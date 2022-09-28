Read full article on original website
seattlepi.com
NJ Senate confirms Platkin to be attorney general
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's Democrat-led Senate on Thursday confirmed Gov. Phil Murphy's former chief counsel to be the state's attorney general. Attorney General Matt Platkin had been serving as the state's acting top law enforcement official since earlier this year when Murphy nominated him. “I pledge to...
seattlepi.com
Sentencing for man in plot to blow up Democratic HQ delayed
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The sentencing of a California man who pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters and other buildings in Northern California after the defeat of former President Donald Trump was delayed Wednesday after a federal judge rejected a plea agreement. Ian...
seattlepi.com
1st debate highlights stakes in New Mexico race for governor
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti sounded a rallying cry for residents who are dissatisfied with crime and public education in a live-broadcast debate Friday, while incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vowed to protect abortion access and defended her response to disasters and her approach to investments in social programs.
seattlepi.com
Newsom vetoes bill extending reparations committee deadline
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Thursday night that would have granted more time for a first-in-the-nation African American reparations committee to complete its work after the former assemblymember who authored legislation creating the committee asked the governor to do so. A brief message...
seattlepi.com
Fentanyl features in Colorado's first gubernatorial debate
PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Colorado’s Democratic governor, Jared Polis, and his GOP challenger, Heidi Ganahl, offered differing versions of the state with the economy, crime, education and post-pandemic recovery among the top issues in their first debate Wednesday night. Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, bookended her remarks...
seattlepi.com
Officials: Search for migrants after boat sinks off Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Four Cuban migrants swam to shore in the Florida Keys and three others were rescued from the ocean after their boat sank Wednesday, shortly before Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida. But 20 more people might be missing, officials said. The four Cubans...
