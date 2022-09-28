Read full article on original website
Roger Maris Jr. blasts MLB, says Aaron Judge’s potential 62nd home run should be single-season record
Roger Maris Jr. believes MLB needs to change their record books if Aaron Judge hits 62 home runs in a single season because he is doing so without performance-enhancing drugs.
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record
Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
Yankees' Aaron Judge gives his mom record-tying baseball: 'She’s been with me through it all'
Aaron Judge was able to give his historic home run ball to his mother, Patty, after the New York Yankees' victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.
Yankees' 'acting manager' Anthony Rizzo hyped after big decision pays off
With the Yankees clinching the AL East on Tuesday, many starters have the night off Wednesday — but Anthony Rizzo still has an important job to do.
Padres, Dodgers Fans Brawl in Stands at Petco Park
A Padres fan pummeled a Dodgers fan with haymakers during a fight in the stands.
Jays Coach Who Caught Judge’s 61st HR Married to Sara Walsh
She had some fun on Twitter after her husband gave up the historic home run ball.
Look: Ugly Fight Broke Out At MLB Game Wednesday Night
During this Wednesday night's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, a fistfight broke out in the stands. A fan wearing a Manny Machado jersey started throwing hands with a fan in a Dodgers jersey. It's unclear what sparked this intense altercation. On Thursday morning, a video...
Connecticut governor has idea for rule change to avoid Aaron Judge getting walked
Aaron Judge was walked four times Tuesday night in his quest for 61 home runs. The governor of Connecticut is now calling for a rule change to prevent intentional walks to Judge.
Curt Schilling puts Aaron Judge's home run mark in historical perspective, reveals his AL MVP
World Series champion Curt Schilling gave his thoughts on Aaron Judge's home run totals for the 2022 season and reveals why he's not the American League MVP.
NFL・
College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision
Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back. It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on...
The $2MILLION ball... Dropped! Unlucky Toronto Blue Jays fan is gutted after letting Aaron Judge's historic 61st home run ball slip through his glove
Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday night - tying a 61-year AL record - and one Toronto fan came agonizingly close to catching the historic ball. Judge hit the two-run home run with the score tied vs. the Blue Jays at the top of the seventh inning, and several fans in left field had their gloves outstretched in the hopes of capturing the piece of memorabilia.
NFL・
Ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi gushes over Aaron Judge’s ‘amazing’ power
Did you hear that Wednesday was a big night for Aaron Judge?. The New York Yankees slugger hit his MLB-leading 61st home run of the season. With that, he tied Roger Maris’ club and American League single-season record. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Let the praise...
Aaron Judge reacts to tying Roger Maris: 'A moment I definitely will never forget'
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was in the middle of a homerless streak when he hit his 61st homerun of the season on Wednesday, tying Roger Maris for the American League record.
‘Horror’ strikes at MLB stadiums as creepy fans go viral at Yankees and Mets games
It turns out Aaron Judge’s bat wasn’t the scariest thing in the ballpark at Yankee Stadium last week. While it’s usually all smiles at a baseball game, something quite a bit different was going on. “Horror” struck at three MLB stadiums on Friday night, where creepy “fans”...
3 notable Red Sox who won’t be back and where they’ll sign
These three notable Boston Red Sox players won’t be back next season and this is where they will end up signing. The Boston Red Sox are going to look a lot different next season. Their failures in 2022 should lead to some major changes. The opt-out in Xander Bogaerts’...
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates
The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue
Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
Barry Bonds-Yankees marriage would’ve altered the best of Red Sox history
The New York Yankees of the 1990s were a force to be reckoned with. Between 1990-99, they clinched two Wild Card berths and won the World Series in each of the three years that they won the division. Now, imagine if the 90s Yankees had Barry Bonds. According to Bonds...
