Fayetteville, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Channel Finder: Hogs vs. Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 20th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks welcome the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT and the game will be televised on CBS. How to watch: Fans can watch today's game on CBS. How to listen: Fans...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Fall Short to the Tide

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Swimming and Diving team lost a close contest to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the team's home opener on Friday afternoon. The Hogs put up a score of 139 to the Crimson Tide's team score of 161. Hog Highlights. The Razorbacks broke...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs to Face Bama in Home Opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas returns home to compete in an SEC matchup against Alabama on Friday, Sept. 30. The Razorbacks are back to the Arkansas Natatorium after a road trip last weekend in which the Hogs went 2-1 against Florida, Nova Southeastern, and Florida Southern. Opponents: Alabama Crimson Tide.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

No. 12 Razorbacks Blank Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Twelfth-ranked Arkansas (8-2-1, 3-1-0 SEC) earned its fifth straight win over Texas A&M (5-5-2, 0-4-0 SEC) after a late first half goal from senior forward Anna Podojil. Podojil's tally, the 42nd of her career, puts her three away from becoming the program's all-time leading goal scorer....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Softball Releases 2023 SEC Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball has announced its 24-game SEC schedule, which features four home series at Bogle Park. The defending SEC regular season and tournament champions will host home series against Texas A&M (March 10-12), Florida (March 24-26), Georgia (April 7-9) and Tennessee (April 28-30). For the second...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Football
KHBS

Sam Pittman talks with just days left before Alabama game

Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama. Watch the coach's comments in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country. Arkansas is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
AL.com

What Saban said about Arkansas, injured players

Alabama's wrapping up the practice week in Tuscaloosa before heading to Fayetteville for the 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday game with No. 20 Arkansas. Nick Saban met with reporters Wednesday evening and here's the rundown. -- Saban said this is a tough challenge going on the road with a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas secures Chile Pepper team title, Patrick Kiprop runner-up

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas totaled 61 points to win the 34th annual Chile Pepper Festival for the first time since 2018 as Razorback sophomore Patrick Kiprop led the squad with a runner-up finish in 23 minutes, 24.6 seconds over the 8,000m course at Agri Park on Friday afternoon. "Today's race...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

No. 12 Soccer Hosts Nationally Televised Match with Texas A&M

The twelfth-ranked Razorbacks (7-2-1, 2-1-0 SEC) are set to host Texas A&M (5-4-2, 0-3-0 SEC) on Thursday, Sept. 28. First kick is set for 6:00 p.m. and the match will be nationally televised on ESPNU. Game Notes ESPNU Live Stats. Arkansas trails in the series with Texas A&M, 8-9-1, but...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Knox Named Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior tight end Trey Knox has been named one of 156 semifinalists for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy, better known as college football's Academic Heisman. The award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

