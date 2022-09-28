Read full article on original website
Iconic Worcester barber shop Tommy M's closes
WORCESTER, Mass. — Tommy Magnusson, a former standout athlete from South High, has run Tommy M’s barber shop on Shrewsbury Street for the last 25 years. Magnusson closed his doors for good on Wednesday, and fitting for a shop that has seen so many athletes and coaches in its chairs through the years, his last customer was Holy Cross football coach Bob Chesney.
News anchor Natalie Jacobson brings her stories to Warner Free Lecture
Many readers will remember in the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s watching Natalie Jacobson and Chet Curtis, familiarly known as Nat and Chet or Chet and Nat, co-anchors of the evening news on Channel 5. Jacobson, who spent 40 years in broadcast TV and was the first woman to anchor news in Boston, recounts highlights from those years, as well as stories of her personal life, in her 2022 book, “Every Life a Story.” She will be in Harvard to tell some of them in person at the Warner Free Lecture, Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. in Volunteers Hall at the library.
Five Things to Do: Peter Yarrow, 'Masters of Illusion,' 'Tootsie' and more ...
The 2022-23 Broadway Series presented by The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts opens Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 with the national touring production of "Tootsie," a new musical adaptation based on the 1982 comedy film that starred Dustin Hoffman. Michael Dorsey is a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. The musical comedy received nine Tony Award nominations in 2019 and won for Best Book of a Musical (Robert Horn).
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
NECN
MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Has Been Seen in Mass.
Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
The 25 Best Public High Schools In Massachusetts Ranked
Some towns will feel a jolt of hometown pride as a result of this list while others will debate it vigorously, demanding answers over why their high school didn’t make the list or wasn’t higher. My message? Don’t shoot the messenger. Niche releases this report every year. And unlike other “Best High Schools” lists that are based entirely on test scores, Niche takes that into account along with input from students and teachers, as well as data from the US Department of Education. In the end we have this, the Top 25 Best Public High Schools in Massachusetts.
Gardner, Mass., couple reflects on history-making lottery prize
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fifty years ago, the Cosentino family received a once-in-a-lifetime surprise. Donald Cosentino won theMassachusetts State Lottery’s first jackpot prize. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Mass State Lottery has returned $30 billion to Massachusetts cities and towns in the form of local aid since it was first formed in 1972.
Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families
BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said. Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list.
Letter: Make Eric D. Batista city manager
After nearly nine years of service to our city Edward M. Augustus walked away from the daily executive operations of Worcester. He did an excellent job and recommended that our city be placed in the competent abilities of Mr. Eric D. Batista, our current acting city manager. I humbly call...
Contractor in Doherty High fire only fined $300; Worcester city councilors now calling for a review
Worcester City Councilors are calling for a review of the city’s fine structure after the construction manager of the Doherty High construction site received what one city councilor called a “pretty minimal” fine. Fontaine Bros., Inc. will be fined a total of $300 by the Worcester Fire...
Ziggy Bombs prepares to open downtown Worcester restaurant in a few weeks, hangs sign above storefront
The much-awaited opening of a popular food truck’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Worcester is just a few weeks away. A bright, colorful sign for Ziggy Bombs, a specialty steak and cheese sub joint, was hung over the restaurant’s 72-78 Franklin St. storefront on Friday afternoon. Owner and chef Mike Devish told MassLive that the finishing touches on the interior would take another few weeks, and then he would be open for business.
New England has 2 of the 25 best places to live for families in 2022
Two New England places to live are among the best in the country when it comes to meeting the needs of multigenerational families, according to Fortune. Fortune released its inaugural 25 best places to live for families ranking on Wednesday, and South Portland, Maine, ranked No. 13 and Brookline ranked No. 16.
Wachusett Dam Day 2022 will open top of dam in Clinton to visitors
It’s arguably the best dam view around. Twice a year the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation opens the top of the Wachusett Dam in Clinton. It’s a rare opportunity for visitors to stroll across what was once the largest gravity dam in the world. On Sunday, Oct....
Cannabis Confidential: Former inmate launches outdoor cannabis farm in Hubbardston
Just over a decade ago, Boey Bertold was in prison at MCI-Concord, the result of being targeted by a combined operation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Massachusetts State Police and the Natick Police Department that saw him arrested for trafficking 293 pounds of cannabis. Today, Bertold and his partner,...
Worcesteria: Cara Brindisi's 'Voice' splash a high point for vibrant music scene
A music critic, if they can avoid the pitfalls of cynicism and vanity, is constantly trying to convey the sparks of brilliance and magic they hear around them to an often indifferent audience. They become a field guide, of sorts, pointing to rare, brightly colored birds in the deepest, darkest woods. They become a translator, transcribing a language that is sometimes unfamiliar and often indecipherable into words the reader can understand. Regretfully, they also must explain the flaws they see, but here's the secret the jaded in this business often forget: Every act of putting music in front of people to hear is an act of courage. It is innately beautiful.
28 New Police Recruits Report To Worcester Police Academy And 2 New Police Officers Are Sworn In
Three days after 28 recruits reported for their first day at the Worcester Police Academy, two new police officers were sworn in early Thursday morning at City Hall in Worcester. Police officers Dillon George and Ryan Belinskas were sworn in by Worcester City Manager Eric Batista. Officer George joins the...
14 Massachusetts vocational schools awarded $24 million to upgrade facilities, increase enrollment
WESTFIELD — The Baker-Polito Administration today awarded $24 million in Skills Capital Grants to 14 different high schools. Each school received awards between $1 million and $2.5 million, which will enable the schools to modernize labs and significantly expand student enrollment in programs that provide career education. Governor Charlie...
Robert Cormier Cause Of Death: Was It An Accident? Is Robert Death Mystery Solved?
Robert Cormier Cause Of Death: All of humanity was shocked by the news of Robert Cormier Cause Of Death. Many unanswered questions and conspiracy theories persist regarding the Robert Cormier Cause Of Death of one of the world’s most famous and beloved figures, whose pursuit by paparazzi ultimately proved fatal.
Worcester License Commission awards liquor licenses to 5 of 6 applicants. Here's why
WORCESTER — The License Commission this week awarded five new liquor licenses, a perquisite that came with the city's population boom — but the process they used left the lawyer for one applicant perplexed. Six applicants for the five licenses offered presentations a week earlier during a public...
