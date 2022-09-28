ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Iconic Worcester barber shop Tommy M's closes

WORCESTER, Mass. — Tommy Magnusson, a former standout athlete from South High, has run Tommy M’s barber shop on Shrewsbury Street for the last 25 years. Magnusson closed his doors for good on Wednesday, and fitting for a shop that has seen so many athletes and coaches in its chairs through the years, his last customer was Holy Cross football coach Bob Chesney.
News anchor Natalie Jacobson brings her stories to Warner Free Lecture

Many readers will remember in the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s watching Natalie Jacobson and Chet Curtis, familiarly known as Nat and Chet or Chet and Nat, co-anchors of the evening news on Channel 5. Jacobson, who spent 40 years in broadcast TV and was the first woman to anchor news in Boston, recounts highlights from those years, as well as stories of her personal life, in her 2022 book, “Every Life a Story.” She will be in Harvard to tell some of them in person at the Warner Free Lecture, Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. in Volunteers Hall at the library.
Five Things to Do: Peter Yarrow, 'Masters of Illusion,' 'Tootsie' and more ...

The 2022-23 Broadway Series presented by The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts opens Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 with the national touring production of "Tootsie," a new musical adaptation based on the 1982 comedy film that starred Dustin Hoffman. Michael Dorsey is a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. The musical comedy received nine Tony Award nominations in 2019 and won for Best Book of a Musical (Robert Horn).
MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Has Been Seen in Mass.

Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
The 25 Best Public High Schools In Massachusetts Ranked

Some towns will feel a jolt of hometown pride as a result of this list while others will debate it vigorously, demanding answers over why their high school didn’t make the list or wasn’t higher. My message? Don’t shoot the messenger. Niche releases this report every year. And unlike other “Best High Schools” lists that are based entirely on test scores, Niche takes that into account along with input from students and teachers, as well as data from the US Department of Education. In the end we have this, the Top 25 Best Public High Schools in Massachusetts.
Gardner, Mass., couple reflects on history-making lottery prize

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fifty years ago, the Cosentino family received a once-in-a-lifetime surprise. Donald Cosentino won theMassachusetts State Lottery’s first jackpot prize. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Mass State Lottery has returned $30 billion to Massachusetts cities and towns in the form of local aid since it was first formed in 1972.
Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families

BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said.     Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list. 
Letter: Make Eric D. Batista city manager

After nearly nine years of service to our city Edward M. Augustus walked away from the daily executive operations of Worcester. He did an excellent job and recommended that our city be placed in the competent abilities of Mr. Eric D. Batista, our current acting city manager. I humbly call...
Ziggy Bombs prepares to open downtown Worcester restaurant in a few weeks, hangs sign above storefront

The much-awaited opening of a popular food truck’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Worcester is just a few weeks away. A bright, colorful sign for Ziggy Bombs, a specialty steak and cheese sub joint, was hung over the restaurant’s 72-78 Franklin St. storefront on Friday afternoon. Owner and chef Mike Devish told MassLive that the finishing touches on the interior would take another few weeks, and then he would be open for business.
Worcesteria: Cara Brindisi's 'Voice' splash a high point for vibrant music scene

A music critic, if they can avoid the pitfalls of cynicism and vanity, is constantly trying to convey the sparks of brilliance and magic they hear around them to an often indifferent audience. They become a field guide, of sorts, pointing to rare, brightly colored birds in the deepest, darkest woods. They become a translator, transcribing a language that is sometimes unfamiliar and often indecipherable into words the reader can understand. Regretfully, they also must explain the flaws they see, but here's the secret the jaded in this business often forget: Every act of putting music in front of people to hear is an act of courage. It is innately beautiful.
14 Massachusetts vocational schools awarded $24 million to upgrade facilities, increase enrollment

WESTFIELD — The Baker-Polito Administration today awarded $24 million in Skills Capital Grants to 14 different high schools. Each school received awards between $1 million and $2.5 million, which will enable the schools to modernize labs and significantly expand student enrollment in programs that provide career education. Governor Charlie...
