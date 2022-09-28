Read full article on original website
Soccer-Quickfire double gives Everton 2-1 win at Southampton
SOUTHAMPTON, England, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil scored in quick succession in the second half as Everton came from behind to overcome Southampton 2-1 on Saturday and hand the hosts their third straight Premier League defeat.
