Ships Drop Soccer Match In Green Bay
Host Green Bay Southwest escaped with a 2-nothing win over Manitowoc Lincoln in FRCC Boys Soccer last night. Ships head coach Matt Kadow told us in his recap of the match with the Trojans this morning that Goalkeeper Caleb Maes played an outstanding game in net, keeping his team in it early.
Lancers And Raiders Compete At Door County Cross Country
Manitowoc Lutheran and Two Rivers Cross Country Teams competed last night in the Sevastopol Pioneer Invite. The Raiders won the Boys team title, followed by the Lancers and Freedom. Coach Abbey Bubolz told us that Lutheran had 4 boys finish among the top-10, led by Jacob Kanzenbach who was 5th...
Friday High School Football Schedule
It’s week 7 of the High School Football regular season. Games on tonight’s schedule include undefeated Two Rivers (ranked #9 this week in the State D’-4 Coaches poll and playoff eligible) making the trip to Valders for the Vikings’ homecoming. Elsewhere Roncalli is the opponent for...
Mishicot Junior Katelyn Callahan Headed Home To Play Collegiate Softball
Mishicot Junior Katelyn Callahan has accomplished a lot in her first two years of playing High School Softball for the Indians. She is the reigning two-time Big East player of the year and as a freshman, she led the Indians in home runs, runs batted in, and extra-base hits as Mishicot captured their first and only state championship in 2021.
Eastern Wisconsin Again Well Represented in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Top 16
The votes are in, and Eastern Wisconsin is once again well represented in the top 16 of the 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. Taking the top seed is a fire truck made at Appleton’s Pierce Manufacturing. Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay earned the 5 seed with...
Hilbert Gets Early Start on High School Football Weekend
There’s one high school football game on the area schedule tonight. It’s in Hilbert where the Wolves tangle with the Ozaukee Warriors in a traditional 7:00 p.m. kickoff. Both teams enter play with an overall record of 2-4, 1-3 in the Big East Conference. So, each needs a...
Manitowoc Chiefs Announce Memorial Award Named After Fallen Alumni
The Manitowoc Chiefs Football Program has announced a new award named after a fallen alumnus. The Morgan Daly Memorial Manitowoc Chiefs Character Award symbolizes the characteristic traits Morgan carried both on and off the field during his seasons with the Manitowoc Chiefs and beyond. Morgan Played for the Chiefs from...
Victoria A. Rathsack
Victoria A. “Vicki” Rathsack, age 83, of Manitowoc passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, October 3, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Ave., Manitowoc. Officiating the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jason Blahnik with entombment to take place at Calvary Chapel and Mausoleum, Manitowoc.
Stories you May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– How’s everything going in Manitowoc’s River Point District? Click here to see what Mayor Justin Nickles had to say. – The School of Agriculture at Lakeshore Technical College has been awarded $25,000. Click here to see why and what it will be used for. – An old-fashioned...
Visit Manitowoc Announces New Downtown Visitor Information Center
Manitowoc’s new tourism entity will soon have a new home in downtown Manitowoc. Visit Manitowoc will open up its new office at 824 South 8th Street on November 23rd, which coincides with the Lakeshore Holiday Parade. Courtney Hansen, the Director of Tourism for the Clipper City, explained in a...
LondonDairy Named Agricultural Tourism Destination
Wisconsin’s 75th Alice In Dairyland Taylor Schaefer visited LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch in Two Rivers Sunday. She presented owner Kevin Stoer with a Certificate of Appreciation that states “In Recognition of your efforts at LondonDairy Alpacas on teaching the community about (those animals) for the fineness of their fiber and sustainability practices used by Wisconsin Farmers. For sponsoring sanctioned alpaca shows through the Alpaca Owners Association and the Great Lakes Alpaca Association, while offering public social events that educate community members and support local charities. The Agricultural Tourism Industry is that much stronger because of your dedicated efforts.”
Mary Joy Marcelle
Mary Joy Marcelle, age 69, lifelong Two Rivers area resident, died early Thursday morning, September 29, 2022 at her residence. Mary was born November 12, 1952 to Amand and Joyce (Mott) Marcelle. She attended Two Rivers Public Schools, and later earned her CNA degree. Mary worked her entire life as a CNA, and loved helping other people. She was the most caring, giving, helping individual who always “loved to be needed”. In her spare time, Mary enjoyed cooking, baking, and of course always helping others. One of her greatest joys was helping out on the farm with her partner, Gordy who she shared the last eight years of her life with.
