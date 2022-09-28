ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. has considered arms embargo against Myanmar military -State Dept official

Reuters
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The United States has considered an arms embargo against the military of Myanmar, James O'Brien, the U.S. State Department head of sanctions coordination, told a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

Germany does not accept "sham" referendums, Scholz tells Ukraine's Zelenskiy

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a call on Wednesday that Germany would never accept the results of "sham" referendums on joining Russia in occupied regions of Ukraine, a German government spokesperson said.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

