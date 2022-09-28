Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Channel Finder: Hogs vs. Alabama
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 20th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks welcome the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT and the game will be televised on CBS. How to watch: Fans can watch today’s game on CBS. How to listen: Fans...
Alabama vs. Arkansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Alabama vs. Arkansas football schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, and streaming infoHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 1 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern TV: CBS network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowNo. 20 Arkansas: A tough, unlucky loss to Texas A&M last week ...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Fall Short to the Tide
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Swimming and Diving team lost a close contest to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the team’s home opener on Friday afternoon. The Hogs put up a score of 139 to the Crimson Tide’s team score of 161. Hog Highlights. The Razorbacks broke...
What Alabama Reporters Have Written About Hogs This Week
Bama player angry Arkansas has 'audacity' step on field him, Crimson Tide
Arkansas Has Had Good Football Coaches, But Missed On Best
When you think of Arkansas football does their former head coach George Cole come to mind? Not for me either. But he figures in a bit to Razorbacks football history. And, perhaps, into Alabama football history. In 1941, Red Sanders had just completed his second year as Vanderbilt head football...
How Hogs' Drew Sanders Shows Why Alabama Big Favorite
No knocking anybody, but there's a way to see big gap between Hogs, Tide.
ESPN
Why college football's top inside linebacker left Alabama for Arkansas
WHEN DREW SANDERS' name appeared in the transfer portal database on Jan. 11, an Arkansas staff member was quick to run it up the ladder to head coach Sam Pittman. Pittman thought the name sounded familiar, but he had to ask: "Is that No. 20 from Alabama?" A staff member...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs to Face Bama in Home Opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas returns home to compete in an SEC matchup against Alabama on Friday, Sept. 30. The Razorbacks are back to the Arkansas Natatorium after a road trip last weekend in which the Hogs went 2-1 against Florida, Nova Southeastern, and Florida Southern. Opponents: Alabama Crimson Tide.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 12 Razorbacks Blank Texas A&M
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Twelfth-ranked Arkansas (8-2-1, 3-1-0 SEC) earned its fifth straight win over Texas A&M (5-5-2, 0-4-0 SEC) after a late first half goal from senior forward Anna Podojil. Podojil’s tally, the 42nd of her career, puts her three away from becoming the program’s all-time leading goal scorer....
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Softball Releases 2023 SEC Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball has announced its 24-game SEC schedule, which features four home series at Bogle Park. The defending SEC regular season and tournament champions will host home series against Texas A&M (March 10-12), Florida (March 24-26), Georgia (April 7-9) and Tennessee (April 28-30). For the second...
Nick Saban Shares News on Injured Players Ahead of Arkansas
Jordan Battle, Byron Young and JoJo Earle are all dealing with injuries as the team prepares for its first SEC road game.
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Announces Gameday Promotion: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide on October 1
The Leader in the Better Chicken Segment Will Celebrate the Victorious Team with Free Tender Mac Bowls for the first 100 guests at each Slim Chickens location in the winning city. September 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. - Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of...
KHBS
Sam Pittman talks with just days left before Alabama game
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama. Watch the coach's comments in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country. Arkansas is...
What Saban said about Arkansas, injured players
Alabama’s wrapping up the practice week in Tuscaloosa before heading to Fayetteville for the 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday game with No. 20 Arkansas. Nick Saban met with reporters Wednesday evening and here’s the rundown. -- Saban said this is a tough challenge going on the road with a...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas secures Chile Pepper team title, Patrick Kiprop runner-up
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas totaled 61 points to win the 34th annual Chile Pepper Festival for the first time since 2018 as Razorback sophomore Patrick Kiprop led the squad with a runner-up finish in 23 minutes, 24.6 seconds over the 8,000m course at Agri Park on Friday afternoon. “Today’s race...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 12 Soccer Hosts Nationally Televised Match with Texas A&M
The twelfth-ranked Razorbacks (7-2-1, 2-1-0 SEC) are set to host Texas A&M (5-4-2, 0-3-0 SEC) on Thursday, Sept. 28. First kick is set for 6:00 p.m. and the match will be nationally televised on ESPNU. Game Notes ESPNU Live Stats. Arkansas trails in the series with Texas A&M, 8-9-1, but...
The Lane Train: Next stop, Auburn?
Kiffin recently expressed frustration and acknowledged he’d be a hot name for the potentially vacant Auburn job.
Alabama rare liquor lottery: Sign ups start Oct. 3; list of participating ABC locations
Sign ups for Alabama’s liquor lottery are in October. The Alabama Beverage Control Board holds the limited release event each year, giving buyers an opportunity for a chance to purchase in-demand and often limited release liquors. The lottery is open only to Alabamians 21 years old and older and...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Knox Named Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior tight end Trey Knox has been named one of 156 semifinalists for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy, better known as college football’s Academic Heisman. The award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success,...
National football writer doesn't think Auburn would be capable of luring a premiere head football coach
Andy Staples of The Athletic is doubtful about the appeal of coaching at Auburn.
