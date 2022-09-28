ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

HuntingtonNow

General Manager Named for Northport Hotel

The Northport Hotel , scheduled to open before the end of the year, has announced the hiring of its general manager. Michael Lang, most recently director of Food & Beverage at Danford’s Hotel & Marina and the Waterview at Port Jeff Country Club, will take over at the three-story hotel at 225 Main St., Northport. The hotel will include a steakhouse. He will be involved in overseeing pre-opening efforts, from staffing to hotel programming to restaurant planning. “As The Northport Hotel’s story continues to unfold, we looked for a seasoned hospitality executive who understood not just the industry but the philosophy behind the property and the experience that The Northport Hotel plans to provide its guests,” said owner Kevin O’Neill, who also owns the Engeman Theater.
NORTHPORT, NY
27east.com

There’s Something for Everyone at the 10th Annual SouthamptonFest

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, SouthamptonFest is back this weekend and celebrating its 10th year as a much-anticipated fall festival in the Southampton Village. Nancy Kane, this... more. With the remnants of Hurricane Ian set to hit the area on Saturday, and the forecast calling for a...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
New York City, NY
Sag Harbor, NY
Sag Harbor, NY
northforker.com

10 things to do on the North Fork in October

This Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 – 9 p.m., join an impromptu beer crawl in downtown Riverhead as rain is forecast to wash out the originally planned outdoor festivities this weekend along the riverfront. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and visit North Fork Brewing Company, Peconic County Brewing,...
RIVERHEAD, NY
27east.com

Award-Winning Contemporary Montauk Compound To Be Demolished

Two award-winning contemporary residences built in 2006 on an oceanfront compound in Montauk are slated for demolition soon even though, according to the demolition sale announcement, they have never been... more. For Nest Seekers agent Mia Calabrese, the Hamptons has represented an idyllic escape from the ... 16 Sep 2022...
MONTAUK, NY
HuntingtonNow

Lemon Tree Salon Closes, Cites Worker Shortage

The Lemon Tree hair salon on Jericho Turnpike has closed. A note on the door blamed the inability to find enough workers. “This salon has been permanently closed. I want to thank all of my customers who walked through my doors and sat in my chairs, but I cannot stay open because of an employee shortage.” It was signed “Chris/Lemon Tree Smithtown”.
SMITHTOWN, NY
27east.com

Out of Sight

The First Presbyterian (Old Whalers’) Church in Sag Harbor has served as a center for the community in many ways — it is home to the Sag Harbor Food Pantry,... more. And Say, ‘Ahhh!’ Geography, it seems, makes the East End grand, but it also makes it isolated. In an interconnected world, that means heading more and more in the direction of virtual contact for services. That includes health care. Instead of being a pure negative, though, it could be that the new move toward telemedicine is a godsend for the region, which for years has had issues accessing some kinds of essential health care. As the recent pandemic proved, virtual isn’t as good as face to face — ever — but it can get the job done when direct contact ... 27 Sep 2022 by Editorial Board.
SAG HARBOR, NY
HuntingtonNow

Real Estate: Price Cut by $300,000 on Huntington Bay Home

The pricetag has been reduced $300,000 on a Mediterranean-style home for sale in Huntington Bay. Lucky to Live Here Realty said the waterfront property at 5 Heckscher Dr., Huntington is part of the Wincoma Beach Community, sited on just under half an acre. The property includes a wine cellar, radiant heat floors, espresso bar, gated driveway, exposed beams, a built-in barbecue, pergola, a soaking tub, balcony and a deck overlooking the harbor with a dock, among many other features.
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Supreme Salads Opens in Stony Brook

Supreme Salads, a healthy place to get salads, smoothies, froyo bowls and more opened recently in Stony Brook. The menu features a variety of salads like their Healthy Body with spinach and kale mix, pomegranate seeds, green apple, shredded carrots, red cabbage beets, pecans and sunflower seeds served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing, or the Whole Food with baby spinach, quinoa, pomegranate seeds, walnuts, avocado, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers, served with house dressing (both $12.99). Add protein for a little extra.
STONY BROOK, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of September 29

AMAGANSETT — David Arnold Kahn, 61, of East Hampton was arrested by Town Police on September 9 at 8:39 a.m. and charged with driving while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.... more. MONTAUK — A black Lenovo Thinkpad, valued at $2,000, was taken from a hotel room on Star Island...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Hamptons.com

10 Reasons Why the Hamptons is Awesome in the Fall

I get it. Summer is over and we are all a little sad about it. But now it’s fall in the Hamptons and this is arguably just as good. Aside from the wonderful weather and fewer crowds, Fall in the Hamptons is very special. Here are the top ten reasons why it’s awesome.
MONTAUK, NY
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of September 29

Victor M. Borisov, 34, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on September 24 at 9:42 p.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. According to police, around... more. Nikhil Reddy Etikela, 21, of Hamden, Connecticut, was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on September 4, at 3:43...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
TBR News Media

Pumpkin patch ‘grows’ in East Northport

Union United Methodist Church, 1019 Pulaski Road, East Northport invites the community to its ‘Pumpkin Patch’ fundraiser from Oct. 1 to 31. Hours are Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays to Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Columbus Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Choose from pumpkins big and small, gourds and mums. The pumpkin bakery with breads, pies, muffins and more will also be open along with a pumpkin store featuring carving kits, decorations, crafts and books. For more information, call 631-261-1303.
EAST NORTHPORT, NY

