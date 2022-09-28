Read full article on original website
Related
These REITs With Yields Higher Than The Risk-Free Rate May Hedge Against Inflation
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been beaten down since the start of the year, but now may be the perfect time to open a position in one. As the Vanguard Real Estate ETF VNQ is down roughly 30% year-to-date, many real estate investment trusts have been dragged down further than the sector itself. For instance, UMH Properties is down roughly 41% year-to-date, while General Income Properties is only down approximately 3.53% year-to-date.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands TLRY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $3.29 versus the current price of Tilray Brands at $2.86, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Cannabis Stock Movers For September 29, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 17.66% at $0.04. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 8.27% at $44.14. TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 7.88% at $1.29. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 7.21% at $0.21. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.17% at $2.20. ReneSola SOL shares closed down...
Benzinga
Schwab Declares Preferred Stock Dividend
The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation today declared a dividend on the following series of outstanding preferred stock, payable November 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 17, 2022:. Preferred Stock Series. Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
iShares® iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Nears Final Distribution Date
BlackRock announced today the planned termination of the iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF IBMK. IBMK's last day of trading and final NAV calculation date will be Thursday, December 1, 2022. Its liquidation date will be Wednesday, December 7, 2022. iBonds cease trading by design, because they mature...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About AbbVie
AbbVie ABBV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $162.43 versus the current price of AbbVie at $142.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated AbbVie...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Biogen 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Biogen BIIB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.93%. Currently, Biogen has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion. Buying $100 In BIIB: If an investor had bought $100 of BIIB stock 20 years ago, it...
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
Fed's Preferred Inflation Measure Comes In Higher Than Expected: What You Need To Know
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded slightly higher on Friday morning after the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 6.2% increase in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in the month of August, remaining near the highest levels since the 1980s. What Happened: The headline PCE...
Why Norwegian Cruise Line And Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling Sharply During Friday's Session
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower in sympathy with Carnival Corp CCL, which fell after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened?. Carnival reported a third-quarter EPS loss of 65 cents, as well as an adjusted EPS loss...
What Are Whales Doing With Pfizer
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer. Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.
Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
Benzinga
Barclays plc Equity Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Shareholders of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Against Barclays plc (BCS)
The Class: Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Barclays plc BCS American Depository Receipts (ADRs) on a U.S. open market between February 18, 2021 and March 25, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Barclays is a British universal bank, offering consumer banking and payments services in the United Kingdom, United States, and Europe, as well as global corporate and investment banking services.
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Dow Jumps 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.05% to 29,440.43 while the NASDAQ rose 1.28% to 10,968.28. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.16% to 3,689.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.7% on Wednesday.
Benzinga
Cantaloupe Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Cantaloupe To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cantaloupe, Inc. ("Cantaloupe" or the "Company") CTLP.
Disney Analyst Slashes Profit Estimates To Factor In Content Sales Licensing Guidance, DTC Losses
Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated a Hold on Walt Disney Co DIS. For 4Q22, although she maintained the DIS revenue estimate at $21.2 billion (up 14% Y/Y), she cut the operating income estimate by 29% to $1.9 billion. The guidance reflects Content Sales Licensing & Other OI guidance of $100...
Thursday's Market Minute: Snap Back to Reality
Yesterday, the markets experienced a much-anticipated move to the upside as technical indicators of all kinds signaled an oversold market that was begging for a catalyst. The catalyst came with a vengeance: the BOE reversing course and buying an unlimited amount of long dated bonds (gilts), to stabilize their currency and financial markets. Although you will hear media pundits bash the BOE, try to make comparisons to other central banks. The move was the best one to make when a rapidly shifting fiscal policy is bound to fail no matter which side of the isle you’re on.
How Is The Market Feeling About Oracle?
Oracle's ORCL short percent of float has risen 21.35% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 16.70 million shares sold short, which is 1.08% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
90K+
Followers
170K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0