For the 4th year, the Roc Nation artist hosted an event with a concert, free food, & a giveaway to the community. The culture loves a fuzzy feel-good moment when artists connect with their communities and Kalan.FrFr recently pulled together a few friends for TwoFr Day. For the fourth year, the Los Angeles rapper hosted the giveback initiative sponsored by Roc Nation, First Class Entertainment, Puma, and Amazon’s Music Rotation. Kalan partnered with the Compton Unified School District Board of Trustees for the event and donated $20,000 to the district’s special needs program.

COMPTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO