Some Pinellas County parks will reopen this weekend
• County parks and preserves will remain closed Friday for debris removal. A decision will be Friday as to which parks will reopen this weekend since some are currently without electricity. The Parks & Conservation Resources administrative offices and Heritage Village will reopen Monday. The education centers at Weedon Island and Brooker Creek preserves will resume normal operating hours next Thursday. Beach and boat ramp parking permits can be purchased online.
Clearwater advances new City Hall after decades of debate
CLEARWATER — After more than 25 years of discussion, city leaders have advanced a plan to build a new City Hall — but not without a little more waffling first. The city will spend $3 million for St. Petersburg-based Wannemacher Jensen Architects to design the project on a vacant city-owned site at the northwest corner of South Myrtle Avenue and Franklin Street.
Largo assesses damage, begins recovery efforts
The City of Largo's Emergency Management Team is coordinating post-storm recovery efforts due to Hurricane Ian for our community. When possible, residents are asked to stay off the roads to allow crews to complete damage assessment and debris cleanup. City facilities. All city facilities will remain closed to the public...
Pinellas County residents can return home
Pinellas County residents can return home. The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted for all Pinellas County residents. Mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted for all evacuation zones, mobile home communities and residential health care facilities effective 9 a.m. Thursday. The Sheriff's Office also announced Thursday morning that access to...
Around Town: Largo news briefs
LARGO — Largo city officials will provide an update on the Horizon West Bay project, Thursday, Sept. 29, as the project moves toward a groundbreaking ceremony in two weeks. The Sept. 29 information session will be held at Woodrow Park, 290 Third St. NW, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It will deal with project goals, timelines, and construction routes.
Treasure Island raising fees for various services
TREASURE ISLAND — Fees charged for certain recreational activities and beach gatherings, public parking and plan review permitting were all raised during a special Sept. 19 budget hearing. Assistant Finance Director Mike Munger explained the citywide fee schedule is a list of fees as approved by the city commission...
PSTA to resume normal operations Saturday
ST. PETERSBURG — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is planning to resume all fixed-route service Saturday. PSTA will be completely shut down today. On Friday, PSTA will be assisting the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center by providing evacuation services. In addition, PSTA Access Paratransit services will be providing essential medical transportation.
Hotel Zamora in St. Pete Beach sold for $34.7 million
ST. PETE BEACH — An upscale boutique hotel in St. Pete Beach is changing hands. Hotel Zamora, which opened in 2014 after years of construction at 3701 Gulf Blvd., has been sold to a Minnesota real estate investor and developer for nearly $34.7 million, according to Pinellas County records.
Seminole Chamber sets events
SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a number of events in coming weeks. • Business Breakfast – Spectrum Benefits: Sept. 28, 8-9:15 a.m., Seminole Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th St. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245. • Ribbon Cutting:...
Police investigating after body found in pond at Largo Central Park
Largo police are investigating after a body was found in Largo Central Park. Largo Police Department spokeswoman Megan Santo said on Thursday that a body was found in the pond next to the Military Court of Honor. "At this time, this does not appear to be storm related. No I.D....
Tampa International Airport to reopen Friday morning
Tampa International Airport will resume commercial operations Friday at 10 a.m. Airport maintenance and operations staff inspected the airfield and facilities this morning and determined TPA did not sustain any serious damage during the storm. Friday’s reopening for departing and arriving flights will give the airport and its partners such...
Oktoberfest 2022 preview
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — With the calendar creeping closer to October, that means one thing in Indian Rocks Beach — the city’s annual Oktoberfest, hosted by local nonprofit IRB Action 2000, is right around the corner. This year’s tribute to beer, brats and all things Bavaria is...
Happening this weekend: A&E events and activities
• Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin with Bush; Friday, Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com. • Blue’s Clues, Friday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. • Remi Wolf, Friday, Sept....
Happenings: A&E news and events
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Shakespeare Festival will present an all-woman production of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” running Sept. 30 through Oct. 9, in Williams Park, 350 Second Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Performances will be presented Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Admission is...
Cypress Hill to perform at Hard Rock Event Center
TAMPA — Cypress Hill will perform live on stage Sunday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $60. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com. Three decades ago, B-Real, Sen Dog, and DJ Muggs...
Victor Wooten brings Bass Extremes to Capitol Theatre
CLEARWATER — Victor Wooten — joined by Steve Bailey and Derico Watson — are touring as Bass Extremes. They will perform Sunday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $34.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. Wooten is a...
Amalie Arena to present Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction
TAMPA — The Smashing Pumpkins are set to kick off their North American arena tour with special guests Jane’s Addiction. Produced by Live Nation, the “Spirits on Fire Tour” will get underway Oct. 2 in Dallas, Texas and will include a stop in the Tampa Bay area Friday, Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
The Florida Orchestra welcomes 8 new musicians
ST. PETERSBURG — The Florida Orchestra will welcome eight musicians to their first full season with TFO this month. All have won highly competitive blind auditions that attracted candidates from around the nation and the world for full-time positions in Florida’s largest professional orchestra, under the artistic leadership of Music Director Michael Francis.
Sweet Lizzy Project to celebrate album release at the Attic
TAMPA — Sweet Lizzy Project, Friday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com. In just a few years, Cuban-born, Nashville-based quintet Sweet Lizzy Project has...
Benise to bring ‘Spanish Nights’ to Mahaffey
ST. PETERSBURG — Benise returns to the Tampa Bay area to perform Friday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $32.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com. Hailed internationally as the “Prince of Spanish Guitar,”...