Sheboygan Falls Man Dead Following Motorcycle Crash
A motorcycle crash in Sheboygan yesterday afternoon left one man dead. The Sheboygan Police Department is reporting that the 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man was traveling North on South Business Drive yesterday afternoon. Traffic stopped as the light turned at the intersection with South 14th Street and Indiana Avenue, but the...
Sheboygan Falls Motorcyclist in Fatal Crash Identified
The Sheboygan Falls man killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday has been identified as Todd A. Hitsman. Sheboygan Police say the crash happened just before 5 pm when the 40-year-old Hitsman rear-ended a vehicle that had slowed or stopped for traffic near the corner of South 14th Street and Kentucky Avenue. Hitsman was not wearing a helmet, and the crash remains under investigation. Sheboygan Police are requesting that anyone with information about the accident call them.
Civil War Veteran Spotlight: Johnathan “Leonard” Benkelman
Volunteers are out this morning cleaning up some of the gravesites of Civil War veterans in Manitowoc’s Evergreen Cemetery. One of those grave sites is that of Private Johnathan “Leonard” Benkelman. Leonard was born in Germany in 1828 and came to the United States twenty years later.
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Trey D. Denkins, 26, Manitowoc, Possess Fentanyl (second and Subsequent Offense), Possession of Methamphetamine on 5/29/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on count 1, the defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of five (5) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by 2 years extended supervision, concurrent with the sentence presently being served on 15 CF 346. On count 2, the defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of three and one-half (3.5) years, followed by eighteen (18) months extended supervision, concurrent with count 1 and concurrent with the sentence presently being served on 15 CF 346. The defendant has credit for 254 days. The defendant is eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) maintain absolute sobriety; except for prescribed medications, taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Any counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination.
Sally J. Ray Baugniet
Sally J. Ray Baugniet, former Mishicot resident, currently residing in Sturgeon Bay, passed away peacefully Monday evening, September 19, 2022 at Bellin Hospital, Green Bay. Sally and Dick had four sons: Robert (Debra) Baugniet of Sheboygan, Richard, Jr. (deceased), Christopher (Dr. Dale Rustad) of DePere, and Michael (Cheryl) Baugniet of Two Rivers. Sally is also survived by six grandchildren: Evan, Aaron, Lauren, Jeff, Jenny, and Kailee; along with nine great-grandchildren: Ethan, Jason, Emma, Nolan, Kelodeigh, Emma, Hannah, Lillie, and Alice; and her nieces & nephews: Lori (Mike) Krause Berry, Jay (Barb) Krause, Jeff Kornely, and Mark Kornely (Dr. Diane Staudinger). She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mildred Ray; her husband, Richard Baugniet; one son, Richard Baugniet Jr.; one sister & brother-in-law, Patricia “Pat” and Allan “Al” Krause; and her father-in-law & mother-in-law, Florenz and Evelyn (Froelich) Baugniet.
Jury Convicts Green Bay Homicide Suspect
The jury has spoken, and a man accused of a 2020 murder has been found guilty. 31-year-old Waylon Wayman was convicted on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide following the jury deliberation yesterday. Wayman and Clarence Graveen, according to the criminal complaint, shot and killed Codie Shultz in the...
Otto Produce and Pumpkin Patch Hosts Autumn Harvest Craft Day
A Valders area business is hosting an Autumn Harvest Craft Day event this Saturday, October 1st. Otto Produce and Pumpkin Patch is located at 13824 Roselawn Road in Valders. Owners are inviting families to come out tomorrow between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to take a hay wagon ride, pick a pumpkin, try to navigate the corn maze, enjoy some baked goods and hot beverages and support local arts and craft vendors.
Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Donates $10,000 to Two Rivers Central Park West 365 Project
Shoreline Hometown Credit Union has made a significant donation to a major redesign project in downtown Two Rivers. The $10,000 donation will go toward helping the city with its Central Park West 365 project. With the goal of transforming the park into a local hub for outdoor activities, the project...
