ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Comments / 0

Related
27east.com

VIDEO: Express Sessions Presents “Steinbeck in Sag Harbor”

The Express News Group presented its latest Express Sessions event, “Steinbeck in Sag Harbor” at The American Hotel in Sag Harbor on Thursday evening, September 29. This year marks 60... more. Sag Harbor voters on Thursday, September 29, approved the John Jermain Memorial Library’s proposed $3,216,932 ... 29...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Jerome B. Alpert Jr. of Westhampton Dies August 26

Jerome B. Alpert Jr. of Westhampton, died at the young age of 37 on August 26th, 2022, at his home in Westhampton. JB is preceded in death by his mother... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A community member stopped into Southampton Village Police headquarters on September 20 reporting an attempted phone scam. He received suspicious calls that seem to come from local numbers. When he answers, a recording alerts him to “suspicious activity” on his credit card and directs him to “press 1.” He didn’t feel comfortable doing that and has checked all his accounts. No unusual charges were found and police advised him to continue to monitor his accounts. HAMPTON BAYS — James Licauci, 53, of Riverside faces a misdemeanor count of third-degree assault following an altercation at a West Montauk ... by Staff Writer.
WESTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Out of Sight

The First Presbyterian (Old Whalers’) Church in Sag Harbor has served as a center for the community in many ways — it is home to the Sag Harbor Food Pantry,... more. And Say, ‘Ahhh!’ Geography, it seems, makes the East End grand, but it also makes it isolated. In an interconnected world, that means heading more and more in the direction of virtual contact for services. That includes health care. Instead of being a pure negative, though, it could be that the new move toward telemedicine is a godsend for the region, which for years has had issues accessing some kinds of essential health care. As the recent pandemic proved, virtual isn’t as good as face to face — ever — but it can get the job done when direct contact ... 27 Sep 2022 by Editorial Board.
SAG HARBOR, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Hampton, NY
City
Westhampton, NY
City
Southampton, NY
City
Montauk, NY
City
Sag Harbor, NY
City
Sagaponack, NY
City
Hampton Bays, NY
City
Bridgehampton, NY
Southampton, NY
Government
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of September 29

AMAGANSETT — David Arnold Kahn, 61, of East Hampton was arrested by Town Police on September 9 at 8:39 a.m. and charged with driving while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.... more. MONTAUK — A black Lenovo Thinkpad, valued at $2,000, was taken from a hotel room on Star Island...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Award-Winning Contemporary Montauk Compound To Be Demolished

Two award-winning contemporary residences built in 2006 on an oceanfront compound in Montauk are slated for demolition soon even though, according to the demolition sale announcement, they have never been... more. For Nest Seekers agent Mia Calabrese, the Hamptons has represented an idyllic escape from the ... 16 Sep 2022...
MONTAUK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Development#Linus Realestate#Long Island#Hurricane Ian#The Express News Group#Express Sessions
Daily Voice

Amityville Woman, Massapequa Resident Charged With Animal Abandonment

Two women are facing charges after allegedly abandoning several cats at a Long Island park. The Suffolk County SPCA said Crystal Cahill, age 39, of Amityville, and Catherine Gropper, age 32, of Massapequa, in Nassau County, trapped cats in East Islip under the pretense of neutering and returning the cats, but instead left three adult cats in Tanner Park in Copiague.
AMITYVILLE, NY
riverheadlocal

Developers planning Railroad Ave. revitalization project make their case for being ‘qualified and eligible’

The joint master developers of the long-anticipated revitalization project near the blighted Long Island Rail Road station area in Riverhead presented their financial and development qualifications last night in pursuit of an agreement to develop two multimillion dollar mixed-use buildings on municipal properties. Representatives from RXR and Georgica Green Ventures...
RIVERHEAD, NY
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of September 29

Victor M. Borisov, 34, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on September 24 at 9:42 p.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. According to police, around... more. Nikhil Reddy Etikela, 21, of Hamden, Connecticut, was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on September 4, at 3:43...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Hamptons.com

Top Hamptons Events This Weekend – Sept 30th, 2022

Friday, September 30th – Saturday, October 1st, 202211:00am – 6:00pm. SouthamptonFest is back in its 10th year, drawing attendees from all over New York and featuring a weekend of arts, crafts, music, pumpkin carvers and the popular chowder contest — plus a whole lot more. Sag Harbor...
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Doing Business

And Say, ‘Ahhh!’ Geography, it seems, makes the East End grand, but it also makes it isolated. In an interconnected world, that means heading more and more in the direction of virtual contact for services. That includes health care. Instead... Gold Stars and Dunce Caps. Dunce Cap --...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
therealdeal.com

Shovels down! Hempstead Town halts development in two villages

Multifamily developers in the Town of Hempstead have hit a major roadblock. The Hempstead Town Board unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on the building of homes and apartments in the villages of North Lawrence and Inwood, Newsday reported. The vote reverses an overlay zoning district and transit-oriented development district in the Nassau County municipality that would’ve allowed for more than 1,000 apartments to be built.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
therealdeal.com

Cyberattack cripples Suffolk County real estate industry

A hack that shut down Suffolk County government servers over 20 days ago has crippled the local real estate industry. The cyberattack has disabled access to county websites, servers and databases since Sept. 8, making it impossible to verify property titles or file records with the county. That, in turn, has stopped most transactions from going through.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Honey, they shrunk the housing: Long Island project withers

Apartment projects on Long Island have become so difficult that a developer who sought to build 44 units in Suffolk County might instead do a handful of single-family homes — if that. Bay Shore–based MR Property Builders is trying to chart a path forward after the Babylon Town Board...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Real Estate: Price Cut by $300,000 on Huntington Bay Home

The pricetag has been reduced $300,000 on a Mediterranean-style home for sale in Huntington Bay. Lucky to Live Here Realty said the waterfront property at 5 Heckscher Dr., Huntington is part of the Wincoma Beach Community, sited on just under half an acre. The property includes a wine cellar, radiant heat floors, espresso bar, gated driveway, exposed beams, a built-in barbecue, pergola, a soaking tub, balcony and a deck overlooking the harbor with a dock, among many other features.
HUNTINGTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy