Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJMorristown MinuteNutley, NJ
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
The Hottest Aesthetic Medicine Practice in NJ: Meet Dr. Mai Kaga & The Dream Team at The Kaga AcademyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
Ken Burns: ‘We’re in perhaps the most difficult crisis in the history of America’
In a new docuseries, the film-maker looks back to the Holocaust and US apathy to make links toward where we are right now
The Most Famous Traitors in History
No historical figures are more reviled than traitors. Many of their betrayals have had a significant impact on history and the fate of nations. Such is the depth of their treachery that many of their names -Vidkun Quisling, Benedict Arnold, Mir Jafar, and Judas Iscariot – are synonymous with disloyalty. To determine the most famous […]
U.K.・
Navy Times
Smedley Butler, American empire & war profiteering subject of new book
The United States began flexing its overseas muscles at the outset of the 20th Century — slowly at first, and later with more regularity and greater impact. In doing so, the country enmeshed itself in several smaller conflicts that not only combatted colonialist powers but delivered distinct advantages to the young nation. There was the Spanish-American War, the Philippine-American War, the Boxer Rebellion and a series of fights known as the Banana Wars.
6 new books to read in October
A history of World War II from the African American perspective; an investigative deep dive into how new extremist movements are born from the Internet; and a micro-history of one of the oldest and most valuable types of personal identification. Here’s a selection of new books being published this month....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rep. Louie Gohmert Compares FBI Office To Sin Cities 'Sodom And Gomorrah'
Rightwing lawmaker claims he learned of "sexual improprieties" at bureau headquarters from mystery "whistleblowers."
teenink.com
It's time for socialism
Throughout American history, perhaps no term has been more vilified than socialism. However, many Americans don’t understand socialism, or the arguments its proponents make. Depending on who you ask, socialism means either the USSR, Denmark and Norway, some math textbooks I don’t like, or when the government does stuff. Simply put, socialism is defined as worker ownership of the means of production, and its supporters make many strong arguments about how our society should be run.
Christian persecution worldwide is called out during March for the Martyrs in D.C.
Washington, D.C. – The third annual March for the Martyrs, held on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., aimed to raise awareness of Christian persecution all over the world, particularly in the Middle East. Though a small gathering — some 200 people gathered for...
‘The past echoes in the present’: A review of Ken Burns’ ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’
The three two-hour episodes of “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” a documentary by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein, debuted on PBS beginning Sept. 18. Toward the end of “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” Ken Burns’ new documentary, the audience hears the last entry in the wartime diary of Anne Frank: “It’s a wonder I haven’t abandoned all my ideals, they seem so absurd and impractical. Yet I cling to them because I still believe, in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart.”
