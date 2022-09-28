Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
Outlet Shops of Grand River announces Grand RiverFest fall event
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS – The Outlet Shops of Grand River in Leeds has announced the Grand RiverFest fall event, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., in the front parking lot of the mall. This one-day festival marketplace will host arts, crafts, food trucks, balloon art, face […]
Springville Preservation Society announces inaugural Festival of Trees
From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — The Springville Preservation Society has announced the inaugural Festival of Trees that will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the historic 1872 Springville Presbyterian Church campus. Individuals, groups, civic organizations, businesses, and churches are encouraged to register […]
Week 5 Team of the Week is Leeds
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — After a 400-yard performance by the Leeds offense, the undefeated and #2 ranked Leeds Green Wave are the team of the week for week 5. Leeds is 5-0 on the year and tied for the region lead with cross-county rival Moody for first place. The Leeds defense was […]
Mother’s fight to being awareness to distracted driving
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — A spokesperson with Hands-Free Alabama spoke with Trussville Tribune Publisher Scott Buttram and Tribune Digital Media’s Brannon Dawkins on Tribune Unscripted, Thursday, September 29. Michelle Lunsford explained that Hands-Free Alabama is a group of victims’ families trying to pass a bill in Alabama where you cannot hold your phone […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leeds defense stifles Southside leading to 24-6 win
By Will Heath, For The Tribune LEEDS — Two special teams errors by the visiting Southside High School Panthers helped spark the Leeds offense on Friday night. A stifling defense made sure that was all the Green Wave would need. Leeds’ defense limited the visitors from Gadsden to 158 total yards for the entire game […]
Center Point annonces October Luncheon
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Center Point Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its October Luncheon for Tuesday, October 11, at the Center Point Community Center at 533 Sunhil Road. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m., and the cost of the meal is $15. The speaker for the event will be […]
Obituary: Lionel D. Grizzell (October 11, 1938 ~ September 27, 2022)
Lionel D. Grizzell, 83, of Trussville, went to be with the Lord on September 27, 2022. Mr. Grizzell was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. He worked for the City of Birmingham for over 30 years before retiring. He was an avid Alabama football fan and loved to fish. He was preceded in death by […]
Two famous Trussville restaurants are making a comeback
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brian Kemp, the owner of Kemp’s Kitchen & Bakery, is now bringing back two of the most famous and beloved Trussville restaurants. Starting September 28, 2022, construction for the new and improved Kemp’s Kitchen and Bakery along with the historic and great-tasting Golden Rule BBQ and Grill. “God’s […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Leeds paints the town green for homecoming
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — In preparation for Leeds homecoming, Leeds Main Street and Leeds local artist Chris Barentz of ‘Chris bARenTz Originals’ painted the town green. “With the permission of the business owners, we wanted to help them express their school spirit,” Jamie Stidham, Leeds Main Street Board Member, said. The parade […]
Pinson Valley routs Huffman at homecoming, 47-0
By Brittney Bailey, For The Tribune PINSON — In his fist start for Pinson Valley, quarterback Cameron Jennings paved the way for the Indians to take down the Huffman Vikings 47-0 at home Friday night. In this first drive of the game, Jennings found Amare Thomas for a 63-yard touchdown pass to put the Indians […]
Trussville student selected as Miss Iron City’s Rising Star
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville student was selected as Miss Iron City’s Rising Star on Friday, September 23. Blakely Holt, 11, is a sixth grader at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School. She is the daughter of Andy and Dennie Holt. Alabama’s Rising Stars is a mentoring program of the Miss Alabama Competition. Through […]
Obituary: Leo Corscadden Jr (July 20, 1957 ~ September 24, 2022)
Leo Corscadden, 65, of Pinson, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was born in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 20, 1957, to Leo Corscadden and Margaret Laverty Corscadden. Leo was a graduate of Banks High School in 1976. He was a longtime member of Lakewood Baptist Church of Birmingham. Leo was preceded in death by […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cameron Jennings earns week 5 Player of the Week honors
From The Tribune staff reports PINSON VALLEY — Pinson Valley backup quarterback Cameron Jennings is the Alabama Ortho Spine and Sports player of the week after his performance in relief in Friday night’s game vs. Homewood. With the Pinson Valley offense struggling, Jennings gave the Indians the shot in the arm they needed, leading two […]
Eight arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 20 – 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Leeds Arts Council puts their spin on ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’
By Hannah Curran, Editor LEEDS — The Leeds Arts Council is taking the iconic “Arsenic and Old Lace” by Joseph Kesselring and is putting their spin on the wildly hilarious and twisted play. Many know the show from the subsequent film “Arsenic and Old Lace,” but the Leeds Arts Council hopes to leave the audience laughing […]
Obituary: William Lloyd Palmer (July 27, 1936 ~ September 25, 2022)
William Lloyd Palmer, 86, of Clay, passed away September 25, 2022. He was an active member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church for over 50 years and attended Central Baptist Church for the last three years. Lloyd loved the Lord, and every conversation was a cherished opportunity for fellowship; a seemingly simple handshake with a stranger meant […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pinson Valley High School honors Mayor Joe Cochran
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor PINSON VALLEY — Pinson Mayor and longtime PA announcer for Pinson Valley High School Joe Cochran was honored Friday night prior to the Indian’s homecoming match-up against Huffman High School. In a short and touching ceremony shortly before kickoff, Cochran was recognized for his decades of service to the Pinson […]
Obituary: Henry T. Snow Jr. (July 24, 1923 ~ September 20, 2022)
Henry Thomas Snow Jr. was born on July 23, 1923, and passed away on September 20, 2022. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Faye Snow (Terry); brother-in-law, Arnold Hill (Jane); nephews, Craig (Wendy) and Mike Hill (Debbie); nieces, Renea McCollum (Roger) and Kristy Hambric (Jeff); two grand nephews, Brandon Hill (Gretchen) daughter, Harper and Blake […]
Suspect charged in Brandy Circle shooting
From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY – Nicholas Tyler Hardin, 19, of Chelsea, Alabama, has been charged with two counts of Assault 1st degree. Shelby County 911 received a call on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at approximately 1:30 p.m., reporting a shooting with injuries at a residence on Brandy Circle, in Chelsea. Deputies responded to […]
Birmingham shooting on Thursday claims life of 29-year-old man
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Birmingham on Thursday, September 29, at approximately 4:02 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Adarius Jamar Peterson, 29, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported argument in the 2600 block of 5th Avenue South in […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0