ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record

Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Wollaston, MA
The Spun

Look: Ugly Fight Broke Out At MLB Game Wednesday Night

During this Wednesday night's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, a fistfight broke out in the stands. A fan wearing a Manny Machado jersey started throwing hands with a fan in a Dodgers jersey. It's unclear what sparked this intense altercation. On Thursday morning, a video...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Clemens
Person
Ted Williams
Person
Mike Epstein
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision

Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back. It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on...
BRONX, NY
Daily Mail

The $2MILLION ball... Dropped! Unlucky Toronto Blue Jays fan is gutted after letting Aaron Judge's historic 61st home run ball slip through his glove

Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday night - tying a 61-year AL record - and one Toronto fan came agonizingly close to catching the historic ball. Judge hit the two-run home run with the score tied vs. the Blue Jays at the top of the seventh inning, and several fans in left field had their gloves outstretched in the hopes of capturing the piece of memorabilia.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Cards#Baseball Games#Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates

The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue

Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

FanSided

288K+
Followers
544K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy