete.

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

