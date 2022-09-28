ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Newest Vegan Restaurant In Redondo Beach Is The Lil Vegerie

Lil Vegerie wants to show people how great vegan food can taste and how healthy it can be. Lil Vegerie is the newest vegan restaurant in Redondo Beach, CA. The restaurant offers healthy and delicious vegan food that the people of Southern California can enjoy. Lil Vegerie wants to show people how great vegan food can taste and how healthy it can be. The restaurant is open now and ready to serve the community of Redondo Beach.
Hurricane Ian Takes Its Toll On Cannabis Stocks: Trulieve, Verano, Ayr Wellness Closing Stores

One of the most powerful storms to hit the United States, Hurricane Ian, is taking its toll on marijuana operators as well. Logically. So far, more than 100 cannabis businesses in Florida were closed on Thursday, as its operators determined there is a high safety risk for its staff, risk of flooding, destruction, and power outages, reported Marijuana Business Daily.
Jamf Analysts Find Apple As A Significant Competitive Advantage; Hail Its Growth Alongside Players Like Microsoft

Analysts attended the Jamf Holding Corp JAMF Nation User Conference "JNUC" 2022 in San Diego, California. Needham analyst Joshua Reilly reiterated a Buy and $35 price target. His highlights included robust industry demand, Apple Inc's AAPL OS updates supporting BYOD adoption, Jamf's win alongside Microsoft Corp MSFT versus legacy UEM vendors, and its next stage of product innovation likely centered around security offerings.
