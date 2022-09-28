ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

S&P 500 Bear Market: Where to Invest $10,000 Right Now

Series I savings bonds provide a risk-free way to make solid returns over the next 12 months. The Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund could be a big winner when the economy rebounds. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is arguably the best individual stock to buy with recession fears increasing. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

ICL Group ICL - P/E: 6.28. Eastman Chemical has reported Q2 earnings per share at $2.83, which has increased by 37.38% compared to Q1, which was 2.06. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.26%, which has increased by 0.45% from last quarter's yield of 2.81%. Cleveland-Cliffs saw...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Sector#Linus Realestate#Short Interest#Stock#Residential Real Estate#Redfin Corporation#Business Industry#Linus Business#Highest Short Interest#The Real Estate Sector#Netstreit Corp Ntst#Realty Corp#Geo Group Inc Geo#Outfront Media Inc#Benzinga Insights#Tidal Markets Llc
Benzinga

Analyzing AbbVie's Short Interest

AbbVie's ABBV short percent of float has risen 14.06% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.95 million shares sold short, which is 0.73% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Can Provide Passive Income for Decades

American Electric Power has returned capital to shareholders via a dividend for more than a century, and it's well positioned to maintain the streak. Emerson Electric’s 2.7% dividend yield and long-term growth prospects make it attractive for income-seeking investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield

Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
wallstreetwindow.com

The 2022 Stock Market Bear Market Is More Than A Story Of A Recession – Mike Swanson

Lat week felt like a tipping point in the markets as more and more people are waking up to the reality that the bear market is real. As I wrote last week, we have passed through the first phase of a bear market were people just think things are in a correction and now are in the second phase, where people recognize reality. There are a lot of things happening and I want to just give you a few tidbits today. The first two quarters of US GDP were negative and historically that has been marked as a recession.
STOCKS
Benzinga

iShares® iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Nears Final Distribution Date

BlackRock announced today the planned termination of the iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF IBMK. IBMK's last day of trading and final NAV calculation date will be Thursday, December 1, 2022. Its liquidation date will be Wednesday, December 7, 2022. iBonds cease trading by design, because they mature...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Peering Into Broadcom's Recent Short Interest

Broadcom's AVGO short percent of float has risen 8.38% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.17 million shares sold short, which is 2.07% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Ken Zenner finally turns bullish on homebuilder stocks

KeyBanc analyst now has an "overweight" rating on homebuilder stocks. Names he likes in particular include D R Horton and Lennar Corporation. Homebuilders ETF is currently down about 35% versus the start of 2022. “XHB” – the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF ended about 5.0% up on Wednesday even though the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About AbbVie

AbbVie ABBV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $162.43 versus the current price of AbbVie at $142.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated AbbVie...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands TLRY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Tilray Brands. The company has an average price target of $3.29 with a high of $4.15 and a low of $2.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Real Estate Debt Becoming An Attractive Investment As Stocks Fall And Mortgage Rates Climb

The housing market and all of the uncertainty plaguing it is undoubtedly on the minds of prospective buyers, sellers and investors. As the Federal Reserve continues to try to curb inflation through the increase in rates, its been indirectly driving up the cost of the home loan that 90% of buyers obtain — the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage in the U.S. climbed to 6.82% as of Sept. 29 — more than double what it was on Sept. 30, 2021, when the average rate was at 3.01%.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
90K+
Followers
170K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy