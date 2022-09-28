Read full article on original website
What Are Whales Doing With Pfizer
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer. Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.
These REITs With Yields Higher Than The Risk-Free Rate May Hedge Against Inflation
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been beaten down since the start of the year, but now may be the perfect time to open a position in one. As the Vanguard Real Estate ETF VNQ is down roughly 30% year-to-date, many real estate investment trusts have been dragged down further than the sector itself. For instance, UMH Properties is down roughly 41% year-to-date, while General Income Properties is only down approximately 3.53% year-to-date.
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Micron Technology Earnings Were 'Materially Worse' Than Expected: 6 Analysts Comment
Micron Technology Inc. MU released fiscal fourth-quarter results after the closing bell on Thursday. The Boise, Idaho-based company reported downbeat revenues of $6.64 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, ahead of the consensus estimate. Here are the key takeaways, according to six analysts:. Morgan Stanley. “The outlook was...
Barclays plc Equity Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Shareholders of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Against Barclays plc (BCS)
The Class: Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Barclays plc BCS American Depository Receipts (ADRs) on a U.S. open market between February 18, 2021 and March 25, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Barclays is a British universal bank, offering consumer banking and payments services in the United Kingdom, United States, and Europe, as well as global corporate and investment banking services.
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Biogen 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Biogen BIIB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.93%. Currently, Biogen has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion. Buying $100 In BIIB: If an investor had bought $100 of BIIB stock 20 years ago, it...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About AbbVie
AbbVie ABBV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $162.43 versus the current price of AbbVie at $142.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated AbbVie...
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
Fed's Preferred Inflation Measure Comes In Higher Than Expected: What You Need To Know
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded slightly higher on Friday morning after the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 6.2% increase in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in the month of August, remaining near the highest levels since the 1980s. What Happened: The headline PCE...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands TLRY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $3.29 versus the current price of Tilray Brands at $2.86, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Dow Jumps 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.05% to 29,440.43 while the NASDAQ rose 1.28% to 10,968.28. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.16% to 3,689.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.7% on Wednesday.
Cantaloupe Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Cantaloupe To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cantaloupe, Inc. ("Cantaloupe" or the "Company") CTLP.
iShares® iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Nears Final Distribution Date
BlackRock announced today the planned termination of the iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF IBMK. IBMK's last day of trading and final NAV calculation date will be Thursday, December 1, 2022. Its liquidation date will be Wednesday, December 7, 2022. iBonds cease trading by design, because they mature...
Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
WonderFi's Bitbuy Taps Alpaca To Launch Fractional Stock Trading In 2023
Bitbuy Technologies Inc., the first approved crypto market in Canada, will allow users to trade and invest in U.S. stocks and ETFs fractionally. Parent company WonderFi Technologies Inc WNDR WONDF recently made a series of acquisitions, including Bitbuy in January. It is now listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and...
Expert Ratings for Tilray Brands
Within the last quarter, Tilray Brands TLRY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $3.29 versus the current price of Tilray Brands at $2.84, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Thursday's Market Minute: Snap Back to Reality
Yesterday, the markets experienced a much-anticipated move to the upside as technical indicators of all kinds signaled an oversold market that was begging for a catalyst. The catalyst came with a vengeance: the BOE reversing course and buying an unlimited amount of long dated bonds (gilts), to stabilize their currency and financial markets. Although you will hear media pundits bash the BOE, try to make comparisons to other central banks. The move was the best one to make when a rapidly shifting fiscal policy is bound to fail no matter which side of the isle you’re on.
Expert Ratings for Walt Disney
Within the last quarter, Walt Disney DIS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 15 analysts have an average price target of $139.93 versus the current price of Walt Disney at $96.045, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts...
