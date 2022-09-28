Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Express Sessions Presents “Steinbeck in Sag Harbor”
The Express News Group presented its latest Express Sessions event, “Steinbeck in Sag Harbor” at The American Hotel in Sag Harbor on Thursday evening, September 29. This year marks 60... more. Sag Harbor voters on Thursday, September 29, approved the John Jermain Memorial Library’s proposed $3,216,932 ... 29...
Jerome B. Alpert Jr. of Westhampton Dies August 26
Jerome B. Alpert Jr. of Westhampton, died at the young age of 37 on August 26th, 2022, at his home in Westhampton. JB is preceded in death by his mother... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A community member stopped into Southampton Village Police headquarters on September 20 reporting an attempted phone scam. He received suspicious calls that seem to come from local numbers. When he answers, a recording alerts him to “suspicious activity” on his credit card and directs him to “press 1.” He didn’t feel comfortable doing that and has checked all his accounts. No unusual charges were found and police advised him to continue to monitor his accounts. HAMPTON BAYS — James Licauci, 53, of Riverside faces a misdemeanor count of third-degree assault following an altercation at a West Montauk ... by Staff Writer.
Golf Resort Hearing Closes and Vote Looms, Despite Objections From Southampton Planning Board Chair
Planning Board Chairwoman Jacqui Lofaro asked the question, gesturing for someone to come up from the Southampton Town Hall audience, as a nearly two-hour public hearing on the Lewis Road... more. VIDEO: Express Sessions Presents “Steinbeck in Sag Harbor”. The Express News Group presented its latest Express Sessions event,...
Out of Sight
The First Presbyterian (Old Whalers’) Church in Sag Harbor has served as a center for the community in many ways — it is home to the Sag Harbor Food Pantry,... more. And Say, ‘Ahhh!’ Geography, it seems, makes the East End grand, but it also makes it isolated. In an interconnected world, that means heading more and more in the direction of virtual contact for services. That includes health care. Instead of being a pure negative, though, it could be that the new move toward telemedicine is a godsend for the region, which for years has had issues accessing some kinds of essential health care. As the recent pandemic proved, virtual isn’t as good as face to face — ever — but it can get the job done when direct contact ... 27 Sep 2022 by Editorial Board.
Leslie Alexander lists pair of North Fork properties with development rights
Two large properties with development rights have hit the market on Long Island’s North Fork, where homes are still in extremely short supply after a more than two-year run on the market. Former Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander is looking to unload his parcels at 1117 Main Road in...
East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of September 29
AMAGANSETT — David Arnold Kahn, 61, of East Hampton was arrested by Town Police on September 9 at 8:39 a.m. and charged with driving while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.... more. MONTAUK — A black Lenovo Thinkpad, valued at $2,000, was taken from a hotel room on Star Island...
Award-Winning Contemporary Montauk Compound To Be Demolished
Two award-winning contemporary residences built in 2006 on an oceanfront compound in Montauk are slated for demolition soon even though, according to the demolition sale announcement, they have never been... more. For Nest Seekers agent Mia Calabrese, the Hamptons has represented an idyllic escape from the ... 16 Sep 2022...
LaGuardia Design Group Offers ‘Garden Dialogues’ Tour and Conversations October 2
Three private residences in the Water Mill and Bridgehampton area will welcome guests to their gardens — all designed by LaGuardia Design Group of Water Mill — during an intimate... more. I work about half of every day in my gardens. It’s work that often leaves ... 29...
Amityville Woman, Massapequa Resident Charged With Animal Abandonment
Two women are facing charges after allegedly abandoning several cats at a Long Island park. The Suffolk County SPCA said Crystal Cahill, age 39, of Amityville, and Catherine Gropper, age 32, of Massapequa, in Nassau County, trapped cats in East Islip under the pretense of neutering and returning the cats, but instead left three adult cats in Tanner Park in Copiague.
Developers planning Railroad Ave. revitalization project make their case for being ‘qualified and eligible’
The joint master developers of the long-anticipated revitalization project near the blighted Long Island Rail Road station area in Riverhead presented their financial and development qualifications last night in pursuit of an agreement to develop two multimillion dollar mixed-use buildings on municipal properties. Representatives from RXR and Georgica Green Ventures...
East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of September 29
Victor M. Borisov, 34, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on September 24 at 9:42 p.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. According to police, around... more. Nikhil Reddy Etikela, 21, of Hamden, Connecticut, was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on September 4, at 3:43...
Campaigning for Reelection, Senator Anthony Palumbo Speaks of the Rewards of Public Service
At a press event last week, someone quizzed Republican New York State Senator Anthony Palumbo, who’s running for reelection, about party affiliation. He liked that. “They asked me if I... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A community member stopped into Southampton Village Police headquarters on September 20 reporting an...
Top Hamptons Events This Weekend – Sept 30th, 2022
Friday, September 30th – Saturday, October 1st, 202211:00am – 6:00pm. SouthamptonFest is back in its 10th year, drawing attendees from all over New York and featuring a weekend of arts, crafts, music, pumpkin carvers and the popular chowder contest — plus a whole lot more. Sag Harbor...
Doing Business
And Say, ‘Ahhh!’ Geography, it seems, makes the East End grand, but it also makes it isolated. In an interconnected world, that means heading more and more in the direction of virtual contact for services. That includes health care. Instead... Gold Stars and Dunce Caps. Dunce Cap --...
Shovels down! Hempstead Town halts development in two villages
Multifamily developers in the Town of Hempstead have hit a major roadblock. The Hempstead Town Board unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on the building of homes and apartments in the villages of North Lawrence and Inwood, Newsday reported. The vote reverses an overlay zoning district and transit-oriented development district in the Nassau County municipality that would’ve allowed for more than 1,000 apartments to be built.
Cyberattack cripples Suffolk County real estate industry
A hack that shut down Suffolk County government servers over 20 days ago has crippled the local real estate industry. The cyberattack has disabled access to county websites, servers and databases since Sept. 8, making it impossible to verify property titles or file records with the county. That, in turn, has stopped most transactions from going through.
Honey, they shrunk the housing: Long Island project withers
Apartment projects on Long Island have become so difficult that a developer who sought to build 44 units in Suffolk County might instead do a handful of single-family homes — if that. Bay Shore–based MR Property Builders is trying to chart a path forward after the Babylon Town Board...
Blakeman promotes Anthony LaRocca to acting Nassau sheriff
County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced multiple promotions in Nassau's Sheriff Department on Thursday.
Real Estate: Price Cut by $300,000 on Huntington Bay Home
The pricetag has been reduced $300,000 on a Mediterranean-style home for sale in Huntington Bay. Lucky to Live Here Realty said the waterfront property at 5 Heckscher Dr., Huntington is part of the Wincoma Beach Community, sited on just under half an acre. The property includes a wine cellar, radiant heat floors, espresso bar, gated driveway, exposed beams, a built-in barbecue, pergola, a soaking tub, balcony and a deck overlooking the harbor with a dock, among many other features.
EXCLUSIVE: Catalytic converter thefts up 248% in Nassau, 183% in Suffolk so far this year
News 12 Long Island has learned catalytic converter thefts in Nassau County are up 248% so far this year. There are also nearly three times as many catalytic converter thefts so far this year in Suffolk County. Last year in Nassau County, there were 445 stolen and this year a...
