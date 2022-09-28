U.S. has considered arms embargo against Myanmar military -State Dept official
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The United States has considered an arms embargo against the military of Myanmar, James O'Brien, the U.S. State Department head of sanctions coordination, told a congressional hearing on Wednesday.
September 28, 2022 · 1:31 PM UTC
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a call on Wednesday that Germany would never accept the results of "sham" referendums on joining Russia in occupied regions of Ukraine, a German government spokesperson said.
