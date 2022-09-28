Theatre fans in Queens were in for a dramatic treat when the stars from Wicked, Six the Musical, and Beetlejuice made an appearance in the Kaufman Arts District at Kaufman Astoria Studios on Friday, September 23. The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment presented Broadway in the Boros, which was free to attend and open to the general public. The family friendly event also had wheelchair and American Sign Language accommodations.

QUEENS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO