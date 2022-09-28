Police are searching for two thugs who stalked and attacked an 81-year-old man outside a billiard hall in Jackson Heights early Friday, a police spokesperson said. Cops said the victim was walking on 34th Avenue near 70th Street just before 6 a.m. on September 23rd when the two hooded suspects jumped out of a red SUV and accosted him several blocks from his family home.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO