24/7 Wall St.

The Most Famous Traitors in History

No historical figures are more reviled than traitors. Many of their betrayals have had a significant impact on history and the fate of nations. Such is the depth of their treachery that many of their names -Vidkun Quisling, Benedict Arnold, Mir Jafar, and Judas Iscariot – are synonymous with disloyalty. To determine the most famous […]
U.K.
Navy Times

Smedley Butler, American empire & war profiteering subject of new book

The United States began flexing its overseas muscles at the outset of the 20th Century — slowly at first, and later with more regularity and greater impact. In doing so, the country enmeshed itself in several smaller conflicts that not only combatted colonialist powers but delivered distinct advantages to the young nation. There was the Spanish-American War, the Philippine-American War, the Boxer Rebellion and a series of fights known as the Banana Wars.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fortune

6 new books to read in October

A history of World War II from the African American perspective; an investigative deep dive into how new extremist movements are born from the Internet; and a micro-history of one of the oldest and most valuable types of personal identification. Here’s a selection of new books being published this month....
IMMIGRATION
teenink.com

It's time for socialism

Throughout American history, perhaps no term has been more vilified than socialism. However, many Americans don’t understand socialism, or the arguments its proponents make. Depending on who you ask, socialism means either the USSR, Denmark and Norway, some math textbooks I don’t like, or when the government does stuff. Simply put, socialism is defined as worker ownership of the means of production, and its supporters make many strong arguments about how our society should be run.
SOCIETY
Idaho Capital Sun

‘The past echoes in the present’: A review of Ken Burns’ ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’

The three two-hour episodes of “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” a documentary by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein, debuted on PBS beginning Sept. 18. Toward the end of “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” Ken Burns’ new documentary, the audience hears the last entry in the wartime diary of Anne Frank: “It’s a wonder I haven’t abandoned all my ideals, they seem so absurd and impractical. Yet I cling to them because I still believe, in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart.”
ENTERTAINMENT

