ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

Springville Preservation Society announces inaugural Festival of Trees

From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — The Springville Preservation Society has announced the inaugural Festival of Trees that will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the historic 1872 Springville Presbyterian Church campus. Individuals, groups, civic organizations, businesses, and churches are encouraged to register […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Week 5 Team of the Week is Leeds

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS  — After a 400-yard performance by the Leeds offense, the undefeated and #2 ranked Leeds Green Wave are the team of the week for week 5. Leeds is 5-0 on the year and tied for the region lead with cross-county rival Moody for first place.   The Leeds defense was […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Mother’s fight to being awareness to distracted driving

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — A spokesperson with Hands-Free Alabama spoke with Trussville Tribune Publisher Scott Buttram and Tribune Digital Media’s Brannon Dawkins on Tribune Unscripted, Thursday, September 29. Michelle Lunsford explained that Hands-Free Alabama is a group of victims’ families trying to pass a bill in Alabama where you cannot hold your phone […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Trussville, AL
State
Florida State
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds defense stifles Southside leading to 24-6 win

By Will Heath, For The Tribune LEEDS — Two special teams errors by the visiting Southside High School Panthers helped spark the Leeds offense on Friday night. A stifling defense made sure that was all the Green Wave would need. Leeds’ defense limited the visitors from Gadsden to 158 total yards for the entire game […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Center Point annonces October Luncheon

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Center Point Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its October Luncheon for Tuesday, October 11, at the Center Point Community Center at 533 Sunhil Road. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m., and the cost of the meal is $15. The speaker for the event will be […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two famous Trussville restaurants are making a comeback

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brian Kemp, the owner of Kemp’s Kitchen & Bakery, is now bringing back two of the most famous and beloved Trussville restaurants. Starting September 28, 2022, construction for the new and improved Kemp’s Kitchen and Bakery along with the historic and great-tasting Golden Rule BBQ and Grill. “God’s […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Block
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds paints the town green for homecoming

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — In preparation for Leeds homecoming, Leeds Main Street and Leeds local artist Chris Barentz of ‘Chris bARenTz Originals’ painted the town green. “With the permission of the business owners, we wanted to help them express their school spirit,” Jamie Stidham, Leeds Main Street Board Member, said. The parade […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson Valley routs Huffman at homecoming, 47-0

By Brittney Bailey, For The Tribune PINSON — In his fist start for Pinson Valley,  quarterback Cameron Jennings paved the way for the Indians to take down the Huffman Vikings 47-0 at home Friday night.  In this first drive of the game, Jennings found Amare Thomas for a 63-yard touchdown pass to put the Indians […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Sister#Artisan#Alternative Music#Ferus Artisan Ales#Pavilion#Elements
The Trussville Tribune

Cameron Jennings earns week 5 Player of the Week honors

From The Tribune staff reports PINSON VALLEY — Pinson Valley backup quarterback Cameron Jennings is the Alabama Ortho Spine and Sports player of the week after his performance in relief in Friday night’s game vs. Homewood.   With the Pinson Valley offense struggling, Jennings gave the Indians the shot in the arm they needed, leading two […]
PINSON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Eight arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 20 – 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson Valley High School honors Mayor Joe Cochran

By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor PINSON VALLEY — Pinson Mayor and longtime PA announcer for Pinson Valley High School Joe Cochran was honored Friday night prior to the Indian’s homecoming match-up against Huffman High School. In a short and touching ceremony shortly before kickoff, Cochran was recognized for his decades of service to the Pinson […]
PINSON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Suspect charged in Brandy Circle shooting

From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY – Nicholas Tyler Hardin, 19, of Chelsea, Alabama, has been charged with two counts of Assault 1st degree. Shelby County 911 received a call on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at approximately 1:30 p.m., reporting a shooting with injuries at a residence on Brandy Circle, in Chelsea. Deputies responded to […]
CHELSEA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy