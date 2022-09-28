Read full article on original website
Related
harlanenterprise.net
Former Ky. county attorney, wife sentenced to prison for wire fraud
Former Lawrence County Attorney Michael T. Hogan, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months and one day, respectively, for wire fraud in U.S. District Court. Michael Hogan was also sentenced for federal program theft, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the...
mountain-topmedia.com
Two sentenced in federal meth trafficking case
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Johnson County residents are heading to prison, after pleading guilty to charges related to meth trafficking. Edgar Castle, 55, and Tabitha Staton, 44, both of Sitka, were in court Thursday for sentencing. Castle previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of...
Ledger Independent
Lewis County District Court
Michael D. Cooper, 46, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued. Billy Joe Jordan, 40, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear show cause. Michael Nolen, 42, rear license plate not illuminated, driving under influence of alcohol/substances first...
q95fm.net
Harrodsburg Man Now Facing Federal Drug-Related Charges
A man from Harrodsburg, who was arrested back in May, in Johnson County, is now facing federal charges. 50-year-old Aristotle White was pulled over for going 67 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the stop, a police dog is said to have alerted on the car, which led to the discovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Facing Drug Trafficking Charges Follow Drug Raid
A man out of Pike County is now facing drug trafficking charges after a raid conducted at his home uncovered meth and heroin. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police and Pikeville City Police executed the search warrant on Wednesday at a home on Redale Road. Within the home of 41-year-old Joshua Habern, officials discovered meth, heroin, drug paraphernalia, a gun, and cash.
mountain-topmedia.com
Pike pair charged with aggravated fentanyl trafficking
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Pike County residents face enhanced drug trafficking charges after police found nearly two ounces of fentanyl in the car during a traffic stop. Jesse Thacker, 42, and Alycea Kendrick, 24, both of Pikeville, were arrested early Monday morning. Police say they pulled over a vehicle...
Anti-Gay Marriage Former County Clerk Kim Davis Loses Bid for Qualified Immunity in Lawsuit Brought by Same-Sex Couples, Again
Kim Davis, the former county clerk from Kentucky who refused to grant marriage licenses to same-sex couples after marriage equality was the law of the land, does not have qualified immunity, a federal court of appeals ruled on Thursday. Davis violated the “clearly established” rights of two couples – David...
mountain-topmedia.com
Pike man gets 8 years for burglary, theft
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has been sentenced to eight years in prison, after pleading guilty to burglary and theft. Joseph Dewayne Slone, 49, of Shelbiana, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and three counts of theft. Back in May of 2019, he forced open the back...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mountain-topmedia.com
Two charged in meth conspiracy
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Johnson County residents have been indicted in federal court on charges related to a meth distribution conspiracy. Aaron Welch, 30, of Van Lear, and Samantha Webb-Daniels, 36, of Thealka, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of meth and two counts of possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
wymt.com
Police in Floyd County investigating shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are investigating after one person was shot in the Harold Community. Police say the shooting happened Thursday after 11 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Salem Church Road and learned that the victim had left the area on foot.
WSAZ
Huntington native on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nick Reynolds is a Huntington native who has had many appearances on the silver screen. On Thursday, Sept. 29, he starred in an episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. He stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the experience.
mountain-topmedia.com
Police make drug trafficking arrest following raid
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pikeville man faces drug trafficking charges, after a raid at his home turned up meth and heroin. Kentucky State Police and Pikeville City Police executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Redale Road home of 41-year-old Joshua Habern. Inside, they found meth, heroin, drug paraphernalia, a gun and cash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
Owners of roofing company indicted in theft, fraud case
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft and fraud, according to court documents. The indictment accuses both Luis Escabedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.
mountain-topmedia.com
Speeding driver who was arrested after drugs found indicted on federal charges
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Harrodsburg man who was pulled over for speeding and then arrested when police found meth, heroin, fentanyl and pills in his car, now faces federal charges. Aristotle White, 50, was pulled over in Johnson County back in May for going 67 in a 55 mph...
wymt.com
KSP: Pike County man arrested after drug investigation
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced a Pike County man was arrested Wednesday after a drug investigation. Police searched a home on Redale Road in Pikeville. During the search, police found suspected meth, heroin, a gun, cash and other drugs. 41-year-old Joshua Habern was...
mountain-topmedia.com
Lawrence man facing multiple drug, gun charges
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Lawrence County man faces federal charges for allegedly distributing drugs on multiple occasions. Phillip Jude, 57, of Louisa, was charged in an 11-count indictment on Friday. He is charged with six counts of distributing oxycodone, one count of distributing meth and fentanyl, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Roofing business owners charged with theft
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft, according to court documents from Lawrence County. The indictment accuses Luis Escobedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.
WSAZ
Man injured in Floyd County shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting deputies say happened Wednesday evening. According to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt, a shots fired call came in around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies report the shooting happened near Salem Church Road. About an hour later...
q95fm.net
KSP Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Perry County Man
KSP Requesting Assistance in Locating Wanted Perry County Man. The Kentucky State Police Post 11, London, is actively attempting to locate a Perry County man who failed to appear in court this morning. Alfred D. Francis, age 39 of Bulan, Ky, was scheduled to appear in Clay County Circuit Court...
mountain-topmedia.com
Prestonsburg K-9 reunited with slain handler’s family
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — A police dog whose handler was one of the police officers killed in Allen back on June 30 has been reunited with his late master’s family. Prestonsburg Police K-9 handler Jacob Chaffins was shot and killed along with Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry and Floyd County K-9 Drago during a standoff with an armed suspect.
Comments / 0