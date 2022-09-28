Lil Vegerie wants to show people how great vegan food can taste and how healthy it can be. Lil Vegerie is the newest vegan restaurant in Redondo Beach, CA. The restaurant offers healthy and delicious vegan food that the people of Southern California can enjoy. Lil Vegerie wants to show people how great vegan food can taste and how healthy it can be. The restaurant is open now and ready to serve the community of Redondo Beach.

REDONDO BEACH, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO