• County parks and preserves will remain closed Friday for debris removal. A decision will be Friday as to which parks will reopen this weekend since some are currently without electricity. The Parks & Conservation Resources administrative offices and Heritage Village will reopen Monday. The education centers at Weedon Island and Brooker Creek preserves will resume normal operating hours next Thursday. Beach and boat ramp parking permits can be purchased online.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO